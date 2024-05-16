The Flock & Moving Cloud come to the Dundee

This spring, Dundee audiences will have the chance to enjoy an exceptional evening of dance and music at the Dundee Rep Theatre.

Scottish Dance Theatre returns to the stage with a daring double-bill of celebrated productions: The Flock & Moving Cloud, created by two of the most exciting female choreographers on the European dance scene: Roser López Espinosa and Sofia Nappi.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Scottish Dance Theatre returns to the Dundee Rep Theatre

This Spring Dundee audiences will have the chance to enjoy an exceptional evening of dance and music, as Scottish Dance Theatre returns to the stage with a daring double-bill of celebrated productions: The Flock & Moving Cloud, created by two of the most exciting female choreographers on the European dance scene: Roser López Espinosa and Sofia Nappi.

Joan Clevillé, Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre said “I am thrilled to bring together these two hit productions in one evening programme, and in particular to share Moving Cloud with our home audiences at Dundee Rep. Fusing dance and Scottish folk music, the piece was received with standing ovations and sold-out performances at the Celtic Connections Festival. We are immensely proud to present this programme by two internationally acclaimed female choreographers, Roser López Espinosa and Sofia Nappi, who are leaving their mark in the European dance scene.”

In its first performances since earning rave reviews as part of Celtic Connections in 2023, Moving Cloud presents a unique and irresistible fusion of live dance and traditional Scottish folk music. Choreographed by the internationally-acclaimed Sofia Nappi, and an irresistible score of Scottish folk music composed by TRIP and Donald Shaw.

Sofia Nappi is an international-renowned choreographer and dancer from Italy. She graduated from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York before deepening her studies abroad. Her close proximity to the Hofesh Shechter Dance Company and her studies of Gaga, language of famous choreographer Ohad Naharin, are a fundamental part of her dance background.

TRIP will perform as part of the opening performance on Friday 24 May, with further an acoustic session after the performance in the Rep Café Bar. Born out of the vibrant Glasgow traditional music scene, TRIP unite the kindred Celtic traditions of Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man. Their trademark sound celebrates the band’s roots in tradition, whilst showcasing a contemporary, cross-genre flare.

“A triumph of innovative collaboration. Like music bursting into life.” -The Scotsman on Moving Cloud

Originally created for the National Dance Production of Catalonia, Roser López Espinosa’s The Flock draws on the fascinating patterns in the migration of birds. Unfolding from the innate desire to fly, it is an adventure to move on together and reach a shared goal: to fly through immense landscapes, through the vast open sky. As the dancers create murmurations that unfold across the stage an imaginary world of birds and humankind unravels, full of light and vitality. A game of ingenuity to spread our own wings. This mesmerising journey returns us to the animal nature of the body. To effort, teamwork, beauty, delicacy and the spirit of freedom. The Flock is the big formation of birds moving as one.

The fascination for migrating birds has accompanied choreographer Roser López Espinosa throughout her artistic career. Starting with her acclaimed duet Lowland in 2013, and followed by a creation with the students of MTD / High School of Arts in Amsterdam. She created L’estol (The Flock) for the National Dance Production of Catalonia in 2017, which she re-imagining with Scottish Dance Theatre in 2023. Roser’s choreographic work has received international recognition with several prizes, being regularly present on international stages with works such as Lowland, November, Trama and Cometa. She has also received commissions from companies such as Zagreb Dance Company (Croatia), Skånes Dansteater (Sweden) and MiR Dance Company (Germany) and has collaborated with circus companies like Compagnie XY (France).

A joyous and expansive act of poetic imagination.” -Dundee University Review of the Arts on The Flock

Fasten your seat belt and get ready to take off as Scottish Dance Theatre embark on a fascinating journey inspired by the migration of birds in The Flock, then experience the fusion of contemporary dance and traditional Celtic music in Moving Cloud.

Book your tickets to see the Flock and Moving Cloud at the Dundee Rep Theatre.