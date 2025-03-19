Dundee actor tells of ‘hilarious challenges’ after taking part in new ‘Squid Game-inspired’ gameshow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee actor tells of ‘hilarious challenges’ after taking part in new ‘Squid Game-inspired’ gameshow

Finlay McKillop is one of the challengers on new Saturday night show 99 To Beat.

By Andrew Robson
Finlay McKillop on set for 99 To Beat
Finlay McKillop on set for 99 To Beat. Image: Finlay McKillop

A Dundee actor will compete on ITV’s newest gameshow this weekend.

Finlay McKillop, who attended the High School of Dundee, has described the “hilarious” challenges after filming 99 To Beat last summer.

The Saturday night show, presented by soap star brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas, has been compared to Netflix hit Squid Game.

100 contestants will be whittled by playing “stupidly simple games”, with the last person standing winning £25,000.

Dundee actor contestant on 99 To Beat

Finlay, who now lives in London, says he had a “fantastic” time filming the show where he made “friends for life” with several fellow contestants.

The 26-year-old said: “I’d applied for the show online because as an actor you sometimes get a lot of downtime.

“Some of the challenges were hilarious and I will look pretty silly when the show airs but that’s just part of the show.

Brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas will host the new show 99 To Beat
Brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas will host the new show. Image: ITV

“I had so much fun filming the show, it pushed me outside my comfort zone but as an actor, it is almost like performing on stage.

“Unfortunately I can’t say how well I got on or ITV will come after me – but I hope the people of Dundee will tune in and cheer me on!”

Finlay, who has more than 50 million views on TikTok, returns to Scotland this year to play the leading role of Will in Restless Natives: The Musical.

Finlay is set to play Will in the musical Restless Natives.
Finlay is set to play Will in the musical Restless Natives. Image: Finlay McKillop

Finlay added: “It’s a terrific musical and I’m really excited to be back in Scotland performing once again.

“It will also give me the chance to spend some time at home with my family.

“The character of Will resonates strongly with me and I look forward to the role.”

“I’m also very excited to be working alongside Olivier nominated actors and the creative team as it’s the same that worked on the original cult classic film.”

The first episode of 99 To Beat airs at 6pm on STV and ITV1.

Tickets are on sale for Restless Natives at Perth Theatre from April 24 to May 10 and the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling from May 14 to May 17.

