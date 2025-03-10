Best pictures as Kyle Falconer performs at Church in Dundee

Kyle Falconer, the legendary frontman of The View, delivered an unforgettable live performance to fans at Church in Dundee.

From die-hard supporters who have followed him since The View’s early days to new fans discovering his solo work, the crowd was buzzing with excitement.

Kyle performed his brand-new album live for fans, along with his iconic solo hits and The View’s classic anthems.

Kyle’s latest album, The One I Love The Most, combines 20 years of songwriting, focusing on the women who have influenced his life and music.

Zach Gibson, Nick Shane, and the Glasgow-based indie rock band Cloaks supported Kyle at Church Dundee gig.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the event.