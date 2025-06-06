Ged Grimes on life with Simple Minds: From Dundee and St Andrews busking to rocking USA

It’s been quite a journey from busking on Dundee’s Murraygate to gearing up for a 10,000-capacity show in Portland, Oregon – but Ged Grimes wouldn’t have it any other way.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier via WhatsApp from Los Angeles – where the weather, he laughs, is “not quite taps aff” – the Dundee born and bred Simple Minds bass player is in the thick of the band’s biggest North American tour in four decades.

The iconic Scottish band, led by original members Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill, have just come off a rapturous run through South America, and the US and Canada leg is beginning in earnest.

It’s a packed 24-date schedule, taking in coast-to-coast cities and a mix of iconic outdoor “sheds” and atmospheric indoor theatres.

But as Ged reflects on his 15 years as Simple Minds’ longest serving bassist, his 50 years as a musician and looks forward to Simple Minds playing to a 35,000 strong home crowd at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow on June 27 which will be opened up by St Andrews singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, the passionate Dundonian takes none of it for granted.

Danny Wilson memories from the 1980s

“It’s quite fascinating to be back in a hotel directly opposite where Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard used to be,” he says, looking out of his hotel window towards the former site of the music mecca he first stepped into as part of Dundee’s Danny Wilson in the late 1980s.

“I have vivid memories of being there in 1987 when the first Danny Wilson album was on the outside of Tower Records. We were signed from ‘85 to ‘91 so that’s a six year period that we were making records.

“But it’s quite something when you think that I’ve now been with Simple Minds for 15 years.

“When you look at it like that, I’m a proud of every single thing I’ve done, and every single twist and turn in the road. To be doing this now at this stage and age is a privilege.”

How it all began for Ged Grimes in Dundee

Ged’s musical journey started as a school boy back home in Dundee.

He met fellow musician Gary Clark at St Saviour’s High School – the two were introduced through their shared guitar teacher, Paul Fitzpatrick.

“I was already playing with my family in The Grimes Folk Four – yes really!” says Ged.

“Around the age of 12, 13, we were doing the Five Ways Club, the Civil Service Club… it was this kind of variety concert party. There was a magician, country dancers, and us doing folk songs. God, it sounds like it’s from another era!” he laughs.

Soon enough, Ged and Gary were playing together and immersed in Dundee’s thriving live scene – learning from local legends like Michael Marra and the Mafia band.

“They used to let us jump up at their gigs. That was our way in – and it really made us feel part of something,” he smiles.

The duo would head to local studios in the evenings to record whatever they could, experimenting with sounds long before they were signed.

In fact, before Danny Wilson became Danny Wilson, they were busking in Dundee’s Murraygate – and further afield.

Busking for American tourists in St Andrews – then a good night in the pub!

“We used to head to St Andrews and play for the American tourists – we called ourselves the Scots Porridge Notes,” Ged chuckles.

“We had a tea chest bass, accordion, guitar – doing Sinatra covers. Then we’d come back and spend the lot in the Tayside Bar!”

That hustle paid off. After a tough stint in London – “living in a terrible squat” – and after being inspired by Simple Minds’ 1982 album New Gold Dream, Ged and Gary returned to Dundee, regrouped with Gary’s brother Kit, and got signed shortly after.

Simple Minds’ album, New Gold Dream, wasn’t just a Scottish success – it was a musical wake-up call.

“We were floundering a bit, then this incredible album came out – it sounded expansive, aspirational. It made me believe that Scottish bands didn’t have to leave Scotland to succeed. And it was a huge influence on us heading back to Dundee.”

Danny Wilson toured with Simply Red

Signed in 1985, and touring with Simply Red in 1987, Danny Wilson had their own success in the States – with hits like Mary’s Prayer.

“The live band were from Dundee as well,” recalls Ged. “So you can imagine eight Dundee guys in America for the first time. It was an absolute hoot!”

Even now, US fans remember. “People wait outside (Simple Minds) venues here in the US with Danny Wilson memorabilia. It’s honestly touching.”

Danny Wilson weren’t primarily a live band – “it was more a studio thing”. Never say never, but that’s why realistically he doesn’t think Danny Wilson would hit the road today. The entourage required would be sizeable.

But the live experience changed drastically when Ged joined Simple Minds in 2010.

How did Ged Grimes join Simple Minds?

Ged had crossed paths with Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill a few times when Danny Wilson were on Virgin.

But it wasn’t until 2008 when he was with Deacon Blue that he reconnected.

Deacon Blue supported Simple Minds in 2008 on their 30th anniversary tour, and when Jim asked him to get involved with his solo record, the offer to join the band came from there. Fifteen years on, Simple Minds “just feels like home”.

“They’ve always been known for the live show, and we wear that on our sleeve,” he says, describing the band’s current line up as “tighter than ever” and “dynamite”.

“It’s full-on, night after night, giving it everything.

“You don’t just play the records – you give people an experience.”

Computer game soundtracks and adapting to change

After the break-up of Danny Wilson, and before joining Simple Minds, Ged spent most of his time writing and producing music for computer games.

The new venture started in Dundee through his friend Chris van der Kuyl.

Eventually that led to material being produced in America and Japan. It’s a venture he’s still involved with today.

“I’m just finished a game for Microsoft I’ve managed to work in between the Simple Minds tours,” he says.

“There’s a game called Clockwork Revolution, a big role playing game that’s coming out later in the year. That keeps me on my toes, because I had to find opera singers I had to find string quartets. It’s the antithesis of working in Simple Minds. But I’m lucky. I get to do both.”

New venue LiveHouse can be ‘Barrowlands’ of Dundee, says Ged Grimes

The music industry has changed – and so has Dundee. Ged is especially excited about LiveHouse, the city’s new state-of-the-art venue promising to transform the local live scene.

“Dundee’s often missed out on big tours,” he says. “We’d see Glasgow, Edinburgh, maybe Aberdeen – but not here. A lot of that was down to a lack of suitable venues. Now, that’s changed.”

He’s been in touch with LiveHouse director Gus Robb to help attract major acts. “See the next time Simple Minds are planning a tour that involves Dundee, I’m sure Live House would be an amazing, Barrowlands style, classic venue for us to play.

“It’s going to take time that is going to take time to build a reputation. But I’m sure it’ll happen.”