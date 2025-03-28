Pigs on stilts: All you need to know before you see Animal Farm at Perth Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Pigs on stilts: All you need to know before you see Animal Farm at Perth Theatre

Theatre reviewer David Pollock gave Animal Farm three stars - but are some stars more equal than others?

The cast of Animal Farm on stage. Image: Pamela Raith Photography.
The cast of Animal Farm on stage. Image: Pamela Raith Photography.
By David Pollock

Animal Farm isn’t a new story, but Orwell’s famous fable proved its 2025 relevance in this adaptation.

Here’s all you need to know as Napoleon and Squealer take over Perth Theatre:

What is it?

Bolton Octagon Theatre’s production of George Orwell’s famous 1945 fable Animal Farm, now on tour around the country, in which the irresponsible and uncaring Mr Jones, owner of Manor Farm, dies and his animals are left in control of their own destiny.

Following the teachings of the wise elder pig Old Major – a great character effect in which actor Natalia Campbell is surrounded and swamped by her fellow actors to create a gargantuan physical frame – the animals attempt to build themselves a better life together on the rechristened Animal Farm.

Animal Farm directed by Iqbal Khan. Image: Pamela Raith Photography.

Yet when Old Major dies and his younger proteges Snowball (Soroosh Lavasani) and Napoleon (Rhian Lynch) attempt to put his maxim that “all animals are equal” into action, the latter institutes a creeping takeover in which the domineering pigs demonstrate how some animals are infamously more equal than others.

Come for:

Back in 1945 Orwell was writing about the Soviet Union and Stalin’s rise, but other dictatorships are sadly always available.

Directed by Iqbal Khan with energy and a sense of dark, cynical humour, this version of the play really brings out the ongoing relevance of Orwell’s work.

Olivia Chandler in Animal Farm. Image: Pamela Raith Photography.

There’s also an interesting Scottish connection theatre here, which stalwarts of the stage in this country might appreciate.

This adaptation was written by playwright Ian Wooldridge way back in 1982 and first performed by the TAG Theatre Company at Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre, and it hasn’t dated.

Stay for:

Ciarán Bagnall’s evocatively dystopian set and lighting design: a raised, murkily-lit platform surrounded by rotating corrugated panels on which the egalitarian rules of Animal Farm are written in neon ink, and constantly scrawled over and amended as the pigs’ reign intensifies.

Su Newell’s costume designs fit beautifully with this backdrop, a series of neon-greased blue overalls and prosthetic animal heads atop the actors’ own heads.

Snowball (Soroosh Lavasani). Image: Pamela Raith Photography.

Napoleon and her slimy henchman Squealer (Lewis Griffin) are literally elevated above the herd at the end on stilts, a two-legged cardinal sin for animals which they’re now powerful enough to disregard.

Olivia Chandler and Sam Black complete the ensemble with strong performances, and if Orwell’s well-known story has lost some of its ability to shock and surprise over the decades, this production still makes it feel as current as possible.

Avoid if:

Your mind is full of enough dystopian imagery thanks to doomscrolling through social media 24/7.

Animal Farm is at Perth Theatre until Saturday March 29.

