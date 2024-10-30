Cupar ‘bat woman’ busts spooky myths about the often misunderstood mammals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Cupar ‘bat woman’ busts spooky myths about the often misunderstood mammals

Emilie Wadsworth has been volunteering with bats in Fife for 20 years - and she's on a mission to bust a barrage of myths about the flying mammals.

In summary:
  • Emilie Wadsworth debunks myths revealing that bats don’t get stuck in hair, aren’t blind, and avoid people thanks to precise echolocation.
  • Through bat walks, monitoring, and events, Emilie’s work with the Fife and Kinross Bat Group aims to raise awareness of bats’ ecological roles.
  • Emilie shares highlights like tracking bats across long distances and watching them ‘swarm’ around roosts at dawn in a mesmerizing, organized display.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists.

Emilie Wadsworth is on a mission to dispel outdated myths about bats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emilie Wadsworth is on a mission to dispel outdated myths about bats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

“There’s no need to be scared of bats,” says Emilie Wadsworth.

“I find them fascinating – but there are so many myths around them.

“One is that they get stuck in your hair! No, they don’t! And no, they’re not blind.”

Cupar-based Emilie reckons myths have formed around bats because they’re nocturnal.

Certainly, their association with the night and creeping darkness can result in them being portrayed in a negative light – as evil creatures to be feared.

A pipistrelle bat in action. Image: Shutterstock.

It perhaps doesn’t help that they swoop erratically, boast razor-sharp teeth, and feature in horror films.

And of course, when we think of bats, many of us think of bloodsucking vampires.

“There are lots of myths surrounding bats, and lots we don’t know, which can make them a bit ‘spooky’ – plus there’s the whole Dracula thing!” laughs Emilie.

There are so many myths about bats. But isn't this flying pipistrelle cool? Image: Shutterstock.
There are so many myths about bats. But isn’t this flying pipistrelle cool? Image: Shutterstock.

In truth, bats are shy creatures, and contrary to popular belief they won’t bite unless they feel threatened or trapped.

How did Emilie get into bat work?

Former ecologist Emilie has been working with bats for years.

She began volunteering for a bat conservation project run by a group in Falkirk about 20 years ago, and soon became hooked.

Since then, she’s been involved in projects across Scotland, plus some in England.

Perth and Kinross Bat Group volunteer Emilie Wadsworth with one of her bat boxes in the grounds of Kellie Castle in Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross Bat Group volunteer Emilie Wadsworth with one of her bat boxes in the grounds of Kellie Castle in Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

These days she’s on the committee of the Fife and Kinross Bat Group, a role which includes advising people who find bats roosting in their homes.

“Almost all my work with bats is voluntary,” says Emilie. “I don’t work as a consultant or as an ecologist anymore.

“I do, however, run a training company – Tragus Training – with another bat worker, which provides training to young people starting to work with bats, or people retraining in ecology.

“We also do research into bats in Scotland, trying to find more about where they are, where they roost, how they interact with each other, the environment and people.”

Monitoring bats across Fife

Emilie also does voluntary work with the Fife and Kinross Bat Group – monitoring populations in bat box schemes across the region.

The group also monitors the Natterer’s bat in Tentsmuir Forest.

Emilie with a bat box in the grounds of Kellie in Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Emilie with a bat box in the grounds of Kellie in Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“We also do surveys as part of the National Bat Monitoring Programme run by the Bat Conservation Trust, and take part in community events and lead bat walks for the public,” elaborates Emilie.

“We just did two Halloween events at Kellie Castle in Fife where we talked to people about bats, and in particular the soprano pipistrelle (one of most common British bat species) roost they have in the castle.”

How can we learn to love bats?

So what is it that draws Emilie to bats? And how can she help people to better understand the creatures?

“I love so much about them, but particularly how much we still have to learn about them,” she reflects.

“They’re so vital to the ecosystem and human life.”

Emilie checks a bat box at Kellie Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

There have been plenty of bat-related highlights over the years for Emilie, but one that springs to mind is when she was radio-tracking the Daubenton’s bat population.

“We tracked one bat flying for 14km along the Union Canal from its roost site to forage over the loch at Linlithgow, which was amazing to see!” she recalls.

“Watching bats return to the roost at dawn is also a spectacular site.

“They ‘swarm’ around the roost entrance, taking their time going in, almost like they’re reluctant to go to bed.

“There can sometimes be a hundred or so bats circling around, and they never crash into each other.”

What’s the truth about bats?

So, back to the myths. Emily is keen to bust them.

“Bats don’t get stuck in your hair,” she insists. “They know exactly where we are and don’t want to get stuck on us!

“Their echolocation (a method of using sound waves to sense the environment and locate objects) is so good that they can pick up a single midge in the air, so they can easily avoid us.”

Emilie is keen to bust myths about bats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emilie is keen to bust myths about bats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Another one? Bats are not blind.

“They actually have good eyesight at dusk, and can see perfectly well during the day,” says Emilie.

“They forage at night using echolocation, probably because there’s less competition from birds and mammals then.”

What about bat babies?

Another cool bat fact? Bats are mammals like us. They give birth to one baby, called a pup, each year, and the mums raise them in colonies together.

“The babies are blind and hairless at birth, but by six to eight weeks will able to fly and hunt insects for themselves,” says Emilie.

“A single pipistrelle will eat 3,000 midges a night, which is a good thing in my book!”

Emilie Wadsworth running a bat-themed workshop at Kellie Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Emilie Wadsworth running a bat-themed workshop at Kellie Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Ultimately, Emilie hopes that by helping people to understand more about bats and their behaviour, that they’ll learn to respect, if not love, the creatures.

And not to fear or hate them!

Conversation