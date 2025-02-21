Frankie Boyle stunned after man buys ‘dour’ dog seat at Dundee show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Frankie Boyle stunned after man buys ‘dour’ dog seat at Dundee show

The Labrador attended a Frankie Boyle gig at Dundee Rep.

By Stuart MacDonald
Frankie Boyle will visit Dundee and Fife
Frankie Boyle.. Image: PA Archive

Frankie Boyle has revealed how a ‘dour’ Dundee dog left him stunned when he went along to one of his gigs in the city.

The outspoken comedian said he was amazed to find the Labrador’s owner had bought a seat for him in the front row at the show at Dundee Rep.

Boyle – known for outrageous jokes and political satire – initially thought the man was visually impaired and had brought his guide dog to the show in Dundee.

However when he approached the man he was told he just wanted to bring the pooch to see the stand-up.

‘The guy had bought a seat for his Labrador’

Speaking on his podcast Here Comes The Guillotine, Boyle, 52, said: “I did a gig and there was a f**king Labrador in Dundee Rep.

“This guy had bought a seat for his Labrador.

“I went to the guy ‘Is that your guide dog?’ and he said: ‘No, it’s just a dog’.

Dundee Rep. Image: Dundee Rep

“On stage, you are always drawn to the face that isn’t laughing so I did 50 minutes to this dog.

“Its tail didn’t wag once. It was a dour dog, it was a Dundonian dog.”

Boyle hasn’t revealed when the gig was.

He last played to a Dundee audience at The Caird Hall in May last year.

Glasgow-born Boyle has live shows lined up for his podcast which he hosts with fellow comics Susie McCabe and Christopher Macarthur-Boyd.

However, he said he has no plans for gigs after the dates in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen next month.

More from Entertainment

Dundee couple Stewart and Louise
Dundee pharmacist and climate worker miss out on £10,500 jackpot on BBC's Pointless
Brian Cox has been cleared by TV watchdog Ofcom. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock
Brian Cox cleared by watchdog after calling Donald Trump C-word three times on live…
9
Debbie enjoys a beer in the East Port Bar in Dunfermline.
6 of the best bars and pubs in Dunfermline
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who
Fans back former Dunfermline school pupil Ncuti Gatwa amid Doctor Who exit rumours
2
Kerrick Scott, from Dundee and Glasgow's Declan Samson on Wheel of Fortune.
Dundee support worker wins dream holiday to Caribbean on Wheel of Fortune
Jodi Gray surrounded by hundreds of Valentine's Day roses at her luxury florist, Bloom, on Dundee's Strathmartine Road.
22 photos as Perthshire flower seller shows 'epic' Valentine's Day roses journey
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Danny Wilson lookback Picture shows; L-R: Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Danny Wilson: What are Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark up to now…
Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore
Exclusive: Thought about becoming an influencer? TV's Kirsten Cameron to bring social media masterclass…
To go with story by Gemma Bibby. Local singer songwriter Nicola Madill performs as the first seeds are sown for the Eden Project?s first wildflower meadow in Dundee on Saturday. Credit - Chris Scott Photography Dundee. Picture shows; -. Dundee. Supplied by Chris Scott Photography Dundee Date; 26/03/2022
Singer Nicola quit Dundee University job for music dream. Here's what happened
Perth influencer Kirsten Cameron and Aquarius Creative co-founder Amy Moore.
Perth influencer returns for third series of hit TV show

Conversation