My Stirling: CHVRCHES star Lauren Mayberry reveals special spots around her hometown

From the record shop salesman who shaped her taste to the waterfalls near her village home, Lauren Mayberry opens up her the spots that make Stirling special.

What first springs to mind when you think of Stirling?

Corrieri’s cafe. Or the Tolbooth, because I used to play shows there when I was a teenager.

Do you have any favourite walks/spots to visit?

Bracklinn Falls in Callander. I grew up in the nearby village of Thornhill and used to go to the falls a lot when I was a teenager.

Who was the person in Stirling that had the biggest influence on you growing up?

I don’t know the person’s name but there was a man who worked in Europa music who recommended records to me when I was growing up.

I remember him recommending Bikini Kill, Sinead O’Connor and Sleater-Kinney — all artists that are still important to me today.

What’s your first memory of the city?

Going to Santa’s Grotto at the Thistles Centre with my parents in the ’90s.

Do/did you have a favourite restaurant in Stirling or nearby?

Mhor 84 in Balquhidder. I went on a road trip with a friend a couple of summers ago and we had a fantastic breakfast there.

It’s such a cosy spot and everyone who worked there was so lovely.

Where’s your favourite place to play/see a gig in Stirling?

I have only seen a couple of shows at Stirling Castle but one of them was Will Young and that was pretty special.

How is 2025 going for you so far?

It’s been good, thank you! I’ve been touring around the US, but I’m looking forward to getting back to the UK for some shows in March.