Home Entertainment

Gallery: Thousands gathered for Rockore music festival at Lochore Meadows

Thousands gathered at Lochore Meadows Country Park for Rockore Music Festival 2025.

Rockore Festival 2025 in Lochore Meadows Country Park on Saturday 23rd August 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rockore Festival 2025 in Lochore Meadows Country Park on Saturday 23rd August 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Kenny Smith 

Thousands came together for the Rockore Music Festival, filling Lochore Meadows Country Park with music.

Bands from across the globe took the stage and delivered unforgettable sets. The crowd roared, sang along, and raised their hands to every song.

Fans had looked forward to this year’s headline act, Midge Ure, and he delivered a powerful set that included his classic “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes.” The crowd sang along louder than ever, matching the energy of his Isle of Wight festival performance.

The line-up kept the audience on their feet all day, with performances from Roberta Childs, Parka Life, Oasis – Stop the Clocks, Erasured, The Ultimate Rock Show, PorkPie, The Skids, and George Bowie (GBX) before the headline set.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith went along to capture the event.

Rockore Festival 2025.
Erasured, a tribute band to the 80s band Erasure.
Crowds sing along to the bands.
Rockore Festival 2025.
Were you at Rockore Festival 2025.
Rockore Music Festival at Lochore Meadows Country Park.
All smiles at Rockore Music Festival.
Rockore Music Festival at Lochore Meadows Country Park.
All fun and games.
Kim and Wendy.
Derek Neilson celebrates his 50th birthday with family and friends.
Julia and Angie from Kirkcaldy.
Rockore Music Festival.
Sarah, Kim, Wendy and Lauren of the Dewar House at Lochgelly High School.
Erasured, a tribute band to the 80s band Erasure.
Rockore Music Festival.
Singing along with the band.
Charlene Renton celebrating her 40th birthday.
Rockore Music Festival.
Friends enjoy Rockore Music Festival.
Thumbs up for a great time at Rockore Festival 2025.
Friends enjoy Rockore Music Festival.
Rockore Festival 2025.
The Ultimate Rock Show.
Rockore Festival 2025
Friends enjoy Rockore Music Festival.
Friends enjoy Rockore Music Festival.
Rockore Festival 2025
Friends enjoy Rockore Music Festival.
Crowds sing and dance along to the music.
The Ultimate Rock Show.
Friends enjoy Rockore Music Festival.

Conversation