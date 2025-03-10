Bantering Dundee busker is going ‘unchained’ as he takes to the stage with stand-up and songs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bantering Dundee busker is going ‘unchained’ as he takes to the stage with stand-up and songs

Eric Gudmunsen warns his comedy show is a little less wholesome than his spontaneous street choruses of 'Baby Shark'.

Dundee busker Eric Gudmunsen likes making people laugh. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

During my 15-minute conversation with Eric Gudmunsen, three people go out of their way to stop and chat to the Dundee busker.

If you’ve seen him around, bursting into choruses of  ‘Baby Shark’ when little ones pass, or bantering with shoppers, you’ll know why.

“I love to make folk smile, and I get killed with kindness here,” says Eric, 63.

“Sometimes literally. I have been stopped mid-urination in the Overgate toilets to be paid a compliment on my music!”

One lady is already there when I arrive at the Dundee shopping centre, where Eric is set up in his usual busking spot under the streetlamp, with his guitar, harmonica and folding chair.

A case with a smattering of coins sits at his feet, and he’s playing a suitably sombre rendition of Danny Boy.

When he finishes, the lady – who evidently requested the song – thanks him, saying someone close to her “would have loved that”.

They share a few kind words, and she departs.

Eric Gudmunsen busking outside the entrance to the Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A few minutes later, a man comes up to Eric, who has put down his guitar for a moment.

“I love hearing you sing, pal,” the man says. “Especially my favourite one – Caledonia.”

Eric beams and tells him that he’ll play that one next.

And not 2 minutes later, another kind man appears with a Baynes ham and cheese roll, and hands it to the musician, thanking him for “cheering the city centre up”.

“I love [busking], I feel I was born to do this,” Eric says happily.

“But I do miss being on the stage.”

How did Eric the busker spend years in the Canary Islands?

A professional entertainer for most of his working life, Eric has shared stages with the likes of Shane MacGowan, Christy Moore and the Wolfe Tones.

He grew up in Dundee but only returned to his hometown in 2022 after 20 years living in Killarney, Ireland

He also spent seven years “earning my cojones” by doing stand-up every night at his own comedy club in Lanzarote.

“That was where I learned my chops, because I could just get up there and do four or five hours of jokes a night,” reveals Eric.

“It’s where I got the nerve to joke with people and playfully insult them.”

Indeed, passers-by outside Boots in the city centre may be used to Eric’s teasing.

“I’d never actually try to insult folk,” Eric says. “As far as I’m concerned, when I’m out here, it’s all good, clean fun.”

Dundee busker Eric is known for chatting to music fans and bantering with passers-by. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

But now Eric’s adding some slightly naughtier, less clean fun to his repertoire with two upcoming Folk’n’Jokes live shows in Dundee.

“My show is a mix of folk songs and jokes. And some of the songs are rude, and some of the jokes are choice!” laughs the TikTok-famous performer, who is working with Dundee comedy outfit Icebreaker to put on these shows.

“It’s sort of Eric the Busker: Unchained.”

‘Proper jokes, with proper punchlines’

The show, he explains, will be “good stories and proper jokes, with proper punchlines”, mixing political and observational humour, rather than relying crowd work.

“I like comedians like Stewart Lee, or Bill Burr,” he says. “Kevin Bridges has a slant I can listen to, as well.”

Eric Gudmunsen on stage. Image: Supplied.

And the music will be a mix of well-kent folk songs and originals from the independent artist.

“I did a show in Edinburgh at the Fringe a couple of years ago, and I remember I played a song I’d written that was quite sad.

“A lady used to come and stand right here and listen to me busking, and she’d died, so I’d written this song for her. And there was this American guy in that audience absolutely sobbing his heart out.

“Then 90 seconds later, I had him laughing his arse off. That’s what it’s about.”

Why does Eric not like playing pubs?

Rather than do weekly rounds of the local pub circuit, independent artist Eric says he’d rather spend his days busking and do “five or six shows a year” if he can.

“In pubs, you’re the second form of entertainment; the first is alcohol,” he observes.

“I remember once, I was playing a pub over in Ireland, and who walked in but Stewart Lee?

“I’d written a song inspired by something he’d written in The Guardian, so I asked him if I could play it for him. There was only about five folk in the place, and he sat down with his drink to listen.

“Well of course, the resident drunk sat next to him and started bending Stewart’s ear about some nonsense. He got up and left before the end of the song.”

Could shows be Dundee busker Eric’s big break come late?

For Eric, the initial goal is to sell out 100 seats in his home city come Easter, at his Little Theatre gig.

And if that goes well? Perth, Forfar, or as far as it takes him.

“I’ve been looking for a break my whole life, and it kind of never came,” Eric shrugs good-naturedly.

Eric Gudmunsen is bringing Folk’n’Jokes to Dundee venues. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

“I’m happy where I am, but if it comes late, I’m happy as well!

“I’m not going looking for fame and fortune. But if it comes looking for me, I wouldn’t turn it away.”

