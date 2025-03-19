Dundee actor tells of ‘hilarious challenges’ after taking part in new ‘Squid Game-inspired’ gameshow

A Dundee actor will compete on ITV’s newest gameshow this weekend.

Finlay McKillop, who attended the High School of Dundee, has described the “hilarious” challenges after filming 99 To Beat last summer.

The Saturday night show, presented by soap star brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas, has been compared to Netflix hit Squid Game.

100 contestants will be whittled by playing “stupidly simple games”, with the last person standing winning £25,000.

Dundee actor contestant on 99 To Beat

Finlay, who now lives in London, says he had a “fantastic” time filming the show where he made “friends for life” with several fellow contestants.

The 26-year-old said: “I’d applied for the show online because as an actor you sometimes get a lot of downtime.

“Some of the challenges were hilarious and I will look pretty silly when the show airs but that’s just part of the show.

“I had so much fun filming the show, it pushed me outside my comfort zone but as an actor, it is almost like performing on stage.

“Unfortunately I can’t say how well I got on or ITV will come after me – but I hope the people of Dundee will tune in and cheer me on!”

Finlay, who has more than 50 million views on TikTok, returns to Scotland this year to play the leading role of Will in Restless Natives: The Musical.

Finlay added: “It’s a terrific musical and I’m really excited to be back in Scotland performing once again.

“It will also give me the chance to spend some time at home with my family.

“The character of Will resonates strongly with me and I look forward to the role.”

“I’m also very excited to be working alongside Olivier nominated actors and the creative team as it’s the same that worked on the original cult classic film.”

The first episode of 99 To Beat airs at 6pm on STV and ITV1.

Tickets are on sale for Restless Natives at Perth Theatre from April 24 to May 10 and the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling from May 14 to May 17.