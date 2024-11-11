Comedian Phill Jupitus endorses ‘pretty fascinating’ gunpowder art of Dundee-trained Frank To

Comedian and art enthusiast Phill Jupitus has given his glowing endorsement to the gunpowder-based artwork of Dundee-trained artist Frank To.

Jupitus, who lives in the East Neuk of Fife, judged To’s work at the Royal Ulster Academy (RUA) annual exhibition in Belfast.

The comedian, who also studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) in Dundee, praised To’s unique use of gunpowder as a medium, describing it as “pretty fascinating”.

Jupitus said: “My favourite thing about meeting Frank To and having him explain his method, was that it was even more far-fetched than what I was imagining.

“That tension between constraint and freedom in his work, is what makes the results all the more remarkable.”

What is special about Frank To’s gunpowder art technique?

The unique technique used by award winning artist and DJCAD masters of fine art graduate Frank To, has garnered him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike.

They include actor Sir Patrick Stewart, of Star Trek fame, and New York-based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

He has previously spoken to The Courier about his technique.

To’s piece, ‘Cours, Petit Lapin Cours’, is one of the highlights of the RUA’s 141st annual exhibition, being held at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

The work showcases To’s signature technique of using ignited gunpowder on canvas to create intricate, charred designs that explore themes of destruction, creation, and impermanence.

What was it like for Frank to meet Phill Jupitus?

Reflecting on his latest recognition, and meeting Phill Jupitus – who has previously spoken to The Courier about living in Fife – Frank explained how Phill was invited by the Royal Ulster Academy to judge the prizes.

Jupitus was also invited to exhibit a piece of his own work.

“Initially when I first met him, it was a wee bit daunting as I used to watch him on television in the early 2000s,” said Frank.

“Funny thing is that he has become a massive fan of my work, like the one I am exhibiting in the academy this year, ‘Cours, Petit Lapin Cours’.

“He was pretty fascinated how I use gunpowder in my work.

“We have very similar sense of humour – mine’s is usually dark which suited Phill – and we went to the same art school, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.“

Frank To delighted to have sold out at prestigious Ulster exhibition

Frank added that he was “really grateful” his work at the Royal Ulster Academy was seen as the “highest calibre” by the selection panel.

The panel mainly consists of their academicians who are some of the country’s most renowned artists.

“That and for my work to have sold out has made me quite delighted with the outcome during these hard financial times,” he added.

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy is the largest and longest established body of practicing visual artists in Northern Ireland.

One of the founding principles of the academy was to hold an annual exhibition of work by both members and non–members of merit.

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder artwork ‘Cours, Petit Lapin Cours’ is currently on show in the Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, until January 6, 2025.