Why I spent two hours gazing at a naked woman in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Why I spent two hours gazing at a naked woman in Dundee

Gayle joins a life drawing class run by Dundee Art Society and attempts to sketch a nude model.

Writer Gayle Ritchie takes part in a life drawing class at Dundee Art Society run by artist and tutor Martin Hill.
Writer Gayle Ritchie takes part in a life drawing class at Dundee Art Society run by artist and tutor Martin Hill. Image: Alan Richardson.
By Gayle Ritchie

Stunning, quirky life model Wendy is lying naked on a couch.

She looks completely at ease with her body.

I, however, feel a surge of trepidation.

I’ve joined a life drawing class run by Dundee Art Society and the task at hand is to produce sketches of Wendy in various poses.

I won’t beat about the bush – I’m distinctly lacking in artistic skills.

Gayle gets some tips from tutor Martin Hill in the life drawing class.
Gayle gets some tips from tutor Martin Hill in the life drawing class. Image: Alan Richardson.

Tutor Martin Hill reassures me that it doesn’t matter, that he’s not expecting me to produce a Rembrandt or da Vinci, while society membership secretary Alasdair Chisholm is convinced that “everyone can draw”.

I’m not so sure.

Does it matter if I’m ‘bad’ at art?

The last bash I had at drawing (other than making silly scrawls and scribbles on bits of paper) was a very long time ago.

Judging by the ‘artwork’ I produced at school, it seemed any natural talent I had was thin on the ground.

Gayle has a bash – while tutor Martin Hill offers some help. Image: Alan Richardson.

However, I recently I read a piece that proposed the idea that creating ‘bad’ art is good for you.

So we learn by making mistakes, and the more we practice, the better we get. In theory….

Models who strip off for the class range in age, shape, size and sex, and Wendy – who prefers not to reveal her surname – is one of about 13.

How do you draw a nude model?

With her cascade of blonde curls, huge lashes, thick black eyeliner, pouting red lips and striking tattoo, she really brings the drama and the theatre.

But I have absolutely no idea where to start.

Martin sets me up with an easel, paper, and an array of drawing tools, including a pencil, charcoal sticks, and pastels.

Life model Wendy executes a pose. Image: Alan Richardson.

The two-hour session starts with a ‘warm-up’ drawing done in a few minutes.

Wendy reclines on the couch, and, as I pick up a piece of charcoal, a wave of anxiety courses through me.

I give it my best shot – I manage to draw a vague impression of Wendy’s face.

It’s not the worst thing ever, but it doesn’t really look anything like her.

Model Wendy is not at all body conscious. Image: Alan Richardson.

Martin comes over for a look. He’s full of praise and encouragement, although he does ask if I really did ‘see’ the eyelashes I’ve drawn.

I have to admit that no, I sort of imagined them, and drew what I thought I should be drawing, rather than what I actually saw.

We should draw what we see

It sounds simple to say we should draw what we see – and not what we think we see – but it’s harder than you might think: our unconscious minds try to take over.

Martin suggests I need to ‘look’ more – I should be looking about 90% of the time, and drawing about 10%.

Alasdair Chisholm creates a drawing of Wendy. Image: Alan Richardson.

The next series of poses come in two, five, 10 and 15 minute bursts: it’s intense.

“It’s a bit of a baptism of fire,” smiles Martin, and I absolutely have to agree.

He’s a brilliant tutor, and freely gives me advice about proportion, scale, and how to focus on simple shapes.

During a 10 minute pose, where Wendy is sitting upright, he encourages me to focus on drawing her body, rather than her face.

One of Gayle’s attempts. Image: Alan Richardson.

I struggle with every feature – arms, legs, shoulders, hips – and how on earth do you draw hands?

I produce arguably my best drawing during a 15-minute pose – although Wendy’s face is just a messy blur with a frizz of hair.

Where does Wendy get her inspiration?

During the break, I catch up with her for a chat. She tells me she “dabbles” in a bit of art and has been nude modelling here for about 10 years.

I wonder if she’s at all body conscious. “Not at all. I embrace my flaws!” she smiles.

“I take inspiration from classical poses, and when I’m in costume, I transform into the character. It’s very liberating. It’s a confidence booster.”

How do family and friends react to her nude modelling?

“They look at me as being a bit wild and wonderful at the best of times” she laughs.

Life model Wendy sits down for a chat with Gayle and the class.
Life model Wendy sits down for a chat with the class. Image: Alan Richardson.

So what  does Wendy make of the art made of her? She says, very kindly, that my sketches are “ace” and that one in particular is “very cute”. I’ll take that – thank you!

“I love seeing all the different interpretations,” she elaborates.

“It’s good if I can have a peek to see what folk have been sketching or painting.

“I have a little collection that I’ve gathered through the years.

“I’ve never been offended by anything I’ve seen. Art is a personal thing – it’s about what you see, how it makes you feel.”

A chance to check out other art

I take the opportunity to check out some of my classmates’ work, and am blown away.

Lundie-based Joan Woodsford has created some incredible colourful sketches.

Joan Woodsford says her style is messy and free. Image: Alan Richardson.

Joan, a keen ceramicist, describes her style as “messy” and says she tries to keep it “quite free and loose”.

She’s critical of her work, too. Pointing to one drawing, she shakes her head.

“The space between her arm and midriff doesn’t look right,” she laments. “I often think it’s right until Martin says: ‘Just have a little look at that again.’

“It’s all about looking – looking at the model more than you’re actually drawing.

“You’re looking and checking and asking: ‘Is the angle of the body right? Is it too upright? Is it too flat?”

Another of Joan Woodsford’s sketches. Image: Alan Richardson.

Joan has been coming to the class since September. She describes it as a combination of “intense, challenging and rewarding”, admitting she finds it hard to sleep afterwards because she’s so wired.

Life drawing is ‘the bottom line’

Tayport-based Julie Wyness tells me her style is “a bit impulsive”, and says classes are a “rare opportunity” to be with other people making art.

“Martin’s a great tutor,” she enthuses. “He just gives you enough to move you on.

“Life drawing, or figure drawing, is almost like the bottom line. There’s so much to it. It’s so dynamic.

Julie chats to Gayle and offers inspiration. Image: Alan Richardson.

“The models are very different. They can provoke a different reaction or a different style. The variety is the exciting bit.”

I also chat to Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduates Simon Dwyer and Hayley Bruce.

Simon is working in collage, and Hayley, an art therapist, is experimenting with fineliners and pastels.

Artists in action at the life drawing class.
Artists in action at the life drawing class. Image: Alan Richardson.

“Wendy is a great model,” says Hayley. “You never know how she’s going to pose, or what she’s going to put on as an accessory.

“She always brings a smile to my face, and the question, ‘how do I draw that?’

“When I first did life drawing, it was very much like: ‘These are your proportions, this is how you do it’, whereas now I’m going for fun, for feel, for experiment.

“It should be enjoyable. It’s a no-pressure environment.”

How does Wendy avoid cramp?

The second half of the class sees Wendy posing for a staggering 50 minutes. How will she manage?

“It can get uncomfortable sitting or standing still. But if I’ve put myself in an awkward pose and cramp arises, I meditate.”

Simon Dwyer works in collage. Image: Alan Richardson.

I’m not sure I’ve got it in me to improve much more in just one evening, but Martin encourages me to at least try for a bit – even if just 20 minutes. And so I do.

For this pose, Wendy wears a vintage hat and drapes a sparkly black shawl over her tanned shoulders.

After I’ve played about with charcoal, Martin suggests I add some colour with pastels.

Life drawing inspired by expressionist art

Pulling out his phone, he shows me a series of bold, vibrant artworks of glamorous women by Dutch-French artist Kees van Dongen.

The most striking have bright red lips, and large, dark, striking eyes.

“Why not go for something along those lines – something a bit expressionist?” he suggests.

I try, but I’m losing energy and focus. For a complete amateur, this is full-on!

Gayle’s attempt at an expressionist life drawing! Image: Alan Richardson.

But Martin has only kind words to offer: “You’re doing really well. I think you were getting there in the last five minutes.

“In any case, this is not a ‘this is how you draw’ class. It’s more like an ‘ok, you show me what you do, what can we do to make that better, have you tried doing this?’.

“It’s about nurturing people’s own personalities and styles rather than making it a case of ‘do what I do’.

“Really it’s a little balancing act of getting it right but making it your own.”

No room for error in life drawing

What are his thoughts on drawing naked models? “It’s just a series of shapes; it’s just another form,” he muses.

“If you draw a tree slightly wrong, people might not know, but if you put an arm in the wrong place, space the eyes too widely, or the legs are not to scale, they will.

“That’s why life drawing is so great – there’s no room for error.”

Life drawing tutor Martin Hill.
Life drawing tutor Martin Hill. Image: Alan Richardson.

Martin, who predominantly specialises in expressive oil painting, graduated from DJCAD in 2009.

He was selected and shortlisted for a multitude of ‘Best Of’ graduate exhibitions, including the Royal Scottish Academy‘s ‘New Contemporaries’.

Martin comes round for a look. Image: Alan Richardson.

He also has work in the public collections of the University of Dundee and the Royal Scottish Academy of Art and Architecture.

Martin became the tutor for the life drawing classes in April last year.

Everyone welcome

So who can take part? Anyone and everyone, it seems.

Martin tells me they welcome the “full spectrum”, from school leavers preparing portfolios for art college, to people who simply love drawing.

What about those – like myself – who might feel nervous about joining?

“Don’t be scared,” he says. “Once you get going you become very quickly relaxed – and then you just try to improve.”

Wendy takes up another pose. Image: Alan Richardson.

And of course, nobody’s work is analysed in a formal way.

“There’s no crit at the end of the session,” reassures Martin.

“During the break people will walk round and maybe have a look. It’s really friendly: there’s no judgement.”

Despite my trepidation, it’s very laid-back – there’s no sense of elitism or arty snobbery here.

I gather up my artworks and deliberate coming back to try again another week.

More from Entertainment

Gary Barlow will appear at the Caird Hall
15 famous faces and acts appearing at Dundee's music venues in 2025
Ocean Color Scene will headline the gig at Slessor Gardens in Dundee
Ocean Colour Scene and The Fratellis to play new Dundee Waterfront music festival
Craig Fairbrass as Pat Tate in a scene from Rise of the Footsoldier where he has his hand around a man's throat.
EastEnders tough-guy Craig Fairbrass tells fans in Dundee why he won't return to Albert…
oudon Wainwright III. Image: Shervin Lainez
Loudon Wainwright III recalls friendship with Michael Marra after Dundee Bard namechecked him in…
The funfair at the Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone. Image: BBC iPlayer
New TV series goes behind scenes of funfairs at Dundee fan zone and Kirkcaldy…
Ean Coutts' daughters Emma and Louise and killer David Barnes in court. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC
Inside Fife murderer David Barnes' trial as TV documentary lays bare heartbreak of victim's…
Perthshire author James Jauncey at home in Birnam with his book about ancestor Don Roberto. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who was Stirlingshire ‘toff’ Don Roberto - and how did he co-found Scottish Labour…
2
CR0051128, Rebecca Baird, Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Picture shows: new artistic director Alan Cumming outside the theatre. Monday 20 January 2025. Image: Marieke McBean
Alan Cumming's bringing star power to Pitlochry, and he's not afraid to use it
Jacqueline McGregor recently became an associate member of Dundee Burns Club.
Why the men-only Burns Supper is dying out - but not fast enough for…
2
Brian Cox is returning to Dundee Rep where his career began. Image: PA
Brian Cox returns to Dundee Rep to star in play about RBS' role in…

Conversation