Gallery: Thousands gathered for Rockore music festival at Lochore Meadows

Thousands came together for the Rockore Music Festival, filling Lochore Meadows Country Park with music.

Bands from across the globe took the stage and delivered unforgettable sets. The crowd roared, sang along, and raised their hands to every song.

Fans had looked forward to this year’s headline act, Midge Ure, and he delivered a powerful set that included his classic “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes.” The crowd sang along louder than ever, matching the energy of his Isle of Wight festival performance.

The line-up kept the audience on their feet all day, with performances from Roberta Childs, Parka Life, Oasis – Stop the Clocks, Erasured, The Ultimate Rock Show, PorkPie, The Skids, and George Bowie (GBX) before the headline set.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith went along to capture the event.