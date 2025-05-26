Fife property guru’s unlikely friendship with billionaire Richard Branson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Fife property guru’s unlikely friendship with billionaire Richard Branson

Entrepreneur Jim Parker has stayed on Necker Island twice and joined Branson for dawn bike rides.

Jim Parker (left) with Richard Branson after a morning bike ride. Image: Jim Parker.
Jim Parker (left) with Richard Branson after a morning bike ride. Image: Jim Parker.
By Jack McKeown

A Fife property guru has struck up an unlikely relationship with billionaire Richard Branson.

Jim Parker owns the estate and lettings agency Fife Properties and has his own portfolio of rental properties.

For the past two years he and his wife Elaine have holidayed on Necker Island, the private Caribbean island where Branson lives.

“We first went out in November 2023 and again in November 2024,” he says over a morning coffee in a Leven cafe. “And we’re planning to go again this November.”

Theoretically anyone can book a holiday on Necker Island but Jim says in practice it’s not that simple.

Jim hanging out with Richard Branson on Necker Island. Image: Jim Parker.

“At certain times of the year you can book accommodation there,” he continues. “But it’s quite difficult. You message and then it takes ages for them to come back to you.

“I’m certain that behind the scenes they’re doing a lot of vetting and looking into your background. If they don’t like what they see I’m pretty sure you get told there’s no availability.

“Plus staying there costs from $6,000 a night, which not everyone can afford.”

Jim’s background

Jim, 58, was born in Newport but grew up in Leven and still lives in the Fife town. He trained as an accountant and worked in finance for manufacturing firms all over Fife until he was in his late 30s.

Ambitious from the outset, he wanted more wealth than his line of work could offer him. “I thought accountancy would make me rich but then I looked at my boss and his salary was £60,000,” Jim says. “That was the best I could aspire to.”

Jim and his wife Elaine enjoying Necker Island. Image: Jim Parker.

Jim bought his first buy-to-let flat in the mid-1990s. “It wasn’t even called buy-to-let back then,” he says. “There was no term for it. All I knew was I could buy a flat for £15,500 and rent it out for £260 a month, which felt like a good return to me.

“I started buying as many as I could. I’d come home from work, get my overalls on, and go work on properties. I’d work until late in the night, sleep on the floor of the property until 5am, then go home for an hour, shower, and go to work. I was working burnout numbers of hours but it paid off for me in the long term.”

Today Jim has dozens of rental properties in Fife. He also owns Fife Properties, an estate and lettings agency which has offices all over the Kingdom, and he presents the Wealth Creation Show on YouTube.

Fascinated by billionaire

He had been fascinated by Richard Branson since he was a teenager and jumped at the possibility of spending time with the billionaire Virgin founder.

Getting there involves flying from Heathrow to Miami, a flight to neighbouring Beef Island, and then a boat to Necker Island.

Jim giving Branson a bit of advice before the billionaire conducts a wedding ceremony. Image: Jim Parker.

“It’s a bit of a lottery whether you’ll see Richard because he has business interests all over the world and he travels a lot,” Jim continues. “But we’ve been for the Thanksgiving week each year and he always seems to be around then.”

According to Jim, Branson is generous with his time. “A lot of people are there to stay up late and party but I go there for one reason – to learn.

“He has one of the best business brains in the world and it’s a fantastic opportunity to learn what made him so successful.

Bike rides with Branson

“Richard does 6.30am bike rides round the island. I make sure I’m on every one of them. Sometimes it’s just me and him because everyone else is sleeping off the night before.

“He’s going to be 75 soon but he’s incredibly fit. We do two 650m climbs to the highest point and a 10-mile loop around the island. I’ve never beaten him, but I’m training hard and maybe this will be the year.”

Necker Island draws wealthy and powerful people from all over the world. Barack Obama and Bono have been guests there, as have Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana, and Oprah Winfrey.

Another successful Fife fellow is also a frequent visitor, Jim says.

Jim and his wife Elaine with celebrity hairdresser Sean Donaldson from Fife. Image: Jim Parker.

Sean Donaldson is a celebrity hairdresser from Fife. He studied under Vidal Sassoon and is pals with Ewan McGregor – they were at Fife College together. He’s often on Necker Island to do the hair of guests there.”

Such is Branson’s star quality, billionaires whose wealth far exceeds his still go to him for advice.

Guru to world’s richest men

“The co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin, was there when we were there. His net worth makes Richard Branson look like a minnow, yet Richard is who he goes to for advice and guidance. A lot of the world’s wealthiest people go to Richard to learn from him.

“The first year we stayed in the Great House. It has bifold doors that open to give an incredible vista across the sea. You can see the private island owned by Google’s other co-founder Larry Page.

“One morning I was doing a live broadcast of the Wealth Creation Show and I accidentally wandered into Richard’s house.”

Richard Branson playing chess at his home in the Caribbean. Image: Jim Parker.

Jim himself didn’t miss any opportunity to learn from the British entrepreneur. “The whole time I was there I was learning from him – and from all the other amazingly successful people there.

“Richard can be the life and soul of the party. He’s incredibly charismatic. But he’s disciplined as well. He goes to bed at 9pm because he’s up at 5am. He has a tennis lesson, then his bike ride. At 9am he’ll join his guests for breakfast. Then it might be another tennis lesson or some chess, and then business stuff. He packs an enormous amount into every day.”

Lessons from Branson

What were the lessons Jim learned from his time with Branson?

“One is don’t take things too seriously. Something that you’re worried about now won’t seem important in five years’ time.

“Another is get good people around you. Richard has almost a superpower for knowing how to get the right people to work for him.

“‘Work on the business not in the business’ is another important one. When I was starting out I was hands on with everything. Now I try not to be.”

Jim and Richard on Necker Island. Image: Jim Parker.

“And the other thing is to enjoy downtime. When I was out there I had my out of office on. A hedge fund manager saw that and asked me how on earth I could have my out of office on. He said he was never switched off. This is a guy who manages hundreds of billions of dollars but he can’t switch off for a week. The one thing money can’t buy you is time.

“Finally, and most importantly, is health. Richard is meticulous about looking after his health. I want to live until I’m 120 if I can. I eat a plant based diet. I’ve started training for triathlons again. I built a home gym and I work out seven days a week. I want to be doing an ironman when I’m 100.”

Sunset on Necker Island. Image: Jim Parker.

Jim and his wife are already looking forward to their next visit. “We’re gong out again in November. It’s an annual thing for us now. I’d love to stay even longer if we can – maybe I’ll ask Richard if I can shadow him for a month or two.”

More from Entertainment

The Fife show was held at Kinloss House in Cupar.
GALLERY: Fife Show brings Farming and family fun
DCA ticket with Thunderbolts* characters drawing in a frame
DCA cinema ticket stub turns 'collector's item' after comic book artist's tribute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Keli review Picture shows; Phil McKee, Liberty Black and Whitburn Brass Band. on stage for Keli. Supplied by Image: Mihaela Bodlovic Date; 13/05/2025
Star of brassy new play 'knocks it out the park' as Keli heads for…
Crowds enjoying Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
15 great events to look forward to in Tayside, Fife and Stirling this summer
2
To go with story by Isla Glen. Globally renowned actor Brian Cox is the latest name to join BBC Maestro?s online platform of world-class experts. Picture shows; Brian Cox. Unknown. Supplied by Maestro Media Date; 23/08/2023 Actor Brian Cox photographed for his BBC Maestro course. August 2023 Photographer Gareth Iwan Jones www.garethiwanjones.com
Dundee's Brian Cox among big names in Kirkcaldy festival programme launching this weekend
8
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races drew thousands of racegoers, all dressed in their finest on a glorious spring day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures of Ladies' Day at Perth Racecourse
2
Close up of Great Living Wall concept design for Eden Project. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look at new V&A Dundee exhibition Garden Futures ahead of big opening
Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody.
Snow Patrol star recalls playing Muppets theme tune to 50 people at Kirkcaldy fete
Fife Metal fest at the Kings in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
GALLERY: Fife Metalfest rocks Kirkcaldy
David and Robert Mach setting up at Methil Heritage Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Can local art heroes the Mach brothers and Jack Vettriano save Methil Heritage Centre?

Conversation