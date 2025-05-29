7 things to do in St Andrews this June – from scoffing shrimp to boogying in the Botanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

7 things to do in St Andrews this June – from scoffing shrimp to boogying in the Botanics

As we move into summer, it's time to get out and about to explore what's on in our local area. Here are some ideas for events in and around St Andrews in June 2025.

There's lots going on in St Andrews this June. Image: DC Thomson.
There's lots going on in St Andrews this June. Image: DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Looking for inspiration for events and happening in St Andrews this month? Here are our top picks for June 2025.

1. ShimpWreck pop-up at Dook, West Sands

The popular St Andrews beach cafe welcomes Shimpwreck seafood back to the West Sands following a popular pop-up residency last summer.

The street food experts will be tempting customers with lobster rolls, crab and fries, shrimp and more.

A wooden walkway leads from the beach to a café with a large canopy stretched over picnic tables.
Dook at West Sands. Image: Rick Booth/DC Thomson.

Weekends at Dook also feature live music and DJ sets to add to the sunny seaside vibe.

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until June 15,

Where: Dook, West Sands Road, St Andrews KY169JD.

2. Composted, Cambo Gardens

Composted is a new festival of biodegradable ideas at Cambo Gardens. The aim of the festival is to celebrate the life in our compost and how it can benefit our soil and bio-diversity. Various events will run until the end of July including creative and practical workshops.

Image shows: The beautiful gardens at Cambo, near Kingsbarns.
Cambo Gardens are hosting a whole host of events for their Composted festival.

On June 2 and 3 designer and artist Seb Chaloner will be visiting Cambo to deliver a Com-Posters workshop. Design a poster using natural dyes and the sun. Booking is essential.

When: Until July 26

Where: Cambo Gardens, Kingsbarns, St Andrews, Fife KY16 8QD

3. Re-e-e-mix at the Botanics

A new music event for summer 2025 at St Andrews Botanic Garden, Re-e-e-mix is a great line up of live music and DJs.

Look out for performances from Nikhita, Freddytwospoons, Tom from Le Freak and many more acts taking part in the (hopefully) sunny summer evening gig in the garden.

Image shows: A general view of St Andrews Botanic Garden.
St Andrews Botanic Garden will provide a beautiful backdrop for musicians at DJs.

Catering will be available via a bar from St Andrews Brewing Co and Tuskers Sri Lankan Street Food and there will also be art and craft stalls.

Profits from the event will go back into funding the work of St Andrews Botanic Garden.

When: June 28

Where: St Andrews Botanic Garden, Canongate, St Andrews, KY16 8RT

4. Unearthed Exhibition, St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park

A glimpse into distant millennia through objects from fossil fish to Viking jewellery. Unearthed is a family friendly exhibition exploring how Scotland was formed, the ancient creatures that lived here and the treasures that inhabitants have left over thousands of years.

Image shows: a bronze age food vessel from St Andrews Museum exhibition.
An example of a bronze age food vessel from St Andrews Museum’s Unearthed exhibition.

Perfect for fans of fossils, dinosaurs and digging into the past. There is also a short film about famous palaeontologist Mary Anning.

There is plenty to see and do:

When: Until September 27

Where: St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park, St Andrews KY16 9DP

5. South Street Market

The monthly South Street Market brings a mix of local and Scottish makers to St Andrews’ West Port on the first Saturday of the month.

Regular stall holders include fresh produce and food, local and Scottish handmade crafts, homewares and art.

Image shows a general view of a sunny market on South Street in St Andrews.
The market on South Street offers a host of stalls with a local theme.

The market has a focus on sustainability and encourages stallholders to ditch single use plastics.

A tree for each market is planted in a Trees for Life tree grove in an effort to offset the carbon footprint of the market.

We have established a tree grove with Trees for Life UK.

When: June 7

Where: West Port, South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EE

6. Fashion in golf lecture, R&A World Golf Museum

Hannah Fleming is the Golf Museum’s Learning & Access Curator. She is the perfect person to share her knowledge of golf heritage.

This event focuses on fashion in golf.

Inside the R&A World Golf Museum, St Andrews
The lecture on fashion in golf will be held in the World Golf Museum.

Fashioning an Identity on the Fairways: A history of the game and golfing dress will give the audience the chance to find out how golfers have dressed to embrace practical, cultural and of course, stylistic choices over the years.

When: June 19

Where: The R&A World Golf Museum, Bruce Embankment, St Andrews KY16 9AB

7. Byre Opera presents: Le Vin Herbé, Laidlaw Music Centre

Frank Martin’s treatment of the legend of Tristan and Isolde, Le Vin Herbé, is presented by an ensemble of the finest St Andrews vocalists joined by highly regarded professionals.

Image shows a general view of the exterior of the Wardlaw Music Centre in St Andrews for What's on in June.
Laidlaw Music Centre will host the Byre Opera production of Le Vin Herbé.

Martin wrote Le Vin Herbé as an oratorio rather than a full-blown opera and Byre Opera have chosen to reflect this with an elegant, stripped back production. The performance directed by Kally Lloyd-Jones and music director Michael Downes.

When: June 20, 21 and 22.

Where: Laidlaw Music Centre, Queen’s Terrace, St Andrews KY16 9QF

More from Entertainment

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. WestFest interview 2025 Boo Hewerdine Picture shows; Boo Hewerdine (& Yvonne Lyon). na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Patience of Angels songwriter Boo reveals unlikely source of inspiration ahead of WestFest set
Cupar's cheerleading world champion sisters: (left to right) Abbie Nicolson, Hannah Neville, Evan Neville and Emily Nicolson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cupar’s golden girls: The Nicolson and Neville sisters bring world cheerleading glory home to…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sounding Line exhibition McManus Picture shows; Mella Shaw with beached whale on South Uist, with old whale bones on South Uist, and Sounding Line whale bone china sculpture on beach. . South Uist. Supplied by Image: David Evans Date; 28/04/2023
It started with a beached whale. Now it's a touring phenomenon, and it's landed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Ruvellas preview Picture shows; Ruvellas. . na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
Who are the 6 best unsigned artists coming out of Dundee in 2025?
The Fife show was held at Kinloss House in Cupar.
GALLERY: Fife Show brings Farming and family fun
The venue on Dumbarton Road has hosted live performances for nearly 200 years. Image: Travelly Minimalist/Shutterstock
Consultants to 'explore options' for future of Stirling's Albert Halls
Jim Parker (left) with Richard Branson after a morning bike ride. Image: Jim Parker.
Fife property guru's unlikely friendship with billionaire Richard Branson
Paul Creegan wearing sunglasses in Thomson-Leng Musical Society Rent rehearsal
The Dundee folk who go from everyday jobs to stage stardom by night
DCA ticket with Thunderbolts* characters drawing in a frame
DCA cinema ticket stub turns 'collector's item' after comic book artist's tribute
Image shows: Singer-songwriter Blair Davie. Blair is sitting on a sofa playing guitar there is a microphone in the foreground.
Perth musician Blair Davie on 'fans coming up to me crying' and missing Scotland

Conversation