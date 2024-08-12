Aberfeldy embraces Gaelic culture with support of former pupil Katie

As the development officer for Fèis Thatha, Katie Kean, 26, is at the heart of a movement to invigorate the Gaelic cultural landscape in Aberfeldy.

Monthly traditional Gaelic music Sunday Sessions are due to start at The Birks Cinema this September after a successful event last year confirmed support.

Katie’s journey, deeply intertwined with Gaelic culture and music, brings a personal touch to this vibrant community initiative.

Her connection to Gaelic and traditional music has its roots in her upbringing near Plockton.

However, it was her formative years spent in Aberfeldy that saw her interest in Gaelic culture and traditional music take off.

“We moved back to Aberfeldy when I was about 14,” Katie said. “My mum, Fiona MacEwan, grew up in Dunkeld, and we returned to the area where she grew up in 2012.”

Katie played in a ceilidh band at Aberfeldy’s Breadalbane Academy

During her high school years at Breadalbane Academy, Katie became deeply involved in the school’s ceilidh band. She plays the fiddle, and being part of the ceilidh band, which was run by one of the geography teachers, was an “amazing experience”, she explained.

Alongside a group of friends, Katie formed their own band – and laughs that it was called Strung, Drawn and Quartered. “We’d busk in Perth and Aberfeldy, raising money for various charities and ourselves. We even competed at a few MoDs.”

Katie’s musical journey continued into her university years in Glasgow, where she rekindled her Gaelic studies.

Fèis Thatha was established in 2019, driven by a desire to create more engaging Gaelic activities outside the classroom. There’s a Gaelic medium unit at Breadalbane Academy, offering Gaelic education from playgroup through high school.

However, parents of primary school kids wanted more Gaelic activities outside of school, something fun and engaging, which led to the creation of Fèis Thatha.

The mission of Fèis Thatha is to provide opportunities for individuals to develop skills in the Gaelic arts—song, dance, and traditional music.

Despite the pandemic stalling activities for a couple of years, the spirit of Fèis Thatha remains strong.

Sunday Sessions at Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy help promote Gaelic

The Sunday Sessions are scheduled to start in Aberfeldy on September 15, with the support of £3,150 funding from the Enchanted Forest.

These sessions, held from 1 pm to 3 pm at The Birks Cinema, aim to create an inclusive space for traditional Gaelic music.

“Normally, traditional sessions in pubs have one or two lead musicians,” Katie explained. “Our idea is similar, but we’re making it more inclusive by hosting it during the daytime, allowing under-18s to participate.”

The sessions, which follow a successful taster event last year, will feature tune players on instruments like the fiddle, accordion, or pipes, with the opportunity for anyone to join in.

“It’s a lovely way to pass on music and tunes,” Katie said. “We want everyone to join in and enjoy the experience of playing together.”

The Importance of Gaelic in Aberfeldy

Amid debate over the prevalence and importance of promoting Gaelic culture, those in favour say it goes beyond preserving a language; it celebrates a rich heritage and fosters a sense of identity.

“While traditional Gaelic speakers have declined, there’s a growing interest in learning the language from scratch,” Katie notes. “Aberfeldy traditionally had a big Gaelic-speaking population, and it’s important to keep this heritage alive.”

Gaelic offers numerous benefits, from cognitive development in children to a deeper understanding of Scotland’s cultural roots. Katie says it’s heartening to see both those with Gaelic heritage and newcomers embracing the language and culture.

Through initiatives like the Sunday Sessions, they aim to make Gaelic more visible and accessible, even to those who may not actively participate but become aware of its presence in the community.

For Katie, being involved with Fèis Thatha is deeply fulfilling. “I grew up going to Fèisean in other parts of Scotland, receiving world-class fiddle lessons and making lasting memories,” she recalled.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to now provide similar experiences to young people in Aberfeldy and beyond.”

Looking ahead

Katie’s work with Fèis Thatha allows her to give back to a community that has given her so much.

“It’s fantastic to still be involved with Gaelic culture in a different way and provide that experience for other young people,” she added. “Even if they’re not interested now, maybe down the line, they’ll look back and appreciate it.”

As the Sunday Sessions prepare to launch, Katie is filled with optimism. “This initiative enriches our community with traditional music and strengthens our connection to Gaelic culture,” she said.

“I invite everyone to join us at The Birks Cinema, whether to play, listen, or simply soak in the vibrant atmosphere.”