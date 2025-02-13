Danny Wilson: What are Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark up to now that they’re all back in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Danny Wilson: What are Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark up to now that they’re all back in Dundee?

The trio who make up Danny Wilson recall Fat Sams glory days and Dundee legends who showed them the way.

Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark made up Dundee band Danny Wilson. Image: Supplied.
Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark made up Dundee band Danny Wilson. Image: Supplied.
By Lorraine Wilson

When I spoke to the members of cult Dundee band Danny Wilson for Jackie magazine back in 1987, it was easy.

All it involved was a drunken night in Fat Sams for the release of Mary’s Prayer, and a prayer of my own that my editor would sign the expenses.

Now, even though Gary Clark, Kit Clark and Ged Grimes are all based back in their native Dundee, getting them together is like herding cats.

It’s all Zooms and WhatsApps, a scattering of snatched conversations between projects for the three busy artists as they prepare for the release of upcoming CD retrospective, Complete Danny Wilson.

Gary Clark in the studio back in his Danny Wilson days.

One thing that unites them is how looking back over their catalogue has invoked strong memories of a time that they couldn’t really make sense of while it was happening.

And they agree that there would be no Danny Wilson without Dundee.

Band’s beginnings at St Saviour’s High

Gary and Ged initially met at St Saviour’s High and through the influence of musically literate Paul Fitzpatrick, who died only recently, discovered the likes of Steely Dan.

At one point they took the well-trodden path to London but saw that the record companies were all looking north.

So they trod back up to reassess, regroup, and see that Gary’s young brother Kit had been treading his own path locally, with The Very Important Men.

Ged Grimes in the studio during the Danny Wilson era. Image: Supplied.
Ged Grimes now plays the bass with Simple Minds Image:. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He became a great fit for a trio of experimental multi-instrumentalists.

“We had cut our musical teeth,” says Ged, now bass player with Simple Minds and composer of games music.

“Coming back, with Kit from a different generation, he had his own Dundee experience that we could then tap into as well.”

Michael Marra ‘was a huge mentor’

Kit had been training as a sound engineer with Allan McGlone at Inner City Sound and in exchange for work the trio would get studio time .

There were introductions to other musicians like drummer Brian McDermott, again multi-instrumentalist Chris Marra and piano player Derek Thomson.

“We might have known Derek from Forbes music shop too,” adds Gary Clark, now in the midst of the West End production of Sing Street as well as a Nanny McPhee musical, and more.

Don’t run with scissors! Kit Clark in the studio. Image: Supplied.

“This was the time for introductions to so many people. Brian who owned the Tayside Bar, a place where we could rehearse.

“He also introduced us to Bob Flynn from the NME, who wrote a great review that led to record company interest. But Ged and I had been slogging away since we were 14 by that point, and Kit was no slouch either.

“Even before we left, Mick [Michael] Marra was a huge mentor to me. The fact that he heard a demo and sought me out blew my wee mind. I was such a fan.”

Is a Danny Wilson musical in the pipeline?

Putting together the new box set would normally involve going back to tunes that the trio hadn’t listened to in a long time.

But for Kit, who combines music with acting and production now, it’s been a different experience.

Danny Wilson members for a photoshoot int he 1980s. Image: Supplied.

“I’ve been immersed in [the Danny Wilson back catalogue] for a while now,” he explains.

“I’m writing a musical with Danny Wilson songs. But unlike other musicals of its type, I won’t change the songs to fit the narrative, so I’ve been living with them as part of the whole process.”

The ‘raggedy Sinatras’ of Fat Sams

The affection that Danny Wilson is still held in, even with only two albums, lies in the timelessness of the music.

And the band’s strong ties with Dundee helped to inspire them all those years ago.

“I have a distinct memory of seeing The Associates on Top Of The Pops and then seeing Billy on Albert Street a few days later,” recalls Kit.

“It showed that it could be done.”

Fat Sams was a 1980s “salon” for musicians, writers, artists, and the Danny Wilson boys have fond memories of the venue’s popular cocktail bar.

“When you were at the bar and looked round, well, we were the raggedy Sinatras,” says Gary.

Kit Clark, Ged Grimes and Gary Clark of Danny Wilson. Image: Supplied.

“But there were the goths and the pop cockatoos… all different, but with no homogenised scene there was freedom to do your own thing.”

There has never been a full stop on Danny Wilson and it’s true that this 5-disc release won’t satisfy the hunger for live events or vinyl releases, but for now it will be welcomed.

“When I listened back,” says Ged, “I just thought this was music that was made from the heart by three young guys that were in love with music.

“And that’s a decent legacy.”

Complete Danny Wilson is released on Cherry Red on February 28.

More from Entertainment

Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore
Exclusive: Thought about becoming an influencer? TV's Kirsten Cameron to bring social media masterclass…
Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark made up Dundee band Danny Wilson. Image: Supplied.
Singer Nicola quit Dundee University job for music dream. Here's what happened
Locals taking part in The Bruach pub quiz in Broughty Ferry.
6 pub quizzes in Dundee to test your general knowledge
Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark made up Dundee band Danny Wilson. Image: Supplied.
United legend's cap and HMS Unicorn to feature on Dundee episode of The Repair…
Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark made up Dundee band Danny Wilson. Image: Supplied.
What’s it like living with legendary Fife crime author Val McDermid?
Alison Brant enjoys coffee with her dog, Rudi, at Eastfield on Dundee's Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford.
Is it time to ban dogs from Dundee cafes?
53
Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark made up Dundee band Danny Wilson. Image: Supplied.
Val McDermid on Perthshire library closures, childhood road trips and her 'hate-love' relationship with…
Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark made up Dundee band Danny Wilson. Image: Supplied.
Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteer to judge Angus and Fife chefs on Great British Menu
2
Dundee United's Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener.
Should Dundee United take a stand against gambling sponsorship - even if it costs…
3
KT Tunstall.
KT Tunstall reveals why 'rare' St Andrews return will be so special

Conversation