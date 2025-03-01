Gallery: Snowdrops Festival at Glamis Castle welcomes first signs of spring

Head Gardener, Des Cotton, invited people to explore the Nature Trail located in Glamis Castle Gardens where the planting of snowdrop bulbs took place this weekend.

The family-friendly Snowdrop Festival encourages visitors to bring their own gardening tools, such as a trowel, gloves, and a kneeler, though equipment will be provided for those who need it. The event continues tomorrow March 2 from 10 AM to 3 PM.

The castle staff were on hand to speak to those taking part in the festival, explaining the single and double snowdrops known as Galanthus nivalis and Galanthus nivalis ‘Flore Pleno’

The festival was a chance to enjoy one of the first signs of spring, when snowdrops were planted around the gardens of Glamis Castle, and to develop the woodland for next year.

Before taking in the trails and sights across the wider gardens including The Italian Garden, designed by the Queen Mother’s mother, Countess Cecilia.

The grounds also boast a Walled Garden and the atmospheric Macbeth Trail where Oak, Douglas Fir and Noble Fir sculpted figures depicting key scenes from the play are on display.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards attended the festival, take a look at the highlights below.

Photos from the Snowdrops Festival at Glamis Castle