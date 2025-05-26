GALLERY: Fife Show brings Farming and family fun

Hundreds of visitors turned out for this year’s Fife Show which took place at Kinloss House on Saturday.

The Fife Show welcomed farmers, young farmers, families, and furry friends from all over Fife and further afield.

The jam-packed event showcased sheep, horses, cattle, poultry, and pets. There were also classes for young handlers, home produce classes, a craft tent, a kids countryside tent, and an outdoor trade stand area.

Entertainment for visitors of all ages included angling, falconry, ferret racing, Cupar Bowmen Archery, and a dog show.

The event had plenty of food vendors to enjoy, including local and further afield. The show worked closely with Food from Fife, sponsored by Branson, and Kettle Produce which sponsored The Food & Drink Marquee.

Photographer, David Wardle, was there to capture all the activity.