Plans to raze Keiller Centre are ‘loss of community’ says musician ahead of Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Plans to raze Keiller Centre are ‘loss of community’ says musician ahead of Dundee gig

Elliot Hall AKA Welly and his band recorded the music video for their single, Shopping, at the Keiller Centre in 2024.

Band Welly are returning to Dundee for a headline show on April 23. Image: Supplied.
Band Welly are returning to Dundee for a headline show on April 23. Image: Supplied.
By Chris Mugan

While Dundee’s threatened Keiller Centre lives on borrowed time, it can now count an outspoken Brighton musician among the ranks of its supporters.

The city centre shopping precinct continues to host a variety of pop-up shops and art projects among its remaining outlets, even as developers promote plans to pull down the site to make way for student accommodation.

Elliot Hall – frontman of Britpop-inspired outfit ‘Welly’ – got to know the centre when the band filmed the promo video for their lead single, Shopping, there in 2024.

And when I speak to him ahead of his return to Dundee, he’s distressed to hear it’s under threat.

Elliot ‘Welly’ Hall, second from left, fronts band Welly. Image: Supplied.

On a call from his East Sussex home, Elliot happily reminisces about his memorable Dundee visit, when he and his bandmates ran riot around the Keiller Centre’s (mainly shuttered) units.

Keiller Centre fate is ‘typical Britain’

“We recorded most of it while the shops were open, although God bless it, there weren’t many people around,” he says.

“Then for the last couple of hours, they shut it for us.”

Listening to Shopping, one particular sardonic couplet stands out as especially pertinent to the Keiller’s predicament: “I want my free parking/And my water sparkling”.

Elliot readily admits to being suspicious of the drive to mundane conformity on Britain’s High Streets – or what the potential Keiller Centre developers vaguely describe as a “high-end public realm”.

“The Keiller was exactly what we needed for Shopping,” he says.

Inside the Keiller Centre in Dundee.
Welly recorded their video in the Keiller Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“I mean, it’s just typical Britain, isn’t it, what’s happening to the Keiller – turning it all into flats?

“And that’s what the whole album and that single’s about. It’s the loss of community in a capitalist world.”

DCA director pointed the way for Welly

Taking over the Keiller Centre came about thanks to Elliot’s dad, who now stays in the City of Discovery.

He already knew DCA director Beth Bate who suggested the Keiller Centre as a possible back drop for the Shopping video and introduced him to its guiding hand Kathryn Rattray, who was, in Elliot’s words, “well up for it”.

Released last March, Shopping provided an early pointer to Welly’s ethos.

Musical group Welly who filmed a music video in the Keiller Centre in Dundee.
Welly are a Britpop-inspired outfit based in Brighton with links to the Keiller Centre in Dundee. Image: Supplied.

“Some of these songs have been kicking around for five or six years and we’ve been gigging for nearly that long,” Elliot says.

“We’ve had no money, been the dole and played charity-shop instruments, but we’ve managed to replicate how we play live.

“It’s a bit rough around the edges, but I hope people listen to it and go, I look forward to seeing what this band does next.”

Dundee has ‘favourite record shop in the world’

This month, Welly are set to return to Dundee for their debut gig there, a date that for Elliot is long-awaited after previous experiences north of the border.

“I’ll be going to Bayne’s, the bakers, I think they’re fantastic,” he says.

Welly are ready to race to Bayne’s and Thirteen Records when they hit Dundee this spring. Image: Supplied.

“Dundee is really cool, it’s got great galleries and Thirteen Records is my favourite record shop in the world.

“But Scottish crowds are always the best. They’re just really up for it.”

Welly’s album Big In The Suburbs is out now. They play Beat Generator, Dundee, April 23.

More from Entertainment

Band Welly are returning to Dundee for a headline show on April 23. Image: Supplied.
We tried out new and improved inflatable obstacle course at Dundee's City Quay. It…
Image shows: An ariel image of St Andrews showing the castle in the foreground.
7 things to do in St Andrews this April
Band Welly are returning to Dundee for a headline show on April 23. Image: Supplied.
Missed flights, pub crawls, and no sleep - No1 hitmaker on working with 'genius'…
Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
16 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Band Welly are returning to Dundee for a headline show on April 23. Image: Supplied.
Dundee Music Festival: All we know so far about 'city's biggest pub crawl'
Band Welly are returning to Dundee for a headline show on April 23. Image: Supplied.
Opening date for LiveHouse Dundee revealed
Danni Menzies at the Bafta Scotland awards.
Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies opens up on her adult acne ordeal
Band Welly are returning to Dundee for a headline show on April 23. Image: Supplied.
Pigs on stilts: All you need to know before you see Animal Farm at…
a glass octopus.
Spring into sensational series of arts, crafts and events in Perth
Band Welly are returning to Dundee for a headline show on April 23. Image: Supplied.
New BBC gameshow to be filmed at St Andrews beach

Conversation