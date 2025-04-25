Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which ‘heavy metal heroes’ are heading to Kirriemuir for this year’s Bonfest?

A heady mix of rock and metal tribute acts, up and coming bands and international heavy metal groups makes Kirriemuir's annual tribute to Bon Scott a must for fans of the AC/DC rocker.

By Andrew Welsh
Image shows: rock music fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from far and wide to Kirriemuir each year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The world’s original and still best festival dedicated to AC/DC’s much-missed, Angus-born wild rocker is back next week.

Bonfest started in Bon Scott’s birthplace Kirriemuir in 2006.

Since then it’s become an annual must-see for devotees of the Scottish-Australian hard rock legends.

The three-day headbanging extravaganza has its customary blend of tribute bands paying homage to the Highway To Hell hit-makers alongside up-and-coming noiseniks, as well as an international field of heavy metal heroes.

Here’s your handy guide to the best of the fest:

The Wildhearts

Who: The Wildhearts
From: Newcastle
Sounds like: Stiff Little Fingers meets Bad Religion
Song to start with: So Into You
Bonfest slot: May 4, 7.15pm-8.30pm

What can you say about these Geordie mavericks? Some 33 years on from their crazily titled first EP Mondo Akimbo A-Go-Go, The Wildhearts show no sign of letting up any time soon.

Led since day one by the unique Ginger, who enjoyed a close alliance with kindred spirits Andy Cairns from Therapy? and Manic Street Preachers’ missing Richey Edwards during a glorious revival of articulate British rock in the early ’90s, the Sick Of Drugs legends blasted back last month with their 11th studio album The Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts.

Image shows: Metal band The Wildhearts.
The Wildhearts.

It featured a whole new set of musicians backing the 60-year-old frontman, who parted company with long-time cohorts CJ and Danny McCormack after touring the band’s previous offering in 2022 – a typically chaotic twist in the career of one of rock’s most quirky and unpredictable outfits of recent decades.

Bonfest have pulled off a real coup in snapping them up.

Girlschool

Who: Girlschool
From: London
Sounds like: A female Saxon
Song to start with: Hit And Run
Bonfest slot: May 3, 7.15pm-8.30pm

It was back in the ’70s that Girlschool took on board lessons that would take them right to the top of the hard rock class.

Inevitably compared to other female riff purveyors back in the day given women’s massive under-representation in their genre, many people saw the four-piece either as an English answer to Californian enfants terribles The Runaways or a heavier version of Suzi Quatro.

image shows: Rock band Girlschool who will appear at Bonfest 2025.
Girlschool.

Besides playing like beasts, Girlschool also wrote all their songs themselves – unlike the former of those two artists – and quickly earned their place in the new wave of British heavy metal scene with their punk-tinged 1980 debut album Demolition.

Teaming up with Motorhead as Headgirl for a top five EP did their chances no harm, but the hits soon dried up as a misogynistic music press dismissed them as a novelty act.

Lead guitarist and singer Kelly Johnson died of cancer in 2007 aged 49, but Girlschool’s current line-up still includes original members Kim McAuliffe and Denise Dufort.

It’s taken 19 years, but they’re playing Bonfest at long last.

Sincity

Who: Sincity
From: Unknown
Sounds Like: Bon Scott-era AC/DC
Song to start with: It’s got to be Sin City
Bonfest slot: May 3, 9pm-11pm

One of a plethora of soundalike bands gigging on the lucrative AC/DC tribute circuit, Sincity stand out from the crowd by concentrating their efforts on the five-year period up to 1980 when their idols were recording with their original frontman.

According to their own official bio, the five-piece focuses on Bon Scott-era AC/DC but also include other “choice cuts” as a nod to the Brian Johnson years.

Image shows: AC/DC tribute band Sincity who will appear at Bonfest.
Sincity.

As mission statements go, it’s certainly serving Sincity well. They’ve secured the much-coveted headliner slot for Bonfest 2025’s Saturday night, so the pressure’s on to do the memory of one of Kirriemuir’s most famous sons proud.

The band’s lead guitarist dresses up as schoolboy a la AC/DC main man Angus Young – and their singer wears a big black wig.

The Karma Effect

Who: The Karma Effect
From: Oxted, near London
Sounds Like: Thunder
Song to start with: Wild Honey
Bonfest slot: May 2, 6pm-7pm

Bearded warriors The Karma Effect are the latest signings on influential indie Earache Records – labelmates include Rival Sons, Blackberry Smoke and Those Damned Crows – grabbing a piece of the limelight.

Hailing from London’s commuterland, the vintage rockers scored a UK top 20 entry last May with their second album Promised Land, the follow-up to their self-titled 2022 debut.

Image shows rock band The Karma Effect.
The Karma Effect.

Fronted by Henry Gottelier, who shares guitar duties with Robbie Blake, The Karma Effect play a brand of good-time rock’n’roll that’s sure to go down a storm with the main stage crowd next Friday at Kirriemuir.

Their slick and infectious sound is classic rock at its best.

Hardbone

Who: Hardbone
From: Hamburg
Sound like: Rose Tattoo
Song to start with: Young Blood
Bonfest slot: May 2, 7.15pm-8.30pm

Following on straight after The Karma Effect on Bonfest’s opening night is the German hard rock powerhouse Hardbone.

Riffs are what it’s all about for this lot, who are led by vocalist Tim Dammann and guitarist Sebastian Kranke. Starting out with their lewd debut Dirty’N’Young in 2010, they’ve cranked out a series of albums over the past 15 years, the most recent being 2020’s No Frills.

Image shows: Tim Dammann, lead singer of Hardbone.
Hardbone frontman Tim Dammann,

Their song Demon In The Glass hails the joys of nicotine, girls and booze, plus getting “a swollen face from last night’s fight”.

Sheer escapism!

Back N Black

Who: Back N Black
From: Zurich
Sound like: Arch Enemy
Song to start with: Thunderstruck
Bonfest slot: May 4, 9pm to 11pm

All the way from Switzerland, Back N Black are one of three covers bands devoted to Bon Scott and the Young brothers’ awesome legacy who are headlining this year – as Bonfest tradition demands.

Although they describe themselves as “the girls who play AC/DC”, it’s a case that these women with serious attitude are anything but a copycat outfit.

Image shows: Back N Black an all-female AC/DC tribute act.
Back N Black.

Possibly one of the heaviest combos at this year’s Bonfest, Back N Black list such contrasting influences as ZZ Top and melodic death metal – not to mention fellow Kirrie queens Girlschool – as being key to their pulsating sound.

The black-clad four-piece smash material from every phase of AC/DC’s epic career, right up to the icons’ most recent album Power Up.

Fact is, they pretty much own the festival by now – this’ll be their fourth time headlining and no one can say they don’t deserve it.

These Wicked Rivers

Who: These Wicked Rivers
From: Derby
Sound like: Warner Hodges
Song to start with: The Family
Bonfest slot: May 3, 6pm-7pm

One band sure to attract a host of new fans this year are blues rock exponents These Wicked Rivers.

The all-male English outfit – like The Karma Effect they go big on beards – formed in 2014 and by their own admission relish delivering what their promo describes as “soulful, bordering on spiritual, live performances”.

Image shows: John Hartwell of These Wicked Rivers.
John Hartwell of These Wicked Rivers.

Take that as you will, but anyone who’s heard them know These Wicked Rivers have got the chops.

Fronted by John Hartwell, the band’s set to play Kirriemuir off the back of both last year’s second album Force Of Nature and this month’s jocularly titled Peace, Love And Lampshades series of European dates – a double-bill with like-minded Scottish favourites King King.

The Hot Damn!

Who: The Hot Damn!
From: West Lothian
Sound like: Avril Lavigne fronting Generation X
Song to start with: Automatic
Bonfest slot: May 3, 5pm-5.45pm

Risen from the ashes of the blistering Scottish power trio The Amorettes, The Hot Damn! are another all-female combo well worth checking out at Bonfest.

Fronted by Gill Montgomery, the colourful four-piece started putting songs out during lockdown and finally unveiled their debut album Dancing On The Milky Way last September.

Image shows: The Hot Damn! who will play Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
The Hot Damn.

Firmly in the pop rock category, The Hot Damn’s! infectious tunes promise to make for one of the most exhilarating highlights of the big weekend – delivered with feeling and intelligence.

