Robbie Williams superfan from Dundee reveals how she got a kiss from idol in front of 70k fans

A Robbie Williams superfan from Dundee has revealed her kiss from the star in front of 70,000 people nearly didn’t happen.

Debbie Allan, from Lochee, says her “dream came true” when she received a peck from the singer during his gig at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

It was the highlight of their 10-minute interaction, which was displayed on the big screen on Saturday night.

During this time the former Take That superstar sang Proclaimers classic Sunshine on Leith, held Debbie’s hand, and even lightheartedly traded swear words with the 42-year-old.

Pictures and video of the encounter have gone viral on Facebook and TikTok, with thousands empathising with Debbie’s on-screen tears as she got up close and personal with the household name.

But the once-in-lifetime meeting so nearly didn’t happen, Debbie told The Courier.

Robbie Williams superfan in Murrayfield queue from 6am

Debbie has been a Robbie Williams fan for more than 30 years and has seen him perform live around 35 times.

These include all his Scottish shows, many in England, and even a gig in Munich, Germany.

In the past few tours he has picked out a fan standing at the front to dedicate his song ‘She’s The One’ to.

So Debbie, with fellow Dundonian and superfan Paula Williamson, joined the Robbie Williams gig queue first thing in the morning in the hope of being picked out by the 51-year-old Stokie.

But on Saturday at 10pm, having been at Murrayfield since 6am, Williams chose another woman standing nearby.

“He actually spoke to another girl first,” Debbie told The Courier.

“But she was from Germany and he wanted someone from Scotland.

“So I shouted ‘I’m from Dundee’.

“That’s when he came over.”

Debbie Allan’s lighthearted swearword exchanges with pop star

The next 10 minutes were “crazy”, Debbie says.

“He came down, asked me where I was from and then he started singing Sunshine on Leith,” she said.

“He had his hand on my arm and I was holding his arm.

“I was quite happy and could have stood there all day – I wouldn’t have cared.

“I was just holding him, looking at him and thinking ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this is actually happening’.”

After mischievously asking why Hearts fans tend to boo Williams’ rendition of Hibs anthem Sunshine on Leith, the focus again turned to Debbie.

“He said to me, ‘I never ask a woman how old she is…so what do you weigh?’,” she recalled.

“And I told him to f*** off.

“He then cuddled me and said, ‘That’s why I love Scottish people. You ask them a question and they tell you to f*** off’.

“He gave me a direct kiss on the lips. It was so unexpected and I burst out crying.

“The camera was on me the whole time.

“The crying face was all over the screens.

“It was the most surreal experience ever.”

Dundee admin worker in tears as song dedicated to her

Williams returned to the stage to sing She’s The One, which topped the UK charts in 1999.

But the spotlight hadn’t left Debbie just yet.

She explained: “He dedicates that song to a fan.

“And even during the song he said things like ‘wee Debbie’.

“There was still a camera on me the whole time.

“Then he waved at me after he sang it.

“I was crying.”

Debbie had only once before made it onto a TV screen through her Robbie fandom.

It was in February 1999, when she was asked why she was queuing so early for Williams’ only Aberdeen gig.

“It was snowing and reporters were saying ‘You can’t be out queuing in the snow’. But we didn’t care,” Debbie said.

Murrayfield moment comes after 30-year wait

The scale of this exposure was minor compared to Saturday’s experience.

Debbie said: “I’ve waited 30 years for a moment like that, it’s just unbelievable.

“Every fan wants it to be them, and I hope that girl from Germany gets her moment when Robbie is next over there.

“For it to be me was unbelievable. It was surreal.

“Even after the gig, complete strangers were coming up to me, saying ‘It’s Debbie from Dundee’.

“It’s been so emotional.

“Robbie is one of the best entertainers we have.

“He knows how to work the audience and is just unreal.

“I can’t put into words what the guy means to me.”

She added: “I have followed him since I was 10 years old and to have this moment is like a dream come true. It’s just amazing.

“Every time I watch the video and talk about it I’m crying. It’s mental.

“I’m trying to save all the different videos but every one of them is just amazing. It’s crazy.”

‘Robbie asked if anyone else was from Dundee, and there was a good reaction’

The Courier’s live news reporter James Simpson was among the 70,000 people at Murrayfield for the gig.

The Dundonian admits Debbie’s interactions with Williams put a lump in his throat.

He said: “Robbie asked if anyone else was from Dundee, and there was a good reaction.

“Robbie then had a bit of banter with Debbie and her pal, who was trying to film it or take pictures.

“Robbie then dedicated ‘She’s The One‘ to Debbie.

“It was brilliant.

“She was emotional and gave him a hug during the performance.

“I was delighted that a local person had been picked – she even got a smacker on the lips from Rob.

“Suffice to say, she looked chuffed.”