3 reasons why you can’t miss Circus Extreme this summer

Get ready, Scotland! Circus Extreme is set to dazzle and delight as it makes a triumphant return to our shores in 2024, as part of its world tour.

Circus extreme
Circus Extreme is back bigger and better than ever this summer!

Circus Extreme has been five years in the making and features a select line-up of the world’s most talented performers, promising an experience like no other.

Here is why missing this show this summer is not an option!

1. Thrilling performances like never before

Circus Extreme is back and bigger than ever, bringing a show five years in the making to Scotland this summer. This isn’t just any circus—it’s a dynamic blend of modern artistry and heart-pounding stunts that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
Highlights include the Ayala Troupe’s high-wire act, making its UK debut, and the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team performing jaw-dropping stunts. Whether it’s the Globe of Death’s gravity-defying loops or the Aerial Duo Polischuk’s mid-air marvels, every act is designed to astonish and amaze.

women in tank
Witness mesmerising stunts that are sure to leave you in awe.

2. A celebration of global talent and local culture

Scotland, known for its rich cultural heritage and creative vibrancy, provides the perfect backdrop for this spectacular event. Circus Extreme showcases international stars like Tetiana Kundyk from Ukraine, performing her award-winning slack wire act, and the world-renowned Henry the Prince of Clowns, whose comedic genius ensures continuous laughter.

Additionally, Laura Miller’s aquatic aerial ring act combines elements of fire, water and air, creating a visually stunning experience. This global talent pool converges in Scotland to create a unique and unforgettable show.

3. A perfect family outing with something for everyone

circus stunt
Gravity-defying loops of the Globe of Death.

Circus Extreme promises an event that caters to all tastes and ages. Whether you’re a petrol head eager to see the Globe of Death, a thrill-seeker excited for the motocross stunts or a theatre-goer looking for artistic performances, there’s something for everyone. The show, housed in the UK’s largest climate-controlled Big Top, offers comfortable theatre-style seating, ensuring a pleasant experience for the whole family. Running for approximately two hours, it’s the perfect way to spend a summer evening, filled with excitement, laughter and awe.

man on motorbike
EXTREME® freestyle motocross team

Performance locations and dates for Circus Extreme

No matter where you’re located you can be sure to find a show near you as it will be starting in Dundee (Riverside Park) June 26 to July 7, Glasgow (Silverburn Shoping Centre) July 12 to July 28 and Aberdeen (Beach Links) August 2 to August 18.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event! Book your tickets now via its website or call the on-site Box Office at 020 3375 3970. Make this summer unforgettable with Circus Extreme!

