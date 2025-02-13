Singer Nicola quit Dundee University job for music dream. Here’s what happened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Singer Nicola quit Dundee University job for music dream. Here’s what happened

Nicola Madill says 'everything is falling into place' after she resigned from Dundee University to pour all her energy into songwriting.

Nicola Madill is set to play at Dundee Rep this weekend. Image: Supplied.
By Alan Wilson

Dundee singer-songwriter Nicola Madill resigned from her Dundee University job to pursue a career in music.

Now she returns to play a hometown gig for the first time since before lockdown when she supports JJ Gilmour at Dundee Rep this weekend.

Once a regular on the city’s gigging scene alongside writing and releasing her own material with some beautiful accompanying videos, Covid’s intervention saw Nicola’s gigging activity grind to a full stop.

Still, she continued writing songs throughout that period.

Working at the Dundee University paid the bills, but Nicola yearned for a career in music, so she quit her job to focus solely on her music career.

Dundee singer-songwriter Nicola Madill to play her first hometown show since before Covid. Image: Supplied.

Nicola explains: “I was working at the university and although I was still writing songs I felt unsatisfied and really craved to perform again.

“So I decided in March last year to give up my job and go full time as a musician and it’s been such a great move for me, so many amazing things have happened since that I’m really grateful for

“I just feel everything’s just naturally falling into place.”

Kudos to Martin Stephenson for leg-up

Now back performing live, she acknowledges her debt to the UK singer-songwriter Martin Stephenson for providing an opportunity to support him on tour, while she has also nearly completed a new album for release soon.

“I had met him before because I supported him at the King’s in Kirkcaldy and after he watched my set, he invited me to support him in London and Newcastle.

Dundee singer-songwriter Nicola Madill. Image: Supplied.

“Playing in bigger venues was a brilliant experience for me and after that he invited me down to a songwriting workshop that he runs to be part of that.

“I met some really inspiring songwriters there and one of them invited me to perform at Celtic Connections this year which was another great experience.

“I’ve never done anything on that scale before so it was really exciting.”

New album was 7 years in the making

Having released her last album in 2017, the next thing she produced was a solo EP at the Tolbooth in Stirling in 2024, again through Martin who had been laying down stuff at the studio and who introduced her to engineer Mark Lough.

“But I have been working on an album since 2018,” Nicola reveals.

“I was working with (Dundee musician and producer) John Curran then lockdown happened.

“We had all the guitar parts for the album down but lockdown scuppered the plans.

Sean McGouldrick, Pete McGlone, and Nicola Madill at an Oxjam gig. Image: Daisy Dundee.

“I then moved out to Errol so I tried to do some parts of it remotely with John, I was renovating the house and created a home studio and bought myself a good mic and did some vocal parts there.

“That worked OK but I felt we had to be in the same room together to capture the energy of our working relationship.

“So we picked it back up when lockdown ended but then loads of personal stuff happened, and it just didn’t feel that it was the right time to finish it.

“We picked up the album again last summer and now it’s almost complete. I’m thinking about a spring release, which feels nice and in sync with the natural seasons.”

Excitement ahead of JJ Gilmour gig

Looking ahead to Saturday’s show at the Rep, Nicola says she really admires JJ Gilmour despite not having been aware of him before being asked to support him.

“I didn’t know JJ Gilmour before, the opportunity to support him came about through Kit Clark, but I’ve been listening to his stuff and I think he’s great – I love his voice.

JJ Gilmour is set to play Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.

“I’m also following him on social media now too and he seems like a really nice guy.

“I played the Rep with Big Country before, I think in 2015, it’s a really nice place to play, the sound there is always really good.

“It’s great to be playing in Dundee because I haven’t played here for a long time, so that feels really special and I’m looking forward to seeing lots of familiar faces and to hearing JJ as well.”

Nicola Madill supports JJ Gilmour at Dundee Rep on Saturday February 15 2025.

