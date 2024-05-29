Pitlochry audiences can ‘cut loose’ as new musical Footloose premieres at Festival Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry audiences can ‘cut loose’ as new musical Footloose premieres at Festival Theatre

Artistic director Douglas Rintoul says the 1984 smash-hit is still relevant to audiences 40 years on.

The Pitlochry Festival Theatre cast are getting ready to premiere Footloose. Image: Fraser Band.
By David Pollock

Footloose is probably best-remembered by most people for the smash-hit title song which transcended the success of the hit 1984 film.

And as Pitlochry Festival Theatre prepares to stage its new musical adaptation of the story, audiences can be assured that the iconic tunes which first made them want to cut loose will remain.

“This production has lots of the music from the film in it,” says Douglas Rintoul, artistic director and chief executive of the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, which is co-producing this version of the musical.

“We might think of these songs as if they were big hits before the film, but they were specially written for it, so they naturally lend themselves to a musical adaptation.

“Obviously, it has all those exciting numbers, particularly the key song, Footloose.

“There’s also Holding Out for a Hero by Bonnie Tyler, which was written for the film, and Let’s Hear It for the Boy by Deniece Williams.

“There are lots of recognisable songs an audience will know, and lots of new songs that were written for the musical.”

But Pitlochry Festival Theatre has made a habit of blending the crowd-pleasingly popular with plays which are perfect for the moment.

New Wolsley artistic director Douglas Rintoul. Image: Mark Sepple.

And this new version of Footloose – which uses the text from the 1998 West End and Broadway musical adaptation by original screenwriter Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie – is no exception.

Footloose still resonates 40 years on

“It was (PFT artistic director) Elizabeth Newman’s idea to do Footloose, and I’ve always been really taken by the film, so I went back to revisit it,” Rintoul explains.

“It’s celebrating the 40th anniversary of its release this year, and we all think we know what it is. Yet actually, when you go back and take a look, it’s very resonant now.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre artistic director Elizabeth Newman.

“There’s this culture war going on within it. In this town dancing has been banned, and rock ‘n’ roll and pop music is frowned on.

“So the film is 40 years old, but this is something that still feels incredibly resonant, as there’s a growing culture war and a real divide between generations now.”

Sharing productions helps theatres survive

In belt-tightening times for theatres, co-productions where venues at opposite ends of the country share a production and each get to stage it are becoming increasingly common.

Rintoul is directing Footloose, but it’s being rehearsed and premiered in Pitlochry, using PFT‘s summer ensemble as its 14-strong cast.

The Footloose cast in rehearsals at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Alicia Walker.

The cast, says Rintoul, are all versatile enough to act, sing, dance and play instruments as required, with actor-musicianship being a particular onstage specialism of the New Wolsey.

And he assures me that audiences will be transported to the US, not just by their performances, but by the set that’s being built for the show.

West Virginia set ‘similar’ to Pitlochry

“It’s a really lovely set,” he says. “It starts off in Chicago, where the musical starts, then it moves to West Virginia.

“We looked very carefully at the architecture and landscape there, because West Virginia has an industrial backdrop, as well as being in a very beautiful landscape with mountains.

“Actually, that landscape has lots of similarities with Pitlochry.”

Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band.

Rintoul has loved his time in Pitlochry, he says. He calls it “a very special place and a very special theatre, with wonderful staff”, and he’s appreciated the opportunity to work at one of the last repertory companies in the UK.

“I want our audiences to have a really wonderful night or afternoon in the theatre,” he says.

“Footloose is a really great story and it’s got fabulous music. It’s a great night out.”

Footloose is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from Friday May 31 until Thursday September 26.

