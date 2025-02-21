Frankie Boyle stunned after man buys ‘dour’ dog seat at Dundee show

Frankie Boyle has revealed how a ‘dour’ Dundee dog left him stunned when he went along to one of his gigs in the city.

The outspoken comedian said he was amazed to find the Labrador’s owner had bought a seat for him in the front row at the show at Dundee Rep.

Boyle – known for outrageous jokes and political satire – initially thought the man was visually impaired and had brought his guide dog to the show in Dundee.

However when he approached the man he was told he just wanted to bring the pooch to see the stand-up.

‘The guy had bought a seat for his Labrador’

Speaking on his podcast Here Comes The Guillotine, Boyle, 52, said: “I did a gig and there was a f**king Labrador in Dundee Rep.

“This guy had bought a seat for his Labrador.

“I went to the guy ‘Is that your guide dog?’ and he said: ‘No, it’s just a dog’.

“On stage, you are always drawn to the face that isn’t laughing so I did 50 minutes to this dog.

“Its tail didn’t wag once. It was a dour dog, it was a Dundonian dog.”

Boyle hasn’t revealed when the gig was.

He last played to a Dundee audience at The Caird Hall in May last year.

Glasgow-born Boyle has live shows lined up for his podcast which he hosts with fellow comics Susie McCabe and Christopher Macarthur-Boyd.

However, he said he has no plans for gigs after the dates in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen next month.