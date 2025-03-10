Best pictures as Kyle Falconer performs at Church in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Best pictures as Kyle Falconer performs at Church in Dundee

Kyle Falconer, frontman of The View, brought an unforgettable night of music to Church in Dundee, captivating fans old and new. Our photographer, Kim Cessford, was on hand to capture the magic.

Kyle Falconer performs live at Church in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Kyle Falconer performs live at Church in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby

Kyle Falconer, the legendary frontman of The View, delivered an unforgettable live performance to fans at Church in Dundee.

From die-hard supporters who have followed him since The View’s early days to new fans discovering his solo work, the crowd was buzzing with excitement.

Kyle performed his brand-new album live for fans, along with his iconic solo hits and The View’s classic anthems.

Kyle’s latest album, The One I Love The Most, combines 20 years of songwriting, focusing on the women who have influenced his life and music.

Zach Gibson, Nick Shane, and the Glasgow-based indie rock band Cloaks supported Kyle at Church Dundee gig.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the event.

Fans wait for the gig to begin.
Cloaks hits the stage with their indie rock sound.
Cloaks keyboard player.
The crowd enjoys the performance.
Lead singer of Cloaks, Thomas Trainer.
Tweaking the sound; Cloaks on stage.
The crowd at Church loves Cloaks’ live performance.
Lewis Findlay on the drums for Cloaks.
The crowd goes wild for Cloaks!
Cloaks on stage.
The audience welcomes Kyle Falconer on stage.
Kyle Falconer takes the stage at Church.
The audience enjoys Kyle’s performance.
Church was packed for the event.
Kyle Falconer fans enjoying the show.
Smiles for the crowd.
Fans enjoy the music.
Kyle Falconer performing on stage.
The venue was packed with fans.
Kyle entertains the fans.
Fans make time for a selfie!
Set list and a pint to end the night.

