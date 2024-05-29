Pitlochry audiences can ‘cut loose’ as new musical Footloose premieres at Festival Theatre

Footloose is probably best-remembered by most people for the smash-hit title song which transcended the success of the hit 1984 film.

And as Pitlochry Festival Theatre prepares to stage its new musical adaptation of the story, audiences can be assured that the iconic tunes which first made them want to cut loose will remain.

“This production has lots of the music from the film in it,” says Douglas Rintoul, artistic director and chief executive of the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, which is co-producing this version of the musical.

“We might think of these songs as if they were big hits before the film, but they were specially written for it, so they naturally lend themselves to a musical adaptation.

“Obviously, it has all those exciting numbers, particularly the key song, Footloose.

“There’s also Holding Out for a Hero by Bonnie Tyler, which was written for the film, and Let’s Hear It for the Boy by Deniece Williams.

“There are lots of recognisable songs an audience will know, and lots of new songs that were written for the musical.”

But Pitlochry Festival Theatre has made a habit of blending the crowd-pleasingly popular with plays which are perfect for the moment.

And this new version of Footloose – which uses the text from the 1998 West End and Broadway musical adaptation by original screenwriter Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie – is no exception.

Footloose still resonates 40 years on

“It was (PFT artistic director) Elizabeth Newman’s idea to do Footloose, and I’ve always been really taken by the film, so I went back to revisit it,” Rintoul explains.

“It’s celebrating the 40th anniversary of its release this year, and we all think we know what it is. Yet actually, when you go back and take a look, it’s very resonant now.

“There’s this culture war going on within it. In this town dancing has been banned, and rock ‘n’ roll and pop music is frowned on.

“So the film is 40 years old, but this is something that still feels incredibly resonant, as there’s a growing culture war and a real divide between generations now.”

Sharing productions helps theatres survive

In belt-tightening times for theatres, co-productions where venues at opposite ends of the country share a production and each get to stage it are becoming increasingly common.

Rintoul is directing Footloose, but it’s being rehearsed and premiered in Pitlochry, using PFT‘s summer ensemble as its 14-strong cast.

The cast, says Rintoul, are all versatile enough to act, sing, dance and play instruments as required, with actor-musicianship being a particular onstage specialism of the New Wolsey.

And he assures me that audiences will be transported to the US, not just by their performances, but by the set that’s being built for the show.

West Virginia set ‘similar’ to Pitlochry

“It’s a really lovely set,” he says. “It starts off in Chicago, where the musical starts, then it moves to West Virginia.

“We looked very carefully at the architecture and landscape there, because West Virginia has an industrial backdrop, as well as being in a very beautiful landscape with mountains.

“Actually, that landscape has lots of similarities with Pitlochry.”

Rintoul has loved his time in Pitlochry, he says. He calls it “a very special place and a very special theatre, with wonderful staff”, and he’s appreciated the opportunity to work at one of the last repertory companies in the UK.

“I want our audiences to have a really wonderful night or afternoon in the theatre,” he says.

“Footloose is a really great story and it’s got fabulous music. It’s a great night out.”

Footloose is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from Friday May 31 until Thursday September 26.