Partnership Home Entertainment

Spring into sensational series of arts, crafts and events in Perth

If you're looking for cultural days out, crafts and of course, lots of fun! Then Perth and Kinross is the place for a perfect day out.

In partnership with Culture Perth and Kinross.
a glass octopus.
Kicking off an exciting spring season, Perth Museum, Perth Art Gallery and Culture Perth and Kinross Libraries have lots of fantastic events in Perth and Kinross taking place over the coming months.

A glistening new glass exhibition

David Freeburn, exhibitions officer holds an orange Cloisonne vase, Monart Glassworks early 20th century.

One of the exciting events in Perth is opening on April 4 2025, GLASS at Perth Art Gallery is set to be a must-see for art lovers, history buffs and craft enthusiasts. Showcasing rare and never-before-seen pieces, this exhibition explores the rich history of glassmaking in Perth and Kinross and beyond. Expect dazzling Venetian crystal, stunning Syrian glass, and intricate Perthshire Paperweights, all linking Scotland to a global tradition.

Glassmaking has long been a part of Perthshire’s artistic heritage, with the region known for its exquisite Perthshire Paperweights. These small yet intricate glass pieces, first crafted in the 1960s, have gained international recognition for their craftsmanship and beauty. Influenced by European traditions, particularly French and Italian techniques, glassmakers in Perth have perfected the art of encapsulating delicate floral patterns, bubbles, and intricate designs within solid glass.

The GLASS exhibition highlights this local legacy while celebrating the influence of international glassmaking.

Experience special talks and interactive workshops including the free Easter Stained Glass Crafting for Families on April 12, a fused glass workshop on July 24, and an Artist Talk with Carrie Fertig on August 21.

Enter the world of Macbeth

This spring, Perth Museum brings Shakespeare’s most infamous Scottish king to life with Macbeth: An Exhibition. Opening on 25 April 2025, the exhibition delves into the real and mythical Macbeth, featuring a rare 11th-century sword, Shakespeare’s First Folio, and manuscripts on witchcraft!

Much of Macbeth is set in Perthshire with the play mentioning Birnam Wood, Dunsinane Hill and Scone, but the historical connections tell an equally exciting a tale. The real King Macbeth ruled Scotland from 1040 to 1057, and it was near Perth that he was ultimately defeated in battle by Malcolm III. Shakespeare’s play may have taken creative liberties, but local folklore and historical records suggest that Perthshire was central to Macbeth’s rise and fall. The area’s deep-rooted medieval history, combined with legends of witchcraft and betrayal, makes it the perfect place to explore the truth behind Scotland’s most famous king.

Live the story through immersive experiences, including curator-led tours, interactive stories, and bespoke themed events.

Love libraries?

Culture Perth and Kinross Libraries are offering a fantastic programme of events designed to engage, educate and entertain visitors of all ages. Families can enjoy interactive storytelling sessions such as People Who Help Us: Storytelling Led by a Police Officer or The Fire Service. Budding young artists can take part in Create with Remake workshops, tailored for ages 5-7 and 8-12, offering hands-on creative fun.

For those interested in history and research, The Friends of Perth & Kinross Archive will be hosting an insightful talk on The Battle of Sheriffmuir, while art lovers can explore climate themes through guided drawing sessions with artist Liz Kemp. For craft enthusiasts, Warm Welcome Crafting invites participants to explore decoupage techniques and creative expression. With something for everyone, the library programme is not to be missed!

Ghost Orchid by Siobhan Healy 2011.

Don’t miss other events in Perth.

Other events in Perth include:

Anniversary perks you can’t miss

That’s not all, to celebrate one year of Perth Museum, visitors can enjoy: 5% off everything in the museum gift shop from the March 28 -30. Macbeth: An Exhibition tickets for just £1, in a special online flash sale with Perthshire Box Office – a steal for theatre and history lovers!

Perth Museum has welcomed over a quarter of a million visitors since opening in March 2024, proving itself as one of Scotland’s most exciting cultural destinations. Whether you’re a fan of dazzling glass artistry, dark Scottish legends, free family days out or simply love a good museum deal, there’s never been a better time to visit Perth!

Book your visit now!

Advance tickets for GLASS and Macbeth: An Exhibition are available through Perthshire Box Office. Free entry for under 16s and Culture Perth and Kinross Supporters Scheme members. Find other events in Perth, discover more info and plan your day out today.

Pigs on stilts: All you need to know before you see Animal Farm at…
New BBC gameshow to be filmed at St Andrews beach
Dunfermline punk legend Faye Fife has big plans for new music as she gears…
Letham Nights: New chapter for Fifers who transformed humble village hall into live music…
TV chef Big Zuu tries 'world's most expensive haggis' at Scone Palace for new…
Face of Dundee's Overgate reveals how he overcame single dad struggles - and his…
Leonie Bell: My journey from 'idyllic' Newport childhood to 'dream job' leading V&A Dundee
