Letham Nights: New chapter for Fifers who transformed humble village hall into live music hotspot

Michael Farrell founded Letham Nights in 2009. Now a newcomer is bringing fresh ideas to the Fife fixture.

There's always a warm welcome at Letham Nights. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills @Whitedog.
By Chris Mugan

It is hard to beat a well-written, brilliantly performed play. Unless, of course, you include a hot meal.

Indeed, this concept has already worked for many years at Glasgow’s lunchtime institution A Play, A Pie, A Pint.

Now a cherished Fife institution has come up with its own twist for a production about – and set in – a chippy, accompanied by – what else? – a fish supper.

Rather than a bunch of am-dram thespians, this performance of Edinburgh Fringe hit Cracked Tiles is being put on by Letham Nights, the enthusiastic gang that for the past 16 years have been bringing excellent live music to their village.

Speaking from his Letham home, current chair of the organisation Michael Farrell remembers how a group of people had grown frustrated with their village hall’s little-used potential.

Michael Farrell introducing a gig at Letham Nights. Image: Supplied.

He says: “It’s a brilliant venue with so many memories – family parties, weddings. They were fine, but I thought we could do better.

“I’ve always been passionate about music and the idea with culture that people don’t always know what they want.

“You have to give them the opportunity to see things that give them a wee surprise.”

‘Seven years of pestering’ for biggest act

In 2009, Letham Nights began on a small scale with local outfit the Moonzie Allstars, whose guitarist also happened to be a sound engineer.

Soon plenty more acts from further afield were keen to play, the retired teacher explains.

Robbie Ward (onstage) at Letham Nights. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills @Whitedog.

“They saw that they could play an intimate gig in a really nice setting with people who were going to look after them,” he says.

“People came even if they didn’t know who the musicians were, but they knew it was going to be good quality.”

Over the years, Letham Nights has booked a variety of acts from folk to rock via jazz and country.

Highlights have included 80s hitmakers The Bluebells, rising jazz star Fergus McCreadie and leading folk ensemble Breabach.

The crowd love a boogie at Letham Nights. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills @Whitedog.

Michael, though, is especially proud of securing a visit from acclaimed US alternative-folk quartet Darlingside.

“That’s the biggest act we’ve had by far and one of our best sets,” he notes.

“To fit in a small intimate gig like ours was like a breath of fresh air for them, but it basically took seven years of pestering.”

‘Why not try something else?’

Now Letham Nights’ reputation has grown and spread far beyond the kingdom.

Two years ago it was nominated for club of  the year in the Scot Trad Music Awards, though in the past 12 months its volunteer promoters have decided to expand their remit, committee member Henry Broadhurst explains.

“Why not try something else?” he asks. “Music is our thing and always will be, but myself, Michael and other members of the committee are all culturally active.”

Last July, Letham Nights put on a unique dance performance.

My Muses Take Care Of Us combined the creativity of local choreographer Fleur Darkin with a trio of virtuoso Iranian musicians that have settled in Scotland.

It came about, Henry believes, as Fleur rehearsed in the hall.

Henry Broadhurst. Image: Supplied.

“I think we were clearing up on the Sunday morning after a gig and heard these amazing sounds coming from a back room. That was the musicians.

“In our cheeky Letham Nights way, we asked if they’d ever thought of playing one of our events.”

While Michael is not so sure about that version, both agree My Muses was a roaring success that has inspired them to spread their wings further.

Henry adds: “It was a real exciting project and worked out so well. Lots of things came out of that in terms of different ways of working. We’d love to do more with Fleur.”

Edinburgh Fringe play takes place in chippy

Cracked Tiles, meanwhile, is the brainchild of Lorenzo Novani, writer, director and single performer in a piece that Henry describes as “really relatable, heart-wrenching but simultaneously hilarious”.

The one-man show explores the relationship between a son and his father who runs a family-owned, Italian fish and chip shop in Glasgow.

Dealing with male mental health and relationships between men, it is based on the true story of Novani’s own father.

The play first appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe and toured last year, when it came on Henry’s radar after a well-received north-east performance.

Lorenzo Novani stars in Cracked Tiles. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills @Whitedog.

“Loads of people were saying how great the show was how it had a massive impact on them,” he says.

“Lorenzo asked if you hear of anyone else looking to put it on, please give us a shout, so my friend told him about us.”

Henry, a lecturer at Dundee and Angus College, is a more recent arrival to the area, but has been welcomed by the Letham Nights committee.

He says: “I told them all the audiences seemed to go mad for the play and they agreed we should give it a go.”

Fish suppers for audience at Letham Nights

When punters buy tickets, they are given the option of purchasing a fish supper from Libo’s fish and chip shop in nearby Cupar, to be delivered on the night of the show.

Henry hopes this idea doesn’t detract from the serious issues Cracked Tiles raises, but gives a sense of Letham Nights’ style.

The Clap and Tipple bar at Letham Nights. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills @Whitedog.

“It’s not to take anything away from Lorenzo – his show sounds incredible, it’s just our slightly cheeky, fun-loving attitude. After all, our name was inspired by Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.”

Cracked Tiles is at Letham Village Hall, March 28. See letham.org.uk for details

