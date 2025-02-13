Exclusive: Thought about becoming an influencer? TV’s Kirsten Cameron to bring social media masterclass to Perth’s ‘untapped market’

Perth TV star and influencer Kirsten Cameron is planning to bring a social media masterclass back to her hometown, The Courier can reveal.

The marketing agency director and mum-of-one has become well-known in recent years thanks to Bafta-winning BBC Scotland show The Agency: Unfiltered.

The scripted reality show details life behind the scenes of Kirsten and business partner Amy Moore’s marketing agency, Aquarius Creative, based in Hamilton.

The pair are experts in “influencer marketing”, where individual online creators partner with brands to generate content in exchange for sponsorship, payment or perks.

Now, as “influencer” climbs higher up the list of aspirational job titles for the upcoming generation, Kirsten is bringing all her best tips and tricks back to the hometown with Aquarius Academy.

Perth masterclass from influencing experts

“I’ve had a lot of questions from people in Perth about the industry, and I’ve got a lot of support there too,” explains Kirsten, 31.

“I thought it would be good to do a masterclass in social media there, firstly because it’s quite central, so if you’re coming from Dundee or the Highlands, as well as the central belt, it’s accessible.

“But also, there’s not really been anything like this in Perth. There certainly wasn’t when I was coming up.”

Kirsten says the masterclass will involve talks from herself and business partner Amy, where they share their top tips for social media success.

She hopes to assemble panel of local business owners from across Tayside to talk about their business needs, and even include influencers from the Aquarius Creative roster in the events.

“My niece and some of my younger family members want to get into the industry too. I think there’s a lot of girls in Perth that do,” she says.

“You can’t really study this at college there or anything, so I thought a masterclass would be a good way for them to learn.”

Why is Perth an ‘untapped’ influencer market?

As well as wanting to give back to her home city, savvy businesswoman Kirsten reckons Tayside has an “untapped” influencer market.

“I’m surprised there’s not more influencers in Perth,” she says.

“Clients of ours at Aquarius will ask for creators in Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen, but we find it really difficult to find influencers from there.

“But then in Glasgow, there’s so many.”

So when it comes to influencer marketing, does (city) size matter? Maybe, according to Kirsten.

“I think some [aspiring influencers] get embarrassed,” she remarks. “In smaller towns and cities, everyone knows each other. They worry about what their friends will say. And I get that that’s hard.

“But one of our new starts at Aquarius went to Perth High School and went on to work for (fashion designer) Steve Madden before she came to us, so it can be done.

“And it’s a really good career path, we want to develop that for people.”

“I think what I would tell my younger self, or anyone starting out, is don’t be shy,” she continues. “Like, just go for it.

“You can’t let other people hold you back with their opinions or what they’ve got to say. You’ve got to be true to yourself, passionate and authentic.

“And I really think people would want to follow people in Perth. There’s so much to do in this area now.”

Kirsten’s top Perth spots

Indeed, although she lives in Glasgow, Kirsten often visits Tayside to see family and make memories with her two-year-old daughter Acé, who she shares with fiancé Adam Coakley.

“One of my friends has a dance school, and my friends from school take their kids, so Ace is going to try that out this weekend,” Kirsten says. “So that’ll be cute.”

Other top spots for the family are Gloagburn Farm Shop in Tibbermore, and Kirsten’s “favourite place in the world”, Gleneagles.

“I really want to visit Perth Museum with Acé too,” adds Kirsten. “I keep telling (business partner) Amy about the Stone of Destiny being there!”

And with an affinity for classic clothes, Kirsten can’t resist a trip to Dundee’s new M&S store.

“I love M&S, I’m the biggest fan,” laughs Kirsten, who has worked in partnership with the clothing company. “I’m thinking the Perth store needs a revamp now after seeing the Dundee one.

“I love the new cafe!”

Kirsten’s relaxed new outlook after postnatal struggles

The last time Kirsten and I spoke, she was a new mum battling severe postnatal anxiety.

Back then, season 2 of The Agency: Unfiltered was set to air, and Kirsten was almost uncannily pristine, untouchable and reserved.

Chatting to her now, it’s like a different person. She’s bubbly, relaxed, and joking around.

She even admits her gorgeous white jacket “is too tight, I can’t wait to get it off!”

“I feel so much better now, it’s like night and day,” she admits. “Now that Acé is in nursery, I get a bit more time to myself.”

I have to ask – what’s the secret to her chilled out new outlook?

“Honestly, this sounds simple, but just getting enough sleep,” she laughs. “Not getting enough sleep really affected me.

“Now we’re in a routine, I’m eating and sleeping better, and it’s made such a difference.”

But beauty sleep is far from the only thing in an influencer’s arsenal in 2025.

Kirsten is candid about the role that cosmetic procedures play in an influencer market which prioritises appearance.

“We actually just did a social media launch for (skin clinic) MediSpa, there’s one in Perth,” Kirsten says. “When I was coming up, there was nothing like that there, but now more people are wanting to enhance their appearance.

“If they see others on social media doing that, they might want to go and do it too. I think the important thing is you have to be happy in yourself with whatever decision you make.”

3 quickfire questions with Kirsten Cameron

What’s on your FYP right now? I’m getting married, so loads of bridal stuff – which is making me feel dead behind, as my wedding is in May and there’s loads still to organise. What are you listening to at the moment? Loads of Boyzone! I watched the Boyzone documentary recently and I love them. Instagram or TikTok? I’d say it’s about 50-50 right now, but as you’ll see on the next series of The Agency: Unfiltered, I think TikTok is a great way for Scottish accounts to grow.

Season 3 of The Agency: Unfiltered airs on February 17 on BBC Scotland. For more information about Kirsten’s social media masterclass, keep an eye on the Aquarius Academy website.