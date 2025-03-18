10 Tayside and Fife actors who starred in River City as Scottish soap cancelled

River City has been cancelled after more than 20 years.

The final episode of the Scottish soap, set in the fictional Glasgow area of Shieldinch, will be broadcast in 2026.

The BBC Scotland show, which first aired in 2002, has been shelved as the broadcaster focuses on “the next generation of high-impact drama series”.

Some of the biggest names in Scottish television have appeared on River City, including Outlander star Sam Heughan and Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli.

Lorraine Kelly also made a special guest appearance on the flagship soap in 2006.

The Courier takes a look at 10 actors from Tayside and Fife who have been part of the River City cast over the years.

Andy Gray

The late Perth actor, who appeared alongside Jonathan Watson and Gerard Kelly in City Lights, appeared on the River City from 2016-2018.

Gray’s character, Pete Galloway, was branded one of the most popular characters ever to pass through Shieldinch.

A memorial episode for Pete Galloway was broadcast following Gray’s death in 2021.

Ron Donachie

The legendary Dundee actor, who has also appeared in Game of Thrones and Titanic, featured in four episodes in 2017.

Donachie played Dr Michael ‘Mikey’ Rosenburg in the show, who befriended Pete Galloway during a trip to the hospital.

He was born in Dundee but went to Madras College in St Andrews.

Colin McCredie

The Perth actor, best known for playing DC Stuart Fraser in Taggart, appeared on River City in 2011.

He was featured on 12 episodes of the show, cast as local councillor Nick Morrison.

His character was forced to flee to Belgium after his wife discovered that youngster Nicole Brodie attempted to have an affair with him.

Jordan Young

The Scot Squad star has appeared as businessman Alex Murdoch on the show since 2013.

Young, who comes from Kettlebridge, arrived on the show after stints in Still Game and Bob Servant Independent.

His character has had his fair share of trials and tribulations, dealing with his gangster family and covering up deaths with wife Annie.

James Mackenzie

The Dundee actor, best known for playing ancient warlord Raven in the CBBC series, appeared on River City for two years.

Mackenzie played Gary Trenton from 2015-2017. His character was revealed as the father of Caitlin McLean’s daughter Jenny.

The actor has since starred in Outlander, and has revealed his hopes of returning as Raven in the future.

Sam Robertson

After departing Coronation Street in 2007, the Dundee actor returned to Scotland to portray Innes Maitland on River City.

Sam’s character was a art history graduate, who swept Amber Murdoch off her feet.

Since then, Robertson appeared on E4 series Beaver Falls and returned to the cobbles as Adam Baldwin, also known as Adam Barlow, in 2016.

The 39-year-old is a Dundee FC fan and wore his team’s shirt on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Robin Laing

Fellow Dundee actor Laing played policeman DI Craig Donald from 2011 until 2023.

Although he was only meant to appear for three weeks, Laing’s character became a fan favourite, going up against gangster Lenny Murdoch.

A star of Band of Brothers, Laing has also appeared in Outlander and the recent Lockerbie drama on Sky.

Michael Nardone

The Ballingry actor arrived at Shieldinch having already appeared in The Bill, Taggart and Line of Duty.

His character, DCI Richard Whiteside, led an investigation into the murder of DCI Eddie Hunter.

Nardone, 58, has had an established career, appearing in Star Wars film Rogue One, Dune: Part One and Dundee-based drama Traces.

Caroline Paterson

The Kirkcaldy actress previously starred in Eastenders, appearing as Mark Fowler’s ex-wife Ruth.

Joining River City in 2023, Caroline played Sandra Devlin, a social worker with a no-nonsense attitude.

Paterson has also appeared in Coronation Street, Skins and Rab C. Nesbitt.

Paul Samson

The St Andrews actor was in the very first episode of the series, portraying Raymond Henderson.

Owner of the Tall Ship, Raymond’s time in Shieldinch was filled with affairs, fatherhood and battles with corrupt councillors.

Although his character met a grizzly end in 2014, Samson returned to the soap for the 20th anniversary episode in 2022.

