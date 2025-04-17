Bruce Watson recalls when ‘stars aligned’ for Big Country as cult film soundtrack makes its way to Perth stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Bruce Watson recalls when ‘stars aligned’ for Big Country as cult film soundtrack makes its way to Perth stage

The Restless Natives soundtrack was Big Country's unofficial third album. Now that the film has been adapted into a musical, Bruce and others look back on the classic film.

The Clown and the Wolfman from Restless Natives arrive at Perth Theatre for the musical adaptation. Image: Supplied.
The Clown and the Wolfman from Restless Natives arrive at Perth Theatre for the musical adaptation. Image: Supplied.
By David Pollock

“It’s one of those cliches where the stars were aligned,” says Big Country’s Bruce Watson.

He’s reminiscing over the recording of the Dunfermline band’s soundtrack for the 1985 Scottish cult film Restless Natives, which will be revived in stage musical form at Perth Theatre this week.

“Without being asked, I don’t think any of that music would have been heard,” he continues.

He tells me that he and the late Stuart Adamson considered this soundtrack to be their surrogate third album, even though it wasn’t fully released until 1998.

Bruce Watson of Big Country. Image:  Swilly’s Photographic Services.

“They go hand-in-hand. It has to have our soundtrack, that movie, and it just works.

“Even now, Martin Compton and Gordon Smart have a podcast called Restless Natives, that’s absolutely amazing.

“And Gerald Butler, a big star, said it was one of his favourite films.”

Why did Restless Natives strike a chord?

Released amid a resurgence in the Scottish film industry, including hits like Bill Forsyth’s Gregory’s Girl and Local Hero, the original Restless Natives had everything you could want from a piece of low-budget Scottish cinema.

Actors Vincent Friell and Joe Mullaney played two unemployed young Edinburgh men who don the disguises of the ‘Clown’ and the ‘Wolf-Man’ to hold up coaches full of American tourists in the Highlands, redistributing the money to the poor.

Restless Natives: Stills from original film, 1985. Image: Courtesy of StudioCanal.

It was a comedy romp, but it said so much more – about the lack of opportunities during the 1980s, the booming sale of Scotland’s identity for tourist dollars, the emerging nationalism movement and what this said about Scotland’s relationship with itself.

Writer recalls when script ‘went bananas’

Ninian Dunnett was a 23-year-old reporter with Newcastle’s morning paper the Journal when he wrote the film’s first draft, but he was raised and continues to live in Edinburgh.

“I had written some stuff to amuse myself, but had no idea what to do with it,” says Dunnett, now a music academic and lecturer.

“I was in my bank one day and picked up this leaflet for a screenwriting competition, so I fired off this mess. It was only about 30 pages, and I didn’t expect to hear back.

Restless Natives writer Ninian Dunnet. Image: Colin Hattersly.

“Of course, it all went bananas when my script won the competition. David Puttnam, then in his pomp as the Oscar-winning producer of Chariots of Fire, chose it.

“Then it was a helter skelter affair.

“It was picked up very quickly for production by EMI, one of the last of the proper big UK film companies.

“And before we knew it we were up in the Highlands making the thing.”

Why make Restless Natives a musical now?

The ongoing legacy of Restless Natives, says Dunnett, took time to emerge.

“When the film came out, there wasn’t a huge fuss,” he says. “There wasn’t an awful lot of media attention and the critics didn’t seem to make much of it. It came and went and we all thought, time to get on with our lives.

“It took years and years to realise that wee film means quite a lot to people, but when the internet came along it became much more apparent.

Restless Natives, 1985. Image: Courtesy of StudioCanal.

“There were fan groups and merch started appearing, years after the film had gone. You can get Restless Natives T-shirts and bags and phone cases.

“And then the media, who had never paid much attention, somehow got interested again.

“Suddenly we’re at the Edinburgh Film Festival, which was quite spectacular. You can see how we might start thinking: I wonder if we can do something more with this? Maybe even something better?”

Tunes in show are ‘Big Country-fied’

‘We’ is Dunnett, the film’s original producers and its American director Michael Hoffman, who went on to have a number of US hits after the original (most notably the 1996 Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney vehicle One Fine Day).

He’s also directing this big ensemble musical version, with a cast including Kyle Gardiner and Kirsty MacLaren.

He and Dunnett worked on it via Zoom throughout Covid.

And after a couple of trial script-in-hand readings in London and Perth, the latter theatre enthusiastically agreed to take it on.

With Watson’s blessing, musical director Tim Sutton (who has worked on the National Theatre’s War Horse) came on board to adapt Big Country’s score, a couple of their other hits and some new music to what Dunnett calls the “language” of musical theatre.

Kyle Gardiner and Finlay McKillop in Restless Natives: The Musical. Image: Matt Crockett.

“You know how Big Country are famous for their guitars sounding like bagpipes?” asks Dundonian actor Finlay McKillop, who plays Will the Wolfman.

“That feeling is throughout the show. Alongside Big Country tunes you’ll recognise, there’s completely new ones which Tim has ‘Big Countrified’.

“One of the things I love is when something lights a fire in you in the theatre,” he continues.

“Every character in this show has a redemption arc, something they need to achieve. And with my character it’s self-doubt and not believing he’s good enough.

“I really hope people are inspired by what they’re seeing, that it lights a fire in their belly.”

Restless Natives: The Musical is at Perth Theatre from Thursday April 24 until Saturday May 10 2025.

More from Entertainment

Most members of the Hann family at home in Dundee, with mum Emma and dad Roy, both 55, in the centre.
Dundee parents of Scotland's biggest family on life after leaving 'cult' - and 'chaos'…
The Clown and the Wolfman from Restless Natives arrive at Perth Theatre for the musical adaptation. Image: Supplied.
5 questions on 'Doubt' as Dundee Rep director Joanna returns to the city of…
Danni Menzies
Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies set for American move
The Clown and the Wolfman from Restless Natives arrive at Perth Theatre for the musical adaptation. Image: Supplied.
Moment ambulance crew races to save man who overdosed in Perth focus of new…
a woman and a jockey pose with a horse at one of Perth racing fixtures
Perth Racecourse kickstarts the summer with three-day Perth Festival
The Clown and the Wolfman from Restless Natives arrive at Perth Theatre for the musical adaptation. Image: Supplied.
Beyond TikTok stardom: Fife singer Nati is taking over the real world - starting…
The Clown and the Wolfman from Restless Natives arrive at Perth Theatre for the musical adaptation. Image: Supplied.
5 small adventures you can fit into a day in Dunfermline
Members of Forfar JAC
How young farmers in Fife and Angus are kicking 'wild' stereotypes to touch
The Clown and the Wolfman from Restless Natives arrive at Perth Theatre for the musical adaptation. Image: Supplied.
Roger McStravick: My mission to celebrate ‘forgotten’ St Andrews golf heroes
Image shows: Artist Derek Robertson on the beach at Balmerino. Derek is standing with his arm over one of his paintings on an easel. The water of the Tay is visible in the background.
5 artists you can visit in their North Fife studios this May

Conversation