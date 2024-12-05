I toured the Kingsbarns gin distillery to try and convert my whisky expert mum to G&Ts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I toured the Kingsbarns gin distillery to try and convert my whisky expert mum to G&Ts

This wasn’t just a tour - it was a deep dive into the history, art and science of gin-making, a bit of Scottish history - all culminating in a tasting session of their celebrated range.

Sheila McConachie smiling and trying the gin at Darnley's gin tour.
Whisky fan Sheila McConachie trying Darnley's Gin.
By Rachel Mcconachie

As I stepped into the reception at Kingsbarns distillery, the atmosphere buzzed with shimmering festive gifts and the promise of discovery.

Dan Coburn, our guide, greeted us warmly, and led us from the main building to the old farmers cottage where they make their Darnley’s gin.

I had gone along with my mum Sheila, co-author of The Whisky Kitchen, to see if I could convert her to my favourite tipple: gin.

An aerial shot of Kingsbarns distillery showing its location right next to the sea.
The distillery enjoys a stunning spot by the Fife coast.

Inside the cosy cottage, we settled in a panelled room with curtained walls concealing the secrets of Darnley’s Gin.

Dan began with history, standing before a display of elegant bottles, maps, and pictures.

Why is it named after Lord Darnley?

“To understand Darnley’s Gin, we have to go back to the 16th century,” he said.

“Our gin is named after Lord Darnley, who famously met Mary, Queen of Scots, at Wemyss Castle – still owned by the Wemyss family, who started this distillery.

“Their meeting at the castle led to a marriage that shaped Scottish history.”

A painting of Mary Queen of Scots.
The tour involved an interesting discussion about Mary Queen of Scots and her marriage to Lord Darnley.

The history of gin in the UK

The story flowed into the broader history of gin.

“Gin didn’t start here,” Dan explained.

“The Dutch introduced it, calling it genever. British soldiers brought it back after The Thirty Years’ War in the 17th century.”

He recounted how the Reformation and William of Orange’s rise made gin a patriotic alternative to Catholic wine, spurring the 18th-century “Gin Craze.”

Dan’s vivid storytelling brought the era alive, referencing the famous Gin Lane engraving.

Dan the gin tour guide standing in front of the copper gin still with a big Darnley's sign on the white wall behind him.
Tour guide Dan Coburn in the Darnleys gin still. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Sailors drank gin, not rum

The British Navy also played a role.

Sailors received daily gin rations, which they tested by mixing the spirit with gunpowder to ensure it was strong enough to ignite.

This test inspired the bold Navy Strength Gin we later tasted.

The three gins we tried in their bottles.
The three gins we tried on the tour. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Tastings: is she a convert?

We began our tasting with the Original Gin, a classic London Dry style featuring juniper balanced by citrus and floral notes.

Next came the Spiced Gin, warm with clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Finally, we sampled the Navy Strength Gin, a robust spirit at 57% ABV, its juniper core shining through.

Mum declared this her favourite, her grin confirming she had been converted to gin.

The writer Rachel's mum Sheila smiling and holding up one of the gins.
Reporter Rachel’s mum Sheila holding up one of the gins at the tasting.

Which botanicals are used?

Dan then unveiled the botanicals that define Darnley’s Gin.

“Every gin starts with juniper – it’s not gin without it,” he said.

Coriander seeds and angelica root add dryness and bind flavours.

Unique botanicals like clove and seaweed distinguish Darnley’s special editions, including the experimental Coastal Haar Gin.

A hand holding up a bottle of Darnley's Coastal Haar cottage series gin. There is a background of blue sky with some clouds and sands dunes.
Darnley’s Coastal Haar cottage series gin.

The gin still: who is Dorothy?

The highlight of the tour was Dorothy, the copper still named after two loyal café customers.

Dan described the multi-shot distillation method that yields up to 10,000 bottles per batch, adhering to London Dry Gin’s strict standards.

“It’s not about geography,” he clarified. “All flavours must come from botanicals added during distillation – no artificial syrups allowed.”

A close-up of the sign on Darnley's gin still which reads 'Dorothy'.
The Darnley’s gin still is named after two loyal café customers who are both called Dorothy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Leaving with a bottle of Navy Strength Gin purchased in the Black Friday sale, I felt a new appreciation for the craft and the rich history behind Darnley’s Gin.

Conversation