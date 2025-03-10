Entertainment Best pictures as Kyle Falconer performs at Church in Dundee Kyle Falconer, frontman of The View, brought an unforgettable night of music to Church in Dundee, captivating fans old and new. Our photographer, Kim Cessford, was on hand to capture the magic. Kyle Falconer performs live at Church in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Gemma Bibby March 10 2025, 10:59am March 10 2025, 10:59am Share Best pictures as Kyle Falconer performs at Church in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/entertainment/5197709/kyle-falconer-fans-church-dundee-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Kyle Falconer, the legendary frontman of The View, delivered an unforgettable live performance to fans at Church in Dundee. From die-hard supporters who have followed him since The View’s early days to new fans discovering his solo work, the crowd was buzzing with excitement. Kyle performed his brand-new album live for fans, along with his iconic solo hits and The View’s classic anthems. Kyle’s latest album, The One I Love The Most, combines 20 years of songwriting, focusing on the women who have influenced his life and music. Zach Gibson, Nick Shane, and the Glasgow-based indie rock band Cloaks supported Kyle at Church Dundee gig. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the event. Fans wait for the gig to begin. Cloaks hits the stage with their indie rock sound. Cloaks keyboard player. The crowd enjoys the performance. Lead singer of Cloaks, Thomas Trainer. Tweaking the sound; Cloaks on stage. The crowd at Church loves Cloaks’ live performance. Lewis Findlay on the drums for Cloaks. The crowd goes wild for Cloaks! Cloaks on stage. The audience welcomes Kyle Falconer on stage. Kyle Falconer takes the stage at Church. The audience enjoys Kyle’s performance. Church was packed for the event. Kyle Falconer fans enjoying the show. Smiles for the crowd. Fans enjoy the music. Kyle Falconer performing on stage. The venue was packed with fans. Kyle entertains the fans. Fans make time for a selfie! Set list and a pint to end the night.
