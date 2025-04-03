We tried out new and improved inflatable obstacle course at Dundee’s City Quay. It humbled us

“I could totally do that.”

Said by me, age 10, boastfully watching Takeshi’s Castle.

If you know, you know. If you don’t, it’s a cult Japanese gameshow where contestants battle through inflatable obstacle courses galore, often sacrificing dignity for glory.

Much like a Bake Off viewer who’s never set foot in a kitchen but likes to critique the lamination of contestants’ pastries, I’ve always felt confident I could do it from the comfort of my couch.

So when I was offered the chance to test out Dundee’s answer to Takeshi’s Castle – the new and improved Wild Shore inflatable aqua park at City Quay – I went in cocky.

Needless to say, I was humbled.

But we’ll get to that.

What’s new at Wild Shore Dundee?

After months of improvements, Wild Shore (previously known as Fox Lake) is getting ready to reopen for its summer season.

There’s a host of new inflatables on the aqua park course, including a new 3.8m (12ft) tall ‘Mt Rainer’ slide, a ‘high rise’ bridge element and a circular, angled running track called ‘the switchback’.

The refresh means an exciting new layout awaits seasoned experts aged 6 up.

But for newcomers like myself and The Courier office manager Lynn Connor, who accompanies me on my visit, the whole thing is a brand new experience.

What facilities and kit can I expect?

Walking down the quayside, I’m not sure what to expect.

But after parking at the Gallagher Retail Park less than a five-minute walk away, Wild Shore is easy to find.

If the big blue inflatables don’t tip you off, the row of well-kept Portakabins boasting bright orange signage will keep visitors right.

We get a warm welcome at reception, where we’re signed in promptly with a digital form which we fill out from our phones.

Then it’s off to the kit store to get decked out in some new, high-quality, 5mm wetsuits and sturdy buoyancy jackets. (Visitors just need to bring a swimsuit to wear underneath, footwear and a towel).

Getting into the wetsuits, in the basic (but very clean) changing area, is a workout in itself.

Luckily, there’s a handy diagram in each cubicle with helpful tips for beginners, and a chair in each one too – no falling over half-suited!

We’re then met by friendly staff members Elise and Romilly, who give us a concise safety briefing before turning us loose on the aqua park.

Will I have to swim at Wild Shore?

If we held any hopes of miraculously staying dry, these are dashed when we realise that to get on to the inflatables, we have to swim out.

In fact, there’s quite a lot of swimming involved, though the buoyancy of the kit means it’s near-effortless.

Fortunately, the thick wetsuits mean neither myself or Lynn feels the cold of the Tay estuary water.

Unfortunately for me, I don’t own swim boots, so my feet are numb before I haul myself up and flop, seal-like, on to the first inflatable.

Immediately, I wish I’d invested in some grippy wetsuit shoes for this activity!

Not only would they keep my toes warm, they’d allow me to have a bit more purchase on the obstacles themselves – as Lynn deftly demonstrates, scrambling across the rubbery surfaces while I continually slide off into the salty water.

Soon, we can’t stand up for laughing. This is SO FUN.

What is the new aqua park like?

After a few tentative, jelly-legged starts, muscle memory kicks in and Lynn and I start moving like we’re on a bouncy castle – which we pretty much are.

While Lynn excels at running across the narrow, bridge-like elements and has a somewhat successful go at clambering across the ‘monkey business’ challenge (think monkey bars, but over water), I’m happiest when I’m climbing the vertical obstacles.

Cleverly designed so that the grippy knees of the wetsuits can find holds in the plastic, and with handles which are grabbable with some jumping involved, the ‘mountains’ are great fun to play on.

Conquering her fear of heights Lynn joins me at the top. We spend a shivery moment admiring the view of sunny City Quay and waving at the tourists who look at us like we’re mad.

Then it’s time to slide.

The biggest slide, the new Mt Rainer, is great fun – and it’s fast.

Launching off the end, we hit the water with an impressive splash. Nice.

The smaller slide, which will be familiar to regular customers, is bouncier on the way down but has less of a splash factor.

After a lap round the main course (during which each of us fall in and are rescued by a very obliging Romilly), I’m confronted with my Everest – the ‘ninja run’.

Eight wide-set inflatable cushions, set out like stepping stones, where the objective is to run across ‘right-left-right-left’ fast enough to avoid falling.

I psyche myself up for ages, plotting my route. I count down in my head: 3, 2, 1 – run!

And I make it to number 4 before I get a face full of water. Maybe next time.

Climbing to new (inflatable) heights

Nearing the end of our session, we decide to use our last bursts of energy to swim out a few metres to the trampoline, which floats slightly apart from the main course.

This is, for me, the highlight of the whole experience. Bouncing (and falling) on a trampoline, watching the water spray in the afternoon sun, you can’t help giggle like a bairn.

On the way back to the shore, Lynn tackles the course again, while I make a beeline for Mt Rainer. This time, I decide I’m jumping off instead of sliding down.

At the top, Elise helps me stand steady and reassures me that “by the time I count to three, you’ll be at the bottom”.

Fighting a sudden wave of fear, I take a deep breath, close my eyes and step off the edge.

The sky rushes away and my heart drops as I flail in total emptiness for a split second – oh God, why am I still falling?

Then I hit the water with an almighty thwack. Plunging under, I let my buoyancy aid pull me gently back to the surface.

When I look back up to Elise and give her the ‘I’m OK’ thumbs up, I feel giddy and proud of myself. Kids may do this, but I’m a grade A scaredy cat – and I jumped!

Half swimming, half floating, I make my way back to meet Lynn at the shore’s edge.

Elise and Romilly (who arrive beside us on paddleboards) help haul us out, but assure us that the public will have inflatable stairs to exit the water when Wild Shore opens properly.

That’s a relief, as after flinging ourselves around the aqua park for the best part of an hour, we’re puggled!

The verdict

For £20.50 for a 50 minute session (including all kit hire), Wild Shore’s new and improved aqua park is definitely worth the money.

It’s a fun and active way to cool down on a warm summer’s day, and a brilliant laugh for wee kids and big kids alike.

But I certainly won’t be slagging Takeshi’s Castle hopefuls again. It’s harder than it looks!

Wild Shore Dundee opens for its summer season at City Quay on April 5 2025.