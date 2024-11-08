My night-time paddleboarding adventure on Pitlochry’s enchanted Loch Faskally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

My night-time paddleboarding adventure on Pitlochry’s enchanted Loch Faskally

I experienced the quiet thrill of a moonlit paddleboarding, gliding over the dark, glassy waters of Loch Faskally.

A group of 8 colourful paddleboraders in the dark on loch Fascally with a purple-tinged sky.
The group of paddleboarders out on Loch Faskally with the Enchanted Forest illuminations causing a purple-tinged sky. Image Lucy Mason.
By Rachel Mcconachie

Paddleboarding on a quiet loch in the night-time – what could be more thrilling?

It might sound a little daring, but moonlit paddleboarding on Loch Faskally felt safe and peaceful, with just the glow of buildings on the shore and faint reflections on the water breaking the darkness.

I joined Lucy Mason from Adventure Paddleboarding at Loch Faskally last weekend with a colleague, Morag, and a group of fellow paddlers, all women, including Lucy’s daughter Olivia.

We met at four in the afternoon, just as the autumn light began to fade.

How did we keep safe and warm at night-time?

As we prepared for the evening adventure, I realised just how essential good gear is; we were bundled up with neoprene gloves, waterproof socks, and thick wetsuits, with woolly hats for added warmth.

A group fo colourful paddleboarders setting off on Loch Fascally at dusk.
We set off from the shore at Loch Faskally around 4.30pm. Image: Lucy Mason.

After setting up our boards and doing a safety check, we gathered for a briefing on how to stay together and look out for one another once it got dark.

Lucy stressed the importance of sticking together, particularly in the darkness.

The setting was both eerie and beautiful, with the odd lorry rumbling across the nearby A9 bridge while we floated in silence.

This part of the loch is sheltered, so the water was almost mirror-like, offering perfect reflections of the surrounding landscape.

In the fading light, we paddled along, taking in the fiery colours of autumn trees.

It was serene and almost surreal, gliding across the water that was as smooth as silk.

Do you need to be an experienced paddleboarder?

The eight of us, all with enough paddleboarding experience to stay steady but few of us experts, enjoyed the stunning views and the fresh, crisp air.

But as twilight melted into night, a touch of natural apprehension crept in.

Paddleboarding progress along Loch Fascally as twilight sets in and the water reflects the darkening sky with a blue-ish hue.
The group glides along the loch as twilight sets in and the reflections of the trees in the water become more stark. Image: Lucy Mason.

Floating in the dark, miles from shore, it felt instinctively unsettling, like my body recognised the potential danger, even though logically, I knew we were safe.

Lucy and Olivia, who is just 13, are both trained in water safety and were attentive and reassuring.

How did it feel when darkness set in?

The sense of vulnerability soon transformed into excitement as we paddled on beneath bridges into the quietest, darkest part of the water and entered the River Tummel.

Suddenly, a burst of coloured light illuminated the sky. We could see the Enchanted Forest illuminations in the distance, its hues bouncing off the clouds.

The tip of a paddleboard on Loch Fascally with a purple-tinged sky lit up by the Enchanted Forest illuminations, surrounded by trees.
We stopped to admire the sky lit up by the illuminations from the Enchanted Forest. Image: Rachel McConachie.

For a while, we all sat on our boards, watching the magical glow, surrounded by the silent loch and the looming forest.

Lucy brought out glow sticks, which we attached to ourselves and our boards – mostly for fun but also for visibility.

Under the moonlit sky, we looked like a colourful, floating parade in the darkness.

What can you see at night on Loch Faskally?

The stillness of the water was mesmerising.

Even in the dark, you could see faint reflections of the trees and the shadowy landscape.

It was beautiful in a way that’s hard to capture in words – a dark, mirror-like surface reflecting hints of the world around it, creating a moody and mysterious atmosphere.

A cloe-up selfie of Rachel's face with other paddleboarders behind her, one shining a headtorch.
Rachel snaps a selfie as the group stopped to attach glowsticks in the darkness.

As we drifted along, I noticed the occasional bird – a duck or a moorhen – skimming across the water, startled by our presence.

Their tiny splashes created ripples, briefly disrupting the stillness, while the distant hoots of night birds added to the atmosphere.

The wildlife were a little startled

The wildlife was sparse but curious, probably wondering what this neon-tinged group was doing on their loch so late.

Eventually, we turned back, paddling toward the twinkling lights of the The Green Park Hotel onshore. By then, we were tired, but in the best possible way – invigorated and content.

The Green Park Hotel's lights twinkle on the shore of Loch Fascally after dark and are reflected beautifully in the loch.
The Green Park Hotel twinkles on the shore of Loch Faskally and is reflected beautifully in the still water. Image: Lucy Mason.

The hotel’s cosy glow reflected off the loch’s surface like a moonlit mirror, and we joked about heading straight there for hot chocolate after we wrapped up.

Craving a hot chocolate

Gliding towards the twinkling dam at the far end of the loch, the water grew darker and more still as we fell silent, savouring the calm before the experience ended.

As we approached the shore, Lucy expertly guided us to our landing spot, despite the pitch darkness.

The group of female paddleboarders kneel on their boards at the shore of Loch Fascally at the end of the night-time paddle.
The group were relaxed and happy at the end of the stunning trip. Image: Marieke McBean.

Stepping off the boards and feeling the chilly water beneath us, we gathered our kit, and I felt a genuine sense of accomplishment.

I’d come expecting something fun and left with a memory of an almost surreal adventure.

I experienced Loch Faskally in a way I’ll never forget – and yes, I’m already planning to go again.

Lucy Mason, who runs Adventure paddleboarding poses in the darkness by Loch Fascally. She wears a bright pink hoodie over her wetsuit and a light blue life jacket.
Lucy Mason, owner of Adventure Paddleboarding, organised and led the trip. Image: Marieke McBean

Winter watersports destinations

Loch Tay, Perthshire

With its scenic waters and breath-taking mountain backdrop, Loch Tay is a winter haven for watersports enthusiasts. Ideal for paddleboarding, kayaking, and cold-water swimming, it offers a peaceful yet invigorating experience. Local outfitters, like Taymouth Marina Watersports, provide gear rentals, safety equipment, and guided winter tours

Broughty Ferry, Dundee

With its sandy beach and accessible coastline, Broughty Ferry is perfect for winter kite surfing, paddleboarding, and kayaking along the Tay Estuary. The area’s watersports clubs offer support, guidance, and safety tips, making it an ideal spot for both seasoned adventurers and newcomers eager to explore cold-water activities.

Elie Harbour, Fife

The sheltered bay at Elie is an ideal destination for paddleboarding, sea kayaking, and cold-water swimming, offering a picturesque setting for water enthusiasts. Elie Watersports Centre provides winter wetsuit rentals and expert guidance, ensuring that you can safely and comfortably explore the breathtaking Fife coast, even in colder weather conditions.

Cellardyke Tidal Pool, Fife

Cellardyke Tidal Pool is a fantastic winter destination for watersports enthusiasts, offering safe conditions for activities like swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding. East Neuk Outdoors provides equipment rentals and expert guidance, ensuring beginners and seasoned adventurers can safely enjoy the scenic landscape and calm waters of this beautiful spot.

