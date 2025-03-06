Gleadhraich: How 4 Carnoustie boys became a trad sensation that’s still thriving after 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Gleadhraich: How 4 Carnoustie boys became a trad sensation that’s still thriving after 15 years

As they gear up for their 15th anniversary, I asked the members of Gleadhraich how the band they formed at school has survived well into adulthood.

Then: Ross White, Paul Weir, Graeme Ritchie and Craig Weir formed Gleadhraich at Carnoustie High. Image: Supplied.
Then: Ross White, Paul Weir, Graeme Ritchie and Craig Weir formed Gleadhraich at Carnoustie High. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Getting all the members of Gleadhraich in one room is like herding cats.

A load of tartan-clad, bickering, brotherly cats.

Even when frontman and piper Craig Weir rallies the troops and six show up, we’re still two short of a full line-up – guitarist Mark Lyon and brass man David William can’t make it.

But as the band are scattered across the country, with full time jobs and partners and other projects on the go, six out of eight is pretty good going.

“Sometimes we don’t see each other all together for six months, depending on what we’ve got going on” says saxophonist Ewan Barrack, 32, candidly.

He’s travelled here tonight from Edinburgh, where he works as a sexual health doctor.

And now: Ross White, Paul Weir, Graeme Ritchie and Craig Weir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Next to him is newest recruit and Lidl employee Dan Richardson, a well-kent face on the Dundee music scene from other outfits such as Corde Du Roi and Jutebox.

At 23, the keyboard player is the youngest member of Gleadhraich by some years.

And having only been in the band for about 8 months of their 15-year history, this coming summer will be his first real festival season as part of Gleadhraich.

He’s excited to be part of something which already has a rich legacy.

How did 4 boys from Carnoustie create Gleadhraich?

The band was formed in 2010, when original members Craig, his younger brother Paul Weir, Ross White and Graeme Ritchie were all pupils at Carnoustie High School.

It began, they all agree, with Craig – a teenage piper with big ambitions and a very serious outlook.

“I remember Craig would play the pipes at all these school events, and every time, the performance would get more elaborate,” laughs Ross, 34, who works as a quality manager for a leather manufacturer in Glasgow.

Ewan Barrack, Graeme Ritchie, Paul Weir, Craig Weir, Ross White and – kneeling – new recruit Dan Richardson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“He asked if I would play the guitar while he played the pipes. And then Paul got dragged in to play the drums.”

Graeme, now a farm worker at Rossie Estate in Inchture, joined the band on bass shortly after.

Drummer was ‘too young’ for his own gig

Their first gig was in the Kinloch Arms Hotel in Carnoustie, in April 2010.

Notably, the only member of the band old enough to be at the gig was bassist Graeme.

Even frontman Craig wasn’t legal to be in the pub yet at 17, and drummer Paul had only just grazed 14.

Gleadhraich in New York, where they headlined the Tartan Day event in 2023. Image: Supplied.

“It was for Tartan Day,” recalls Craig. “At the time, a lot of our friends from school had come along to the gig to see what we were up to.

“But then the police turned up and were putting out anybody who was underage. They were going: ‘But the drummer’s 14!'”

“Paul was tall enough that his age was ignored,” laughs Graeme.

Frontman Craig ‘ran a dictatorship’

At that time, the band meant different things to each of the members.

And 31-year-old frontman Craig – now a primary school teacher in Dundee – admits he ran it “more like a pipe major” than a frontman.

“When we started, it was almost like a dictatorship,” winces Craig. “I was like: This is the direction of the band!”

Ewan Barrack, Dan Richardson, Paul Weir, Craig Weir, Graeme Ritchie and Ross White of Gleadhraich. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Between strict, ambitious Craig and Graeme, a rebellious 18-year-old who “spent too much time in the pub”, things back then were often fractious.

“I’ve ‘left’ the band loads of times,” chuckles Graeme.

“I mean, I’ve never actually left. What you need to understand is I was going out on a Saturday night, then hauling myself along to band practice on a Sunday with a raging hangover, to have bagpipes blasted in my ears for 3 hours.

“I maybe wasn’t taking it very seriously,” he adds wryly.

“And I was taking it too seriously,” confesses Craig. “Now what’s great is that everyone in the band contributes to the music and the ideas. It makes us a better band.”

Kilt is ‘a symbol of what we do’

Since those early days, Gleadhraich has expanded its line-up and grown to be a worldwide force, blending Celtic and rock music for audiences across the globe.

The band have played everywhere from Canada and Barbados to headline shows at New York Tartan Week, and T In The Park with the Bay City Rollers.

They’ve had audiences with the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Dalai Lama, and even ‘the Big Yin’, Billy Connolly.

And done it all in their signature kilts.

Ross White and Craig Weir on stage. Image: Supplied.

“I think the kilt’s always been a symbol of what we do as a band,” says Craig. “And the way we wear them has changed over the years. At first it was the whole getup, with waistcoats and jackets.

“Now, it’s a kilt and whatever else we want to wear. We’ve chilled out a lot.”

Paul recalls one gig, shortly after Covid, when he’d slightly outgrown his kilt.

“Craig told me I could wear it on my head if I had to,” he says placidly.

“I wear tartan trousers now.”

Brothers in a band – what could go wrong?

It’s clear the brothers have a strong bond; there’s no Gallagher-level egos here.

“We speak every day,” says Craig. “To the point where our partners, Jenny and Kara, are like: ‘What could you possibly have to talk about?'”

But it’s not just the blood relatives who make Gleadhraich feel like a “big crazy family” – especially at gigs like their upcoming 15th anniversary show in Dundee.

“Between the band, all our partners, friends and family, it does feel like a big family,” smiles Craig.

Gleadhraich are celebrating their 15th anniversary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We’ve grown up together, and kept this strong willingness to keep playing together throughout it all.”

Between the interview and the writing of this article, the very first “Gleadhraich baby”, Paul’s son, was born, ushering in a new generation for the band.

“Life does move, but the fact that we all still get together and enjoy playing music together is, for me, what keeps this all going,” says Ross.

“If we didn’t enjoy doing it, we wouldn’t still be doing it 15 years later. But we do.”

Gleadhraich will celebrate 15 years at the Gardyne Theatre, Dundee, on March 14. 

Conversation