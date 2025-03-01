Gallery: Snowdrops Festival at Glamis Castle welcomes first signs of spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Gallery: Snowdrops Festival at Glamis Castle welcomes first signs of spring

The first signs of spring with the Snowdrops Festival at Glamis Castle.

Planting Memories – Maureen and Mike Owen, visiting from Sydney, take part in the Snowdrop Festival tradition at Glamis Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Katherine Ferries

Head Gardener, Des Cotton, invited people to explore the Nature Trail located in Glamis Castle Gardens where the planting of snowdrop bulbs took place this weekend.

The family-friendly Snowdrop Festival encourages visitors to bring their own gardening tools, such as a trowel, gloves, and a kneeler, though equipment will be provided for those who need it. The event continues tomorrow March 2 from 10 AM to 3 PM.

The castle staff were on hand to speak to those taking part in the festival, explaining the single and double snowdrops known as Galanthus nivalis and Galanthus nivalis ‘Flore Pleno’

The festival was a chance to enjoy one of the first signs of spring, when snowdrops were planted around the gardens of Glamis Castle, and to develop the woodland for next year.

Before taking in the trails and sights across the wider gardens including The Italian Garden, designed by the Queen Mother’s mother, Countess Cecilia.

The grounds also boast a Walled Garden and the atmospheric Macbeth Trail where Oak, Douglas Fir and Noble Fir sculpted figures depicting key scenes from the play are on display.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards attended the festival, take a look at the highlights below.

Photos from the Snowdrops Festival at Glamis Castle

Glamis Castle’s woodlands are alive with the delicate beauty of snowdrops
The snowdrops are out in full bloom at Glamis Castle
The timeless beauty of Glamis Castle meets the magic of nature’s flowers.
A delicate blanket of snowdrops carpets the ground beneath the towering trees
Ara Murray, a Glamis gardener walks through a newly laid path through the snowdrops.
A blanket of snowdrops under the trees.
The first signs of spring emerge in the castle’s picturesque grounds
The enchanting snowdrops of Glamis Castle signal the arrival of spring.
A Touch of Spring – Maureen and Mike Owen from Sydney join in the Snowdrop Festival, planting bulbs to bloom in seasons to come. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Conversation