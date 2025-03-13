Why Dundee workers nicknamed Outlander actor Tam Dean Burn ‘Spiderman’ during infamous Timex strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Why Dundee workers nicknamed Outlander actor Tam Dean Burn ‘Spiderman’ during infamous Timex strike

The former River City and Outlander star was a 'political agitator' during the Timex strike in the early 90s.

Punk, Communist, activist, actor: Tam Dean Burn is returning to his beloved Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Punk, Communist, activist, actor: Tam Dean Burn is returning to his beloved Dundee. Image: Supplied.
By Chris Mugan

Like many actors, Tam Dean Burn is familiar with Dundee Rep’s boards – but he’s got a unique claim to fame round these parts.

Nowadays, the Leith-born thespian is known for his scene-stealing TV and film roles, including River City gangster Thomas McCabe, Alastair in Outlander, and a grim-faced clan leader in Robert the Bruce film Outlaw King.

But before all that, he was a big enough character off-stage to earn a name-check in a controversial Rep production On The Line, about the infamous Timex strike which divided the city.

Tam came to Dundee as a political agitator: he ran in council elections as a Communist and in 1993, during the strike, earned the nickname “Spiderman”.

Tam Dean Burn in Brotherly Love. Image: Supplied.

On a call from his Glasgow home, the drama veteran happily reminisces about his time on the picket line.

How did Tam Dean Burn get nickname ‘Spiderman’?

He remembers one particular incident with a bus ferrying in workers.

“When they managed to get the gates open, I made this futile gesture,” he says. “I jumped onto the front of the scab bus and held on to the windscreen wipers just to give the driver a bit of lip.

“The cops were pulling me off, but it looked as if I’d just stuck to the window. We all got banged up that night, though I did get a nickname out of it.”

Tam Dean Burn on the picket line of the Timex strike in Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Tam remembers this as an “inspirational” time, though also reveals as a kid he used to visit Dundee on holidays to visit his dad’s folks.

“It was the the Timex strike that brought me back,” he admits.

“I was really happy because I think Dundee’s very special, the only place in Scotland that really has a sense of itself still.”

And he continues to count former Timex worker and ex-leader of the city’s Labour group Mary McGregor as a pal.

What brings Tam back to Dundee stage?

This month, he’s back on the Rep stage as the narrator in The Revelations of Rab McVie – a ground-breaking combination of live music from the Filthy Tongues, live art created on stage and a barnstorming performance from Tam himself as a lost soul amid death and destruction.

The nightmarish dreamscape has been devised by Tongues’ frontman and former Goodbye Mr Mackenzie member Martin Metcalfe, alongside artist Maria Rudd, who on stage paints on a lightbox projected on-screen.

Tam Dean Burn in The Revelations of Rab McVie. Image: Supplied.

Two years ago, Rab McVie wowed audiences at Edinburgh’s Traverse and that summer’s Fringe, with Tam adding to the intensity as an everyman figure that seeks light and hope among the dark scenes Maria conjures up.

It’s a role the former punk believes he was made for.

“It is an incredible show, a gift in so many ways,” Tam explains.

“It’s only an hour, but, God, it’s so intense. We’ve only ever been able to do two shows together, but I’m so glad to get back to it.

“It’s what I always hoped theatre could be, but discovered very quickly was quite rare – a combination of acting and live music.”

More from Entertainment

Punk, Communist, activist, actor: Tam Dean Burn is returning to his beloved Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Antiques Roadshow to film episode at historic Fife mansion
Punk, Communist, activist, actor: Tam Dean Burn is returning to his beloved Dundee. Image: Supplied.
MICHAEL ALEXANDER: I pogoed in St Andrews with miming KT Tunstall, then interviewed her…
Image shows Scottish-based poet Ryan Van Winkle. Ryan is artistic director of StAnza, the St Andrews-based poetry festival.
Can St Andrews festival director Ryan Van Winkle rescue poetry from its 'eat your…
Punk, Communist, activist, actor: Tam Dean Burn is returning to his beloved Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Best pictures as Kyle Falconer performs at Church in Dundee
Punk, Communist, activist, actor: Tam Dean Burn is returning to his beloved Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Bantering Dundee busker is going 'unchained' as he takes to the stage with stand-up…
Image shows: Illustrator Kate Benzie with one of her favourite Dundee landmarks: the penguin statues. Kate is sitting amongst the metal statues with her hand on one of the penguins. She is wearing a brown furry jacket and long denim skirt. She has blond hair with a fringe.
Which Dundee landmarks made it into artist Kate Benzie's city painting?
Author James Robertson at home in Angus. The picture is a head and shoulders shot of James who is wearing a checked shirt/jacket in browns and oranges. He is bald and has a greying beard and is wearing black-framed glasses and a wide, friendly smile.
Angus writer James Robertson on nepotism, refusing Cambridge - and why he always listens…
Punk, Communist, activist, actor: Tam Dean Burn is returning to his beloved Dundee. Image: Supplied.
I loved Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey at Dundee Rep - but is this…
KT Tunstall 'busks' at West Sands in St Andrews.
KT Tunstall on 'giving less of a s***' as she turns 50 and returns…
Punk, Communist, activist, actor: Tam Dean Burn is returning to his beloved Dundee. Image: Supplied.
John Barrowman will be Laid Bare in Dundee - but first, a selfie with Desperate…

Conversation