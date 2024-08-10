‘He was a tremendous influence’: Wormit daughter exhibits with artist dad 12 years after his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He was a tremendous influence’: Wormit daughter exhibits with artist dad 12 years after his death

Wormit artist Deborah Phillips is exhibiting work alongside that of her late father Douglas who was a well known painter and DC Thomson illustrator.

Deborah Phillips is exhibiting paintings alongside work by her late father Douglas at The Torrance Gallery in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson Design team.
Deborah Phillips is exhibiting paintings alongside work by her late father Douglas at The Torrance Gallery in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson Design team.
By Michael Alexander

Art by a Dundee and north Fife father and daughter duo is being hosted in a joint exhibition at The Torrance Gallery in Edinburgh.

Twelve years after the passing of acclaimed DC Thomson illustrator Douglas Phillips, the exhibition is showcasing 17 of his evocative pieces alongside 14 of his daughter Deborah’s vibrant landscapes.

Douglas Phillips, a name synonymous with the rich artistic heritage of Dundee, is celebrated for his atmospheric depictions of the Mearns in both oil and watercolour.

Dundee artist Douglas Phillips died 12 years ago. Image: Deborah Phillips

His illustrious career spanned decades, particularly noted for his contributions to children’s literature in the 1960s and 70s, and his iconic covers for The People’s Friend under the pseudonym J. Campbell Kerr.

His portrayal of old Dundee remains etched in the memory of many locals, yet his broader acclaim as an accomplished artist across Scotland is less widely known.

Deborah Phillips, 59, a full-time landscape painter based in Wormit, has carved out her own niche in the art world, drawing inspiration from the stunning vistas of Scotland.

Deborah Phillips. Image: Deborah Phillips

A graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in her home city of Dundee, her studio in Woodhaven, Wormit, overlooks the Tay to Dundee, a constant reminder of her father’s legacy and the artistic journey she continues.

This exhibition marks a significant moment as it intertwines their works, highlighting the distinct yet harmonious styles of the Phillips family.

Wormit artist reflects on upbringing

“Dad was a tremendous influence on me,” said Deborah.

“For as long as I can remember, I always had pens and pencils and bits of paper. He would encourage me to draw, and I even became the subject of some of his illustrations.

“There were several times as a girl that I can remember my dad putting books on the floor and saying ‘look pretend these are stepping stones. I want to draw how you would stand if you were on a stepping stone’. I used to be the subject for a lot of his illustrations.”

St Monans Wash Day by Douglas Phillips.

Born in 1926, Douglas’s prolific career included illustrating over 100 children’s books and producing more than 1,000 covers for The People’s Friend.

His work, often featuring detailed and charming scenes of rural and urban Scotland, has left an indelible mark on the artistic landscape.

Before leaving DC Thomson in 1965 to concentrate full-time on painting, he illustrated for Rover comic, amongst others. He retained a close affiliation to DC Thomson for the rest of his life.

Smaller pieces featured in exhibition

The exhibition at the Torrance Gallery features a selection of his smaller pieces, predominantly watercolours and oils, showcasing his favourite spots along the east coast of Scotland, including Stonehaven, Catterline, and Johnshaven.

Drumeldrie Morning Moon by Deborah Phillips.

Deborah’s contributions to the exhibition include a variety of landscapes from across Scotland, capturing the essence of places like Drumeldrie in Fife, and the Isle of Arran.

Her works are known for their vibrant use of colour and dynamic compositions, offering a contemporary take on Scotland’s natural beauty.

This father-daughter exhibition is a rare glimpse into the shared yet distinct visions of two talented artists.

“We painted the same subjects, but our styles were very different,” Deborah said. “I think it’s wonderful that people can see the connection in our works while appreciating the individuality we each brought to our art.”

Mearns Fields at Dusk by Douglas Phillips.

The genesis of this exhibition is as serendipitous as it is heartfelt. While delivering her paintings to the Torrance Gallery, Deborah engaged in a conversation with Fiona McCrindle, the gallery’s owner, about her father’s work.

What began as a suggestion to display a few of Douglas’s pieces quickly grew into a full-fledged joint exhibition.

“Fiona was very interested and said, ‘Why don’t you give me a few pieces, and we can show them again?’” Deborah recalled. “It started with six or seven, and then it ended up being 17.”

Deborah also features in Pittenweem Arts Festival

In addition to her contributions to the festival exhibition, Deborah has also been exhibiting in the Pittenweem Arts Festival. There, she transforms a former net shed into a tiny pop-up gallery. This venue, with its rubblestone walls and exposed rafters, offers an intimate and atmospheric setting for her work.

“It’s probably one of the smallest but most atmospheric venues,” she said with a smile. “Visitors could expect a dusting of sand and pantile dust when visiting.”

Wee Poppies by Deborah Phillips. Image: Deborah Phillips.

The Phillips family’s artistic lineage doesn’t end with Deborah. Her husband, Mark, is a graphic designer at the Beano, further cementing their household as a hub of creative talent.

“We’re a bit of an arty family,” she laughed, reflecting on the shared passion for art that permeates their lives.

The festival exhibition at the Torrance Gallery is a celebration of legacy, talent, and the enduring power of art to connect generations.

This exhibition is not just a tribute to a beloved artist and father, but also a testament to the vibrant, living tradition of Scottish art.

The exhibition at The Torrance Gallery in Edinburgh runs until September 8.

