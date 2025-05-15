First look at new V&A Dundee exhibition Garden Futures ahead of big opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at new V&A Dundee exhibition Garden Futures ahead of big opening

The concept design work for the 'Great Living Wall' along the south wall of Eden Project Dundee features in a major new V&A Dundee exhibition celebrating gardens, and Michael Alexander was invited to a special preview.

Close up of Great Living Wall concept design for Eden Project. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

The Courier has been given a sneak peak of Garden Futures: Designing with Nature – a major exclusive exhibition opening at V&A Dundee on Saturday May 17 and running until January 25 next year.

The exhibition delves into how garden design impacts us all in useful and joyful ways.

Impacts range from providing food through kitchen gardens and the resurgent allotment movement, to inspiring beautiful designs and artworks. These range from William Morris to contemporary videogames.

So what did I make of it?

Entering the main exhibition space, the first thing that strikes is a huge ‘taxonomy of tools’ display.

A taxonomy of tools. Image: Michael Alexander

Meanwhile, on the adjacent wall, there are giant photographs of allotment holders.

From there, it’s on through a range of immersive exhibits.

Pictures of allotment holders near the exhibition entrance. Image: Michael Alexander

Self-watering origami pots made from recycled ocean marine plastic capture the imagination in the sustainably-minded ‘garden of ideas’.

Here, there’s also a giant screen showing a violent Saharan sandstorm.

It’s a reminder that gardens can exist in all manner of environments and at all scales.

Dundee is well represented amongst Garden Futures exhibits

Lampshades made of wheatgrass roots and ash trees grown into chairs open the mind to the concept of “living” functional furniture.

Meanwhile, a collage called the ‘Parliament of Plants’ poses the topical environmental question – what if non-human lifeforms were involved in our decision-making processes?

A Parliament of Plants. Image: Michael Alexander

Dundee is well represented amongst the UK and international exhibits.

These range from the Maxwell Community Garden to the Biome Collective with their videogame that allows players to create a virtual musical garden.

A chair grown from ash suspended from the ceiling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A spotlight on the garden at Maggie’s Dundee, created by Arabella Lennox-Boyd, demonstrates how healing through nature in a peaceful and reflective garden can be an integral part of a cancer care centre.

What is the Eden Project Dundee ‘Living Wall’?

One of the most eye catching and must see Dundee elements is the concept artwork for Eden Project’s ‘Great Living Wall’ of Dundee which will feature in the new Eden Project Scotland.

The plan is for the long south wall of the former gasworks site at East Dock Street to become a vertical ecosystem of climbing plants, flowers for pollinators and wildlife shelters.

Living Wall concept design. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

While there’s still lots to be done before the landmark £130 million Eden Project Dundee comes to fruition, this element of the exhibition brings the eco attraction another step towards reality in the minds of visitors.

Tiling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Overall, this exhibition is an immersive, thought provoking, sensory experience that brings home the message that gardens and design are integral to life at all levels, from food production to textiles to video games.

Gardens can range from a window box to a vast estate.

Yet functional garden designs can also be art in themselves.

How many objects are on display?

More than 400 objects are on display in this vibrant and colour-filled exhibition.

They are brought to life through light, sound, texture and a garden scent trail, including the fragrances of rose, jasmine and narcissus.

Visitors are taken on a journey from Persian garden paradises to the sustainable Oban Seaweed Gardens.

Part of the exhibition moves between concept hedging. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The exhibition, which, includes Dior menswear inspired by the garden at Charleston in Sussex, also digs up stories of gardens through time, including creating sanctuaries and empowering communities and individuals to find peace and hope in times of adversity.

Clothing on display. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Monty Don has created a podcast while Courier columnist Brian Cunningham, aka, the Ginger Gairdner, is an ambassador, with events planned later in the year.

Garden Futures: Designing with Nature runs from May 17 until January 25 at V&A Dundee.

To book tickets, visit www.vam.ac.uk/dundee

