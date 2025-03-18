10 Tayside and Fife actors who starred in River City as Scottish soap cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

10 Tayside and Fife actors who starred in River City as Scottish soap cancelled

BBC Scotland announced that the soap will end in 2026, over 20 years after its first episode.

Jordan Young, from Kettlebridge in Fife, plays Alex Murdoch in River City. BBC Scotland/ Alan Peebles
Jordan Young, from Kettlebridge in Fife, plays Alex Murdoch in River City. BBC Scotland/ Alan Peebles
By Ben MacDonald

River City has been cancelled after more than 20 years.

The final episode of the Scottish soap, set in the fictional Glasgow area of Shieldinch, will be broadcast in 2026.

The BBC Scotland show, which first aired in 2002, has been shelved as the broadcaster focuses on “the next generation of high-impact drama series”.

Some of the biggest names in Scottish television have appeared on River City, including Outlander star Sam Heughan and Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli.

Lorraine Kelly also made a special guest appearance on the flagship soap in 2006.

The Courier takes a look at 10 actors from Tayside and Fife who have been part of the River City cast over the years.

Andy Gray

Andy Gray with Sanjeev Kohli in the show. Image: BBC Scotland

The late Perth actor, who appeared alongside Jonathan Watson and Gerard Kelly in City Lights, appeared on the River City from 2016-2018.

Gray’s character, Pete Galloway, was branded one of the most popular characters ever to pass through Shieldinch.

A memorial episode for Pete Galloway was broadcast following Gray’s death in 2021.

Ron Donachie

Ron Donachie and Andy Gray in a 2017 episode. Image: BBC Scotland
Ron Donnachie in prison drama Screw. Image: Stephen Innes/STV

The legendary Dundee actor, who has also appeared in Game of Thrones and Titanic, featured in four episodes in 2017.

Donachie played Dr Michael ‘Mikey’ Rosenburg in the show, who befriended Pete Galloway during a trip to the hospital.

He was born in Dundee but went to Madras College in St Andrews.

Colin McCredie

Taggart star Colin McCredie has appeared on the show. Image: Supplied

The Perth actor, best known for playing DC Stuart Fraser in Taggart, appeared on River City in 2011.

He was featured on 12 episodes of the show, cast as local councillor Nick Morrison.

His character was forced to flee to Belgium after his wife discovered that youngster Nicole Brodie attempted to have an affair with him.

Jordan Young

Jordan Young plays Alex Murdoch in the show. Image: BBC Scotland/Robert Pereira Hind

The Scot Squad star has appeared as businessman Alex Murdoch on the show since 2013.

Young, who comes from Kettlebridge, arrived on the show after stints in Still Game and Bob Servant Independent.

His character has had his fair share of trials and tribulations, dealing with his gangster family and covering up deaths with wife Annie.

James Mackenzie

Mackenzie appeared as Gary Trenton for two years. Image: BBC Scotland

The Dundee actor, best known for playing ancient warlord Raven in the CBBC series, appeared on River City for two years.

Mackenzie played Gary Trenton from 2015-2017. His character was revealed as the father of Caitlin McLean’s daughter Jenny.

The actor has since starred in Outlander, and has revealed his hopes of returning as Raven in the future.

Sam Robertson

Sam Robertson in River City
Dundee actor Sam Robertson (right) appeared on the BBC series. Image: BBC Scotland
Sam Robertson when he was first cast as Adam Barlow on Coronation Street in 2016.<br />Image: ITV/ Mark Bruce

After departing Coronation Street in 2007, the Dundee actor returned to Scotland to portray Innes Maitland on River City.  

Sam’s character was a art history graduate, who swept Amber Murdoch off her feet.

Since then, Robertson appeared on E4 series Beaver Falls and returned to the cobbles as Adam Baldwin, also known as Adam Barlow, in 2016.

The 39-year-old is a Dundee FC fan and wore his team’s shirt on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Robin Laing

Robin Laing as DI Craig Donald. Image: BBC Scotland

Fellow Dundee actor Laing played policeman DI Craig Donald from 2011 until 2023.

Although he was only meant to appear for three weeks, Laing’s character became a fan favourite, going up against gangster Lenny Murdoch.

A star of Band of Brothers, Laing has also appeared in Outlander and the recent Lockerbie drama on Sky.

Michael Nardone

The Ballingry actor arrived at Shieldinch having already appeared in The Bill, Taggart and Line of Duty.

His character, DCI Richard Whiteside, led an investigation into the murder of DCI Eddie Hunter.

Nardone, 58, has had an established career, appearing in Star Wars film Rogue One, Dune: Part One and Dundee-based drama Traces.

Michael Nardone later appeared in Traces. Image: UKTV/Vishal Sharma

Caroline Paterson

Caroline Paterson appeared as social worker Sandra Devlin in the show. Image: BBC Scotland

The Kirkcaldy actress previously starred in Eastenders, appearing as Mark Fowler’s ex-wife Ruth.

Joining River City in 2023, Caroline played Sandra Devlin, a social worker with a no-nonsense attitude.

Paterson has also appeared in Coronation Street, Skins and Rab C. Nesbitt.

Paul Samson

The St Andrews actor was in the very first episode of the series, portraying Raymond Henderson.

Owner of the Tall Ship, Raymond’s time in Shieldinch was filled with affairs, fatherhood and battles with corrupt councillors.

Although his character met a grizzly end in 2014, Samson returned to the soap for the 20th anniversary episode in 2022.

If you liked this article, you might want to read about eight films and TV shows shot in Dundee.

