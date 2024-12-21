What did I find at enigmatic Dunino Den in Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did I find at enigmatic Dunino Den in Fife?

Five miles from St Andrews, Dunino Den was an ancient ceremonial site for Druids who carved mysterious symbols into rocks.

In summary:
  • Dunino Den, near St Andrews, is linked to pagan rituals, fairies, and druidic sacrifices, earning its title as a “Gateway to the Otherworld.”
  • Visitors leave tokens like coins and ribbons to appease fairies, with warnings against removing items to avoid bad luck.
  • While captivating, the site faces harm from littered offerings, urging mindful visits to protect its unique charm.

Gayle visits atmospheric Dunino Den in Fife. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

A shiver runs down my spine as I wander into Dunino Den.

It could just be my hangover kicking in – it’s the morning after a fairly boozy Christmas night out, and I’m not feeling too clever.

And yet there’s something a wee bit ‘Blair Witch Project’ about the enigmatic Fife site.

Is it wrong of me to admit it gives me the creeps?

The Den, long considered to be a place of pagan worship, is steeped in myth and legend.

Carving of a bearded face in Dunino Den
Carving of a bearded face in Dunino Den. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There are stories galore of it being inhabited by fairies, acting as a place where sacred rites were conducted, and there’s even a tale – hopefully untrue – about a well above the site being used by druids for human sacrifice.

Heck, Dunino Den has even been described as a ‘Gateway to the Otherworld’.

It easily fits into the category of ‘strange’ places to visit, and, despite being slightly freaked out by the strange atmosphere, I do recommend checking it out.

Where is Dunino Den?

The Den is about five miles from St Andrews, and fairly easy to find.

I parked up at Dunino Church, which boasts its very own moss-covered ‘wishing stone’ in the adjoining cemetery.

Visitors leave coins on top as offerings to various gods, and to bring good fortune.

The Wishing Stone at Dunino Church. Image: Supplied.
There’s little to signify the presence of the Den itself, but I find a path leading from the church into secluded woodland and soon gaze down into a gorge through which the Kinaldy Burn flows.

There’s an impressive rock formation – a sort of natural platform – overlooking the Den. This is the fabled Altar Stone, which has a footprint embedded in it.

Dunino Den. Image: Supplied.

It’s believed that Pictish Kings were crowned on the stone – and carved footprints were used during inauguration rituals, such as the anointing of kings.

What happened at the Altar Stone?

There’s also a well, or pool, cut into the Altar Stone.

And it’s on this stone that some sources claim druids carried out human sacrifices, with the pool filling up with their blood.

One example, found on the Graveyards of Scotland website, states: “Here the Druidical priest cleaned his naked feet before he sacrificed humans to now unknown Gods.

“The blood would have been collected; the bodies thrown into the burn below.”

Let’s hope this never actually happened!

The pool at Dunino Den where it's said human sacrifices were once carried out.
Dunino Den – the pool where human sacrifices were carried out? Image: Supplied.

Local folklore warns to be careful what you wish and dream for while standing next to the well and footprint. You never know – it might come true…

Mind your step as you descend

My head is swimming with wild, crazy and horrific thoughts as I gingerly make my way down a flight of roughly-hewn steps into the Den below, passing a Celtic knot pattern carved into the stone walls.

Further along, I spot a bigger but less well-defined carving depicting a wheel-headed cross, and hundreds, if not thousands, of coins wedged into cracks.

Rock carving at Dunino Den.
Rock carving at Dunino Den. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Down in the Den, which is rather like a natural amphitheatre, moss clings from rocks and trees, and everything appears to be damp and in the shade.

It’s a gloomy winter’s day, and this only serves to enhance the strange, otherworldly, almost supernatural atmosphere.

Mysterious rock carving at Dunino Den.
Mysterious carving and coins carved into rock at Dunino Den. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The only thing that breaks the eerie silence is the trickle of the burn – no birds chirp, trill or tweet.

I stand and simply gaze around me for a while, taking in all in.

What is there to see at Dunino Den?

Offerings of ribbons, feathers, shells, beads, buttons, dreamcatchers, and jewellery have been left hanging from trees.

A tree stump, which sits forlornly in the middle of the site, is covered in rotting flowers and sticks.

Feathers hanging from trees in Dunino Den
Feathers hanging from trees in Dunino Den. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I also discover a couple of Buddha’s head ornaments, an old dog collar, and messages carved into trees, left on scraps of paper, and etched onto slates.

So who left these offerings, and why did they do so?

A pebble offering at Dunino Den
A pebble offering – and rock carvings – at Dunino Den. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There could be many reasons, but some believe they are left to appease the fairies that live here.

Such spirits can be intensely violent – certainly in Scots mythology – so they’re perhaps worth keeping on side!

Steps leading to Dunino Den.
Steps leading to Dunino Den. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Those who see the Den as a ‘gateway to the otherworld’ perhaps leave gifts as tokens of remembrance for loved ones who have passed away.

It’s said to be bad luck if you remove any of the money from the Den – so don’t be tempted!

Can you find the carved bearded face?

After a few minutes of gazing around, I find what I’ve been looking for – a carving of a man’s bearded face.

I’d seen this on social media and been desperate to view it with my own eyes. It doesn’t disappoint.

Gayle finds the carving of the bearded face at Dunino Den
Gayle finds the carving of the bearded face at Dunino Den. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

He’s a rather sinister looking fellow and I’m left wondering: who is he? Who carved him? And when? Answers on a postcard, or in our comments section please.

As I leave this magical, enchanting spot, I realise I’ve got nothing to leave as an offering. Hmmm. Might a malevolent fairy come after me if I fail to do so?

Be mindful when you visit

I reason that actually, it would be worse to contribute to the amount of ‘tat’ dumped here, and instead, pick up a stick and leave it in a rock crevice.

There’s a real worry that the Den could so easily be ruined by visitors leaving random stuff lying around.

Slates with 'inspirational phrases' left by a tree stump at Dunino Den.
Slates with ‘inspirational phrases’ left by a tree stump at Dunino Den. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Sure, some might believe they’re appeasing the fairies by leaving a cheap plastic toy, ribbon, old dog lead or whatever as an offering, but the truth is, such items blight the natural environment.

Shells and jewellery offerings at Dunino Den.
Shells and jewellery offerings at Dunino Den. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

They could also pose a danger to animals who might come along and either choke to death when they try to eat them, or become entangled and injured.

It’s definitely worth considering.

That aside, Dunino Den is a fantastic spot – just keep your wits about you because the terrain can be potentially treacherous in poor weather conditions.

