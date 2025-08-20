Why eight literature lovers set up a new Stirlingshire book festival

Balfron is preparing to host its very first book festival in a matter of weeks, thanks to eight local lovers of literature.

Sophie Lambert put out a call on social media in 2021, asking if any of her neighbours wanted to join a regular book group.

She says it wasn’t long before some of its members started to discuss organising a book festival in the village, aiming to bring people to Balfron and show them what it has to offer.

Though the idea “percolated for a long time”, the hard work has all been done over the last 14 months.

The inaugural Balfron Book Festival will take place between September 5 and 7, with around 20 events hosted at various venues across the village, from the library and the bowling club to one of the local pubs.

Authors speaking at the festival include Coinneach MacLeod, perhaps better known as The Hebridean Baker, Hester Musson, Callum Robinson and Alex Kane.

Writers are to take part in Q&A sessions, and their books will be available to buy, provided by independent retailer Daydreams Bookshop from Milngavie.

The programme also features activities for all ages, from creative writing and painting workshops to a book-themed pub quiz.

Tickets are priced at £5, unless extras like food and drink are included, and several events aimed at children are free to attend.

How do you plan a book festival?

Overall, it’s an ambitious undertaking, particularly considering the festival has been pulled together by eight villagers, helped by 12 “invaluable” volunteers.

How exactly does one go about planning a book festival from a standing start?

“Can you tell us?” one of the Balfron team joked when The Courier paid them a visit.

“Between us, I think it’s quite a diverse group of people, so there’s a little bit of the skillset pretty much across the board with events experience or project management experience, operational side, marketing, that sort of thing,” said Rachel Moir, one of the “core eight” organisers.

The group also sought advice from Balfron’s librarian, among other people they already knew.

“We picked lots of people’s brains,” explained Sophie.

“We sketched out a bit of a mission statement early on that would kind of keep us remembering what it is exactly that we’re trying to achieve.

“We agreed we wanted something that would be enjoyed by the community at large, something that was really, really accessible, and something that had that kind of diversity of content in it as well.”

Bringing a book buzz to Balfron

The organisers say the positive local response to initial crowdfunding, raising money for the operational side of the festival, was “encouraging”.

Rachel said: “It was a kind of confirmation that actually maybe this might work.

“And it was enough to get us off the ground.”

With just over two weeks to go before the festival begins, two author events are sold out and several more have low ticket numbers available.

What started as a fun idea among book-loving locals is about to become a reality.

“It’s only been, I’d say, in the past few weeks that it has felt really real,” admitted Sophie.

“Things like when our merch arrived, ticket sales ticking through, putting posters up.

“Hearing people talking about it as well.”

“I think it’ll be nice to feel like there’s a little buzz in the village,” said another organiser, Alex McIntosh.

“I’m kind of hoping to see little groups of people shuffling around to different venues.”

Alex Smeed is looking forward to seeing the theatre in Balfron High School fill up for book festival events.

“For me, it’s going to be walking in there, in my small village, and seeing that many people gathered together,” he said.

Sights already set on future festivals

The members of the Balfron Book Festival team say they are committed to championing local authors in future years, as they have aimed to do for its debut.

Several writers have already been in touch, asking to be considered for the 2026 programme.

But the organisers do have a few dream literary guests for festivals to come, including Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, Kate Atkinson, Scottish broadcaster Sally Magnusson and politician Rory Stewart.

Meanwhile, the book group is still meeting “pretty much unfailingly”.

Their enthusiasm for reading hasn’t been dampened by the pressure of putting together a festival.

“It’s genuinely been a total joy. It’s a really exciting project,” said Sophie.

“And it’s really nice that it’s come out of a group of people that probably, in another lifetime, wouldn’t necessarily have crossed paths.”

She added: “We’ll be getting through that weekend on a combination of coffee and adrenaline. And home-baking.”

