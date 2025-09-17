The Glorious Finale: Goodbye summer and hello winter jump season!

Perth Racecourse brings the curtain down on another thrilling Summer Jump Season with the Glorious Finale. The two-day celebration of racing is taking place on Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 September 2025.

The oldest fixture on Perth Racecourse’s calendar, this two-day event traditionally heralded the end of the Summer Jump Season, and the commencement of the UK and Irish Winter Jump Season.

Always a magnet for top trainers, owners, horses and jockeys, the Glorious Finale often marks the first time we see the big names set to dominate throughout the winter months. For this reason, it has always been an eagerly anticipated fixture. It attracts crowds from across Scotland and guarantees edge of the seat, heart pounding action and a thrilling racing atmosphere.

Whether you’re a racing enthusiast, a casual visitor, or a social racegoer, this is the one to attend. Book your day off now and make sure you become part of the Glorious Finale!

A fixture that attracts the best

With the end of the season in sight, Perth Racecourse’s Owner, Trainer and Jockey Championship League, sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, is heating up! The battle for the 2025 season cups sees leading trainers Olly Murphy, Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore, and Gordon Elliott all pushing for the title.

Sean Bowen heads the jockey standings; and Simon Munir and Isaac Souede are placed neck and neck with John Nicholls Racing and Mrs Diana L Whately for the owner’s cup.

And it’s not just about winners on the track. The Best Turned Out Championship League, sponsored by Equine Products UK, rewards the immaculate presentation of horses and the skill of stable teams who work tirelessly behind the scenes. Currently Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore are in close competition with Lisa Harrison for this prestigious cup.

Beyond the racing

The Grandstand atmosphere

For those who love to be at the heart of the action, the Grandstand Enclosure is the place to be. From here you can cheer on every jump and feel the buzz of the parade ring. You’ll join fellow racegoers in the unique electric atmosphere that the event is loved and known for.

With easy access to bars and casual dining options, you’ll have everything you need on hand — from a pint with friends to a warming box of fish and chips between races — as you soak up the excitement from first flag to final furlong.

Hospitality

Racegoers looking to make the most of the Glorious Finale can enjoy first-class hospitality in the 1908 and Galileo Restaurants, or in a private box. All three options offer panoramic views of the track and delicious seasonal menus. And the attentive service makes race day feel even more special.

Whether you’re entertaining clients, celebrating with friends, or simply indulging in a little luxury, these restaurants deliver the perfect combination of fine dining and front-row racing action – find out more.

Entertainment

On Thursday 25th, once the last horse has passed the post and the champions have been crowned, the celebrations continue with live music from Strike A Chord. Their upbeat set of barn-floor fillers will round off the two days in true party style. It will send racegoers home with music in their ears and a dance in their step.

What to wear

Late September in Perth means style with warmth. Think smart tweeds, stylish jumpers and your favourite boots — Dubarrys at the ready everyone! Blending country chic with race day spirit, our advice is to wrap up, stay cosy, and be prepared to cheer, jump and rejoice from the Grandstand as the champions of summer give way to the heroes of winter.

Two days of thrilling jump racing

Book for two days and save big!

Grandstand Tickets

Wednesday from £13 online, from £17 on the gate

Thursday from £18 online, from £22 on gate

Do the Double from £25 online, from £34 on gate

Each day delivers a full afternoon of jump racing and the atmosphere to match! Expect thrilling photo finishes, tactical rides, and the kind of racing moments that go down in history!

Secure your tickets now for one or both days: Book your place at the Glorious Finale.