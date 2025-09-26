I went to the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience and this is what I thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

I went to the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience and this is what I thought

When I first heard that the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience was returning to Dundee, I couldn’t wait to share the news.

In partnership with Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
Witness chaos, fun and laughter at Faulty Towers The Dining Experience.
I went along to the show last year and, as a theatre lover, I was immediately intrigued. Here’s why, I can honestly say it was one of the best performances I have seen.

From the very beginning, it was absolute organised chaos. I hadn’t even sat down before I was laughing out loud, and by the time the first course was served, my sides were aching from the sheer ridiculousness of it all.

The characters were flawless. Basil, Sybil, and Manuel were brought to life with such precision it was like stepping straight into the TV show. Their accents, their mannerisms, their quick-fire bickering – it was spot on. What really blew me away, though, was the improvisation. This isn’t your standard scripted performance. The actors riffed off everything happening in the room, bouncing off the guests in a way that felt completely natural. At times it was so convincing I genuinely felt like I was part of the real Fawlty Towers hotel.

The dining room at Forgan’s Broughty Ferry was buzzing and it’s easy to see why. This isn’t a passive theatre show you sit back and quietly watch. You’re thrown right into the middle of the action, and there’s no escaping the mayhem. Don’t worry though, the laughter is contagious. I didn’t spot a single person who wasn’t doubled over giggling at the absurd antics unfolding around us.

And then there was the food. Honestly, I wasn’t sure what to expect from a theatre-dining combo, but the three-course meal was genuinely delicious. The 70s-style menu tied in perfectly with the theme, though I’ll warn you now, don’t be surprised if your bread comes flying your way or if the service is, shall we say, a little unconventional. (And whatever you do, don’t complain, unless you fancy a Basil-style dressing down in front of the entire room!)

The whole thing lasted just over two hours, but it whizzed by in a blur of chaos, comedy, and culinary surprises. What struck me most was how polished it all felt. Yes, it’s chaotic – it’s supposed to be – but behind that apparent madness is a slick, professional production. The cast never once broke character, the timing was immaculate, and the improvisation was so sharp it felt like watching stand-up, theatre, and slapstick all rolled into one.

It’s no wonder Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has become such a global phenomenon. With 13 years in London’s Theatreland, this immersive show has been delighting audiences globally for over 28 years and continues to sell out wherever it goes

The Scottish Sun even hailed it as “An absolute must” – and after seeing it for myself, I couldn’t agree more.

So, when I heard it was returning to Dundee this year, I didn’t hesitate to snap up tickets. After all, no two performances are ever the same. With 70% improvised, this means every show is completely unique.

If you were lucky enough to see it last time, trust me, you’ll want to go again. And if you haven’t experienced it yet? Well, you’re missing out on one of the funniest, most original nights you’ll ever have.

Tickets always sell fast, so if you want to witness Basil, Sybil, and Manuel in all their chaotic glory while enjoying a delicious three-course meal, I’d recommend booking sooner rather than later.

Secure your tickets before it’s too late

So, to find out more call 020 3700 3138 or simply grab your tickets today and if you do, I’ll probably see you there, laughing just as hard as the first time.

