Home Entertainment

My Stirling: CHVRCHES star Lauren Mayberry reveals special spots around her hometown

Globally-known musician Lauren Mayberry grew up in the village of Thornhill, just outside Stirling.

Lauren Mayberry is well-known from the band CHVRCHES, and is now pursuing a solo career too. Image: Greg Chow/Shutterstock.
By Rebecca Baird

From the record shop salesman who shaped her taste to the waterfalls near her village home, Lauren Mayberry opens up her the spots that make Stirling special.

What first springs to mind when you think of Stirling?

Corrieri’s cafe. Or the Tolbooth, because I used to play shows there when I was a teenager.

Corrieri’s Cafe is a much-loved Stirling institution. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you have any favourite walks/spots to visit?

Bracklinn Falls in Callander. I grew up in the nearby village of Thornhill and used to go to the falls a lot when I was a teenager.

Who was the person in Stirling that had the biggest influence on you growing up?

I don’t know the person’s name but there was a man who worked in Europa music who recommended records to me when I was growing up.

Staff members Claire Aitken and Hamish McBurney at Europa Music in Stirling. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson.

I remember him recommending Bikini Kill, Sinead O’Connor and Sleater-Kinney — all artists that are still important to me today.

What’s your first memory of the city?

Going to Santa’s Grotto at the Thistles Centre with my parents in the ’90s.

Do/did you have a favourite restaurant in Stirling or nearby?

Mhor 84 in Balquhidder. I went on a road trip with a friend a couple of summers ago and we had a fantastic breakfast there.

Mhor 84 in Balquhidder is a top choice for Stirling singer Lauren Mayberry.

It’s such a cosy spot and everyone who worked there was so lovely.

Where’s your favourite place to play/see a gig in Stirling?

I have only seen a couple of shows at Stirling Castle but one of them was Will Young and that was pretty special.

Bracklinn Falls is one of Lauren Mayberry’s favourite spots in Stirlingshire. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson.

How is 2025 going for you so far?

It’s been good, thank you! I’ve been touring around the US, but I’m looking forward to getting back to the UK for some shows in March.

