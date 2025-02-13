Exclusive: Thought about becoming an influencer? TV’s Kirsten Cameron to bring social media masterclass to Perth’s ‘untapped market’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Thought about becoming an influencer? TV’s Kirsten Cameron to bring social media masterclass to Perth’s ‘untapped market’

As Perth-born Bafta winner Kirsten Cameron returns to the screen for season 3 of The Agency: Unfiltered, she tells The Courier about her plan to bring influencer marketing to Tayside.

Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore
Kirsten Cameron with Aquarius Creative business partner Amy Moore after they scooped a Scottish Bafta for The Agency: Unfiltered. Image: Instagram.
By Rebecca Baird

Perth TV star and influencer Kirsten Cameron is planning to bring a social media masterclass back to her hometown, The Courier can reveal.

The marketing agency director and mum-of-one has become well-known in recent years thanks to Bafta-winning BBC Scotland show The Agency: Unfiltered.

The scripted reality show details life behind the scenes of Kirsten and business partner Amy Moore’s marketing agency, Aquarius Creative, based in Hamilton.

The pair are experts in “influencer marketing”, where individual online creators partner with brands to generate content in exchange for sponsorship, payment or perks.

Kirsten Cameron on the banks of the Tay to launch Aquarius Academy. Image: Supplied.

Now, as “influencer” climbs higher up the list of aspirational job titles for the upcoming generation, Kirsten is bringing all her best tips and tricks back to the hometown with Aquarius Academy.

Perth masterclass from influencing experts

“I’ve had a lot of questions from people in Perth about the industry, and I’ve got a lot of support there too,” explains Kirsten, 31.

“I thought it would be good to do a masterclass in social media there, firstly because it’s quite central, so if you’re coming from Dundee or the Highlands, as well as the central belt, it’s accessible.

Kirsten and Amy on The Agency: Unfiltered.
Kirsten and Amy on The Agency: Unfiltered. Image: BBC Scotland.

“But also, there’s not really been anything like this in Perth. There certainly wasn’t when I was coming up.”

Kirsten says the masterclass will involve talks from herself and business partner Amy, where they share their top tips for social media success.

She hopes to assemble panel of local business owners from across Tayside to talk about their business needs, and even include influencers from the Aquarius Creative roster in the events.

“My niece and some of my younger family members want to get into the industry too. I think there’s a lot of girls in Perth that do,” she says.

“You can’t really study this at college there or anything, so I thought a masterclass would be a good way for them to learn.”

Why is Perth an ‘untapped’ influencer market?

As well as wanting to give back to her home city, savvy businesswoman Kirsten reckons Tayside has an “untapped” influencer market.

“I’m surprised there’s not more influencers in Perth,” she says.

“Clients of ours at Aquarius will ask for creators in Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen, but we find it really difficult to find influencers from there.

“But then in Glasgow, there’s so many.”

Kirsten Cameron and daughter Acé in Perth. Image: Supplied.

So when it comes to influencer marketing, does (city) size matter? Maybe, according to Kirsten.

“I think some [aspiring influencers] get embarrassed,” she remarks. “In smaller towns and cities, everyone knows each other. They worry about what their friends will say. And I get that that’s hard.

“But one of our new starts at Aquarius went to Perth High School and went on to work for (fashion designer) Steve Madden before she came to us, so it can be done.

“And it’s a really good career path, we want to develop that for people.”

“I think what I would tell my younger self, or anyone starting out, is don’t be shy,” she continues. “Like, just go for it.

“You can’t let other people hold you back with their opinions or what they’ve got to say. You’ve got to be true to yourself, passionate and authentic.

“And I really think people would want to follow people in Perth. There’s so much to do in this area now.”

Kirsten’s top Perth spots

Indeed, although she lives in Glasgow, Kirsten often visits Tayside to see family and make memories with her two-year-old daughter Acé, who she shares with fiancé Adam Coakley.

“One of my friends has a dance school, and my friends from school take their kids, so Ace is going to try that out this weekend,” Kirsten says. “So that’ll be cute.”

Other top spots for the family are Gloagburn Farm Shop in Tibbermore, and Kirsten’s “favourite place in the world”, Gleneagles.

Kirsten Cameron with friends in Perth. Image: Supplied.

“I really want to visit Perth Museum with Acé too,” adds Kirsten. “I keep telling (business partner) Amy about the Stone of Destiny being there!”

And with an affinity for classic clothes, Kirsten can’t resist a trip to Dundee’s new M&S store.

“I love M&S, I’m the biggest fan,” laughs Kirsten, who has worked in partnership with the clothing company. “I’m thinking the Perth store needs a revamp now after seeing the Dundee one.

“I love the new cafe!”

Kirsten’s relaxed new outlook after postnatal struggles

The last time Kirsten and I spoke, she was a new mum battling severe postnatal anxiety.

Back then, season 2 of The Agency: Unfiltered was set to air, and Kirsten was almost uncannily pristine, untouchable and reserved.

Chatting to her now, it’s like a different person. She’s bubbly, relaxed, and joking around.

She even admits her gorgeous white jacket “is too tight, I can’t wait to get it off!”

“I feel so much better now, it’s like night and day,” she admits. “Now that Acé is in nursery, I get a bit more time to myself.”

Still from season 3 of The Agency: Unfiltered. Image: Alex Nicolae.

I have to ask – what’s the secret to her chilled out new outlook?

“Honestly, this sounds simple, but just getting enough sleep,” she laughs. “Not getting enough sleep really affected me.

“Now we’re in a routine, I’m eating and sleeping better, and it’s made such a difference.”

But beauty sleep is far from the only thing in an influencer’s arsenal in 2025.

Kirsten is candid about the role that cosmetic procedures play in an influencer market which prioritises appearance.

Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore at the Bafta Awards in Glasgow.
Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore won a Scottish BAFTA. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“We actually just did a social media launch for (skin clinic) MediSpa, there’s one in Perth,” Kirsten says. “When I was coming up, there was nothing like that there, but now more people are wanting to enhance their appearance.

“If they see others on social media doing that, they might want to go and do it too. I think the important thing is you have to be happy in yourself with whatever decision you make.”

3 quickfire questions with Kirsten Cameron

  1. What’s on your FYP right now? I’m getting married, so loads of bridal stuff – which is making me feel dead behind, as my wedding is in May and there’s loads still to organise.
  2. What are you listening to at the moment? Loads of Boyzone! I watched the Boyzone documentary recently and I love them.
  3. Instagram or TikTok? I’d say it’s about 50-50 right now, but as you’ll see on the next series of The Agency: Unfiltered, I think TikTok is a great way for Scottish accounts to grow.

Season 3 of The Agency: Unfiltered airs on February 17 on BBC Scotland. For more information about Kirsten’s social media masterclass, keep an eye on the Aquarius Academy website.

 

