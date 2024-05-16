The Flock & Moving Cloud come to the Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

The Flock & Moving Cloud come to the Dundee

An exciting double bill is on its way.

Presented by the Dundee Rep Theatre
Dancers on stage at the Dundee Rep Theatre.
Photo by Brian Hartley. Dancers R-L: Maya Bodiey, Jessie Roberts-Smith, Paulina Porwollik, Kai Tomioka, Orla Hardie, Ben McEwen, Glenda Gheller, Pauline Torzuoli, Kieran Brown.

This spring, Dundee audiences will have the chance to enjoy an exceptional evening of dance and music at the Dundee Rep Theatre.

Scottish Dance Theatre returns to the stage with a daring double-bill of celebrated productions: The Flock & Moving Cloud, created by two of the most exciting female choreographers on the European dance scene: Roser López Espinosa and Sofia Nappi.

Scottish Dance Theatre returns to the Dundee Rep Theatre

Dancers
Photo by Brian Hartley. Dancers R-L: Alexina Miles, Glenda Gheller, Kieran Brown McEwen, Alethia Antonia.

This Spring Dundee audiences will have the chance to enjoy an exceptional evening of dance and music, as Scottish Dance Theatre returns to the stage with a daring double-bill of celebrated productions: The Flock & Moving Cloud, created by two of the most exciting female choreographers on the European dance scene: Roser López Espinosa and Sofia Nappi.

Joan Clevillé, Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre said “I am thrilled to bring together these two hit productions in one evening programme, and in particular to share Moving Cloud with our home audiences at Dundee Rep. Fusing dance and Scottish folk music, the piece was received with standing ovations and sold-out performances at the Celtic Connections Festival. We are immensely proud to present this programme by two internationally acclaimed female choreographers, Roser López Espinosa and Sofia Nappi, who are leaving their mark in the European dance scene.”

Dancer on stage at Dundee Rep Theatre.
Photo by Brian Hartley. Dancer: Jessie Roberts-Smith.

In its first performances since earning rave reviews as part of Celtic Connections in 2023, Moving Cloud presents a unique and irresistible fusion of live dance and traditional Scottish folk music. Choreographed by the internationally-acclaimed Sofia Nappi, and an irresistible score of Scottish folk music composed by TRIP and Donald Shaw.

Sofia Nappi is an international-renowned choreographer and dancer from Italy. She graduated from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York before deepening her studies abroad. Her close proximity to the Hofesh Shechter Dance Company and her studies of Gaga, language of famous choreographer Ohad Naharin, are a fundamental part of her dance background.

Dancer on stage.
Photo by Brian Hartley. Dancer: Orla Hardie.

TRIP will perform as part of the opening performance on Friday 24 May, with further an acoustic session after the performance in the Rep Café Bar. Born out of the vibrant Glasgow traditional music scene, TRIP unite the kindred Celtic traditions of Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man. Their trademark sound celebrates the band’s roots in tradition, whilst showcasing a contemporary, cross-genre flare.

“A triumph of innovative collaboration. Like music bursting into life.”  -The Scotsman on Moving Cloud

Originally created for the National Dance Production of Catalonia, Roser López Espinosa’s The Flock draws on the fascinating patterns in the migration of birds. Unfolding from the innate desire to fly, it is an adventure to move on together and reach a shared goal: to fly through immense landscapes, through the vast open sky. As the dancers create murmurations that unfold across the stage an imaginary world of birds and humankind unravels, full of light and vitality. A game of ingenuity to spread our own wings. This mesmerising journey returns us to the animal nature of the body. To effort, teamwork, beauty, delicacy and the spirit of freedom. The Flock is the big formation of birds moving as one.

The fascination for migrating birds has accompanied choreographer Roser López Espinosa throughout her artistic career. Starting with her acclaimed duet Lowland in 2013, and followed by a creation with the students of MTD / High School of Arts in Amsterdam. She created L’estol (The Flock) for the National Dance Production of Catalonia in 2017, which she re-imagining with Scottish Dance Theatre in 2023. Roser’s choreographic work has received international recognition with several prizes, being regularly present on international stages with works such as Lowland, November, Trama and Cometa. She has also received commissions from companies such as Zagreb Dance Company (Croatia), Skånes Dansteater (Sweden) and MiR Dance Company (Germany) and has collaborated with circus companies like Compagnie XY (France).

A joyous and expansive act of poetic imagination.” -Dundee University Review of the Arts on The Flock

Fasten your seat belt and get ready to take off as Scottish Dance Theatre embark on a fascinating journey inspired by the migration of birds in The Flock, then experience the fusion of contemporary dance and traditional Celtic music in Moving Cloud.

Book your tickets to see the Flock and Moving Cloud at the Dundee Rep Theatre.

More from Entertainment

Ringo Starr says he much prefers re-edited version of Let It Be film (Scott Robert Ritchie)
Ringo Starr says he much prefers re-edited version of Let It Be film
Sir Rod Stewart has defended Scottish football (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rod Stewart tells ‘disrespectful’ pundit to ‘leave Scottish football alone’
Maya Jama asked the King if he was familiar with Love Island (Yui Mok/PA)
Maya Jama asks baffled King during garden party if he watches Love Island
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split in September (Doug Peters/PA)
Sophie Turner says Joe Jonas split sparked ‘worst few days’ of her life
Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Strictly’s Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova celebrate show’s 20th birthday
The Emmerdale village in Yorkshire (Lizzie Shepherd/ITV Studios/PA)
Emmerdale marks 10,000th episode milestone with tree project
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, 2023 winners of Strictly Come Dancing. (BBC/Guy Levy)
Celebrities, dancers and judges returning to Strictly to celebrate two decades
The Co-op Live arena in Manchester ahead of the Elbow concert (Peter Byrne/PA)
Elbow hail ‘amazing’ gig as Manchester’s Co-op Live arena finally opens
Reese Witherspoon starred in the original movies (Ian West/PA)
Reese Witherspoon ‘so excited’ for Legally Blonde prequel series
Taylor Swift will perform concerts in London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff when her Eras Tour comes to the UK (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift Eras tour to provide almost £1bn boost to UK economy – report