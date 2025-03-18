Dundee punk David Delinquent is back after hitting the bottle, blowing a fuse and burning out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Dundee punk David Delinquent is back after hitting the bottle, blowing a fuse and burning out

Downfield rocker David 'Delinquent' Hennessy has cleaned up his act and is back on hometown stages with new music.

David Delinquent, right, on stage in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
David Delinquent, right, on stage in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

Impassioned, witty and disarmingly honest – chatting to David Hennessy certainly makes for a welcome change.

The Dundee rocker was at his lowest ebb five years ago when his riotous three-piece The Delinquents hit the skids — and he hit the bottle.

But now he’s working on a debut album to spotlight the infectious brand of pop punk mayhem that’s getting his new band noticed.

Known by his stage name David Delinquent, the guitar-toting firebrand has been playing live for almost two decades, sharing bills with the likes of Sham 69, Peter And The Test Tube Babies.

David Delinquent has been on the music scene for two decades. Image: Supplied.

“The Delinquents were mental — that was an experience,” he tells me.

“We were as punk off stage as we were on. “Most weekends we were down in England, then it was back to work in Dundee on Monday.

“We just wanted to play as much as we could and have a carry on!”

‘I made an a*** of it’ says Delinquent

It all ended, however, after Covid hit in 2020.

“I basically drunk myself into a stupor for about two weeks and was in danger of getting my stomach pumped,” David, 35, remembers.

“I had nothing to do and I wasn’t seeing anybody. When the band came back I got into a f***ing state on the first night and I had choice words with a few folk. I just made a bit of an a*** of it.

“It was all go for about four years then I stopped playing altogether.”

David Delinquent and the IOUs. Image: Supplied.

Hennessy rediscovered his mojo after jamming with some mates and playing a few gigs “to see what happens”, forming The IOUs in 2021.

The Dundee United-themed podcast he started around the same time also helped lift his morale, and now attracts around 15,000 listeners.

Songs reflect reality for many Dundonians

Such ups and downs have helped fuel the solo EP he’s releasing next month, along with the grim realities for many Tayside citizens in 2025.

“The title track Scared To Spend has iconic Dundee figure Ed Muirhead playing keys on it,” David says.

“It’s about the fear of the economy and how everything’s extortionate. Another song’s called Get Old, Get Dead — it’s about the unlikelihood of my generation ever being able to retire.

“The last one, Time, is influenced by just how fast the last five years have went. It’s kind of about how we deal with loss and is a bit softer, but all three are big singalongs.”

Growing up with punk rock dad in Dundee

The musician can trace his influences back to his ’90s childhood, spent first in Dundee’s Menzieshill then in Downfield.

“My mum worked in a shop and my dad was a council painter and decorator and was into punk rock.

“He was playing Green Day and The Offspring when I was six or seven, and my mum used to go to T in the Park.

David Delinquent and the IOUs are releasing a new EP and playing some hometown shows this spring. Image: Supplied.

“She played Pulp, Oasis, Gene and Cast in the late ’90s and I love all those bands through her.

“I’d hang about with older kids at school ’cause they were into thrash metal and would swap CDs and tapes of Slayer and Megadeth. I liked metal because I wanted it to be mine, then I went back to punk.

“I’ve went through a million phases but punk’s always been there — it’s in my blood.”

Local gigs on the horizon for Delinquent

Delinquent plays the Star Hotel in Montrose on March 29 with bandmates Bonnie Ross (saxophone), Scott Sweeney (bass), Jason Paterson (guitar) and drummer Gordon McNally, before going it alone for a support slot at Dundee’s Beat Generator on April 18.

It’s fair to say it’s a busy spell.

“We’re away to record our album soon and I cannae wait,” he enthuses.

“It likely won’t be out until next year, but we’ve got about 15 or 16 songs and it’s a hard one because they’re all absolute bangers.”

To showcase another side to his talents, David’s also planning a solo opus based on demos he regularly records at home.

“A lot of folk think punks can’t play, but look at The Clash or The Stranglers,” he declares.

“I’ve never wanted to be the best guitarist or singer, but I’ve always wanted to write the best tunes. The first Oasis record is all brilliant songs.

“It’s the same with Never Mind The B******s and The Clash, Give ‘Em Enough Rope.

“But I don’t want to be the next Pistols, I want to be the first David Delinquent — whatever that is.”

  • The Scared To Spend EP by David Delinquent and the IOUs will be available on Bandcamp and at gigs from April 18.

More from Entertainment

Arabella Weir. Image: Adam Smith Festival of Ideas.
My Dunfermline: Arabella Weir recalls Pilmuir Street childhood and shouts out city bistro
David Delinquent, right, on stage in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
WATCH: New LiveHouse signage appears on Dundee city centre's skyline
David Delinquent, right, on stage in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music
4
David Delinquent, right, on stage in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Why Dundee workers nicknamed Outlander actor Tam Dean Burn 'Spiderman' during infamous Timex strike
David Delinquent, right, on stage in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Antiques Roadshow to film episode at historic Fife mansion
David Delinquent, right, on stage in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
MICHAEL ALEXANDER: I pogoed in St Andrews with miming KT Tunstall, then interviewed her…
Image shows Scottish-based poet Ryan Van Winkle. Ryan is artistic director of StAnza, the St Andrews-based poetry festival.
Can St Andrews festival director Ryan Van Winkle rescue poetry from its 'eat your…
David Delinquent, right, on stage in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Best pictures as Kyle Falconer performs at Church in Dundee
2
David Delinquent, right, on stage in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Bantering Dundee busker is going 'unchained' as he takes to the stage with stand-up…
Image shows: Illustrator Kate Benzie with one of her favourite Dundee landmarks: the penguin statues. Kate is sitting amongst the metal statues with her hand on one of the penguins. She is wearing a brown furry jacket and long denim skirt. She has blond hair with a fringe.
Which Dundee landmarks made it into artist Kate Benzie's city painting?

Conversation