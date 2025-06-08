40 best pictures as Burlesque Festival takes place in Dundee

Hundreds turned out for Dundee Burlesque Festival 2025 which took place at Bonar Hall this Saturday.

Dundee Burlesque Festival 2025 celebrated the art of Burlesque, body positivity, and confidence. The festival also created a safe and inclusive space where individuals could express themselves.

Organised by Dundee community-based company Marvelesque, the festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity, confidence, and community.

Marvelesque, known for hosting multiple events, weekly burlesque classes, workshops, and body-positive photoshoots, described the festival as:

“A celebration of creativity, confidence, and community – where performers from Dundee and across the world come together to showcase the art of burlesque and body positivity with a heap of glitter.”

The festival attracted talented burlesque performers within Dundee and internationally to perform. Attendees had plenty to engage in such as workshops, events, and stalls open to everyone, and ended in one big burlesque performance at the end.

Photographer Elliott Cansfield was there to capture all the action.