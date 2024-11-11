Comedian Phill Jupitus endorses ‘pretty fascinating’ gunpowder art of Dundee-trained Frank To

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Comedian Phill Jupitus endorses ‘pretty fascinating’ gunpowder art of Dundee-trained Frank To

Phill Jupitus, who lives in the East Neuk of Fife, judged Frank To’s unique work at the Royal Ulster Academy (RUA) annual exhibition in Belfast.

By Michael Alexander
Frank To (left) and Phill Jupitus in Belfast. Image: Frank To

Comedian and art enthusiast Phill Jupitus has given his glowing endorsement to the gunpowder-based artwork of Dundee-trained artist Frank To.

The comedian, who also studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) in Dundee, praised To’s unique use of gunpowder as a medium, describing it as “pretty fascinating”.

Jupitus said: “My favourite thing about meeting Frank To and having him explain his method, was that it was even more far-fetched than what I was imagining.

“That tension between constraint and freedom in his work, is what makes the results all the more remarkable.”

What is special about Frank To’s gunpowder art technique?

The unique technique used by award winning artist and DJCAD masters of fine art graduate Frank To, has garnered him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike.

They include actor Sir Patrick Stewart, of Star Trek fame, and New York-based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

He has previously spoken to The Courier about his technique.

Frank To’s piece Cours, Petit Lapin Cours. Image: Frank To.

To’s piece, ‘Cours, Petit Lapin Cours’, is one of the highlights of the RUA’s 141st annual exhibition, being held at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

The work showcases To’s signature technique of using ignited gunpowder on canvas to create intricate, charred designs that explore themes of destruction, creation, and impermanence.

What was it like for Frank to meet Phill Jupitus?

Reflecting on his latest recognition, and meeting Phill Jupitus – who has previously spoken to The Courier about living in Fife – Frank explained how Phill was invited by the Royal Ulster Academy to judge the prizes.

Jupitus was also invited to exhibit a piece of his own work.

“Initially when I first met him, it was a wee bit daunting as I used to watch him on television in the early 2000s,” said Frank.

Frank To in Belfast. Image: Frank To

“Funny thing is that he has become a massive fan of my work, like the one I am exhibiting in the academy this year, ‘Cours, Petit Lapin Cours’.

“He was pretty fascinated how I use gunpowder in my work.

“We have very similar sense of humour – mine’s is usually dark which suited Phill – and we went to the same art school, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.“

Frank To delighted to have sold out at prestigious Ulster exhibition

Frank added that he was “really grateful” his work at the Royal Ulster Academy was seen as the “highest calibre” by the selection panel.

The panel mainly consists of their academicians who are some of the country’s most renowned artists.

“That and for my work to have sold out has made me quite delighted with the outcome during these hard financial times,” he added.

Frank To’s gunpowder work technique

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy is the largest and longest established body of practicing visual artists in Northern Ireland.

One of the founding principles of the academy was to hold an annual exhibition of work by both members and non–members of merit.

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder artwork ‘Cours, Petit Lapin Cours’ is currently on show in the Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, until January 6, 2025.

Conversation