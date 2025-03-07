I loved Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey at Dundee Rep – but is this weird play for you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

I loved Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey at Dundee Rep – but is this weird play for you?

Need help deciding whether to hit the Rep this weekend? Reviewer David Pollock reveals why you might love (or hate) this Haruki Murakami adaptation.

Shetland and Outlander actor Sandy Grierson stars as the titular monkey. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

By David Pollock

For me, Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey was an easy four stars to give.

But this experimental play might not be to everyone’s taste, so if you’re on the fence, let me help you decide whether to part with your cash and grab a seat:

What is it?

An adaptation of Japanese author Haruki Murakami’s short story, in which a man forced to stay at the last decrepit hotel before the mountains begin is tended to by a strange talking monkey with a sad tale of thwarted love.

Sandy Grierson in Haruki Murakami adaptation, Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Meanwhile, women in Tokyo – including Mizuki, who’s unfulfilled in life and marriage, and still haunted by the suicide of a college friend – find they’re forgetting their own names.

Come for:

The involvement of Scotland’s brilliantly experimental Vanishing Point theatre company (whose hits include the acclaimed Love Beyond (Acts of Remembrance) and their version of Kafka’s The Metamorphosis) was enough to draw a full house on opening night.

It’s a co-production with Japan’s Kanagawa Arts Theatre (KAAT), with the premier in Yokohama last year followed up by this limited UK run in Dundee and Glasgow.

The creative powerhouses here are undoubtedly the co-writing and directing team, Vanishing Point’s Matthew Lenton and actor Sandy Grierson.

Yuya Tananka and Sandy Grierson on stage. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

You may have seen Grierson onscreen in Shetland or Outlander, but he’s most known for his stage work, including playing Ivor Cutler and the lead character in Alasdair Gray’s Lanark.

Grierson’s simply fantastic here as the monkey, combining sadness and menace as he lopes on all fours around the stage, followed by Ailie Cohen as puppeteer of his creepy long tail.

Stay for:

While the meaning of the story is hard to decipher, Lenton programme notes make clear that’s the point, stating Murakami “leaves space between the notes for his readers, allows them to place themselves into the story”.

If you can go with the dark absurdity of it all, then this is a stunning production, a vivid, unsettling dream come to life.

Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey is unsettling and dreamlike. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Lenton and his team’s cleverly minimal design makes a feature of moody darkness, as the monkey’s sewer lair is explored with just strobing torchlights visible and then a full Tokyo apartment kitchen appears out of the gloom.

The eight-strong mixed Scots/Japanese cast are all highly watchable – even though Grierson can’t help but leap out – especially Satoru Date as the mystified traveller and Rin Nasu as Mizuki, whose entire identity slips away with her name.

Avoid if:

You don’t like reading subtitles onstage.

Conversations switching between English and Japanese, with written translations on the backdrop, are cleverly executed, but at times they’re rapid.

 

