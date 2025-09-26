I went to the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience and this is what I thought

I went along to the show last year and, as a theatre lover, I was immediately intrigued. Here’s why, I can honestly say it was one of the best performances I have seen.

From the very beginning, it was absolute organised chaos. I hadn’t even sat down before I was laughing out loud, and by the time the first course was served, my sides were aching from the sheer ridiculousness of it all.

The characters were flawless. Basil, Sybil, and Manuel were brought to life with such precision it was like stepping straight into the TV show. Their accents, their mannerisms, their quick-fire bickering – it was spot on. What really blew me away, though, was the improvisation. This isn’t your standard scripted performance. The actors riffed off everything happening in the room, bouncing off the guests in a way that felt completely natural. At times it was so convincing I genuinely felt like I was part of the real Fawlty Towers hotel.

The dining room at Forgan’s Broughty Ferry was buzzing and it’s easy to see why. This isn’t a passive theatre show you sit back and quietly watch. You’re thrown right into the middle of the action, and there’s no escaping the mayhem. Don’t worry though, the laughter is contagious. I didn’t spot a single person who wasn’t doubled over giggling at the absurd antics unfolding around us.

And then there was the food. Honestly, I wasn’t sure what to expect from a theatre-dining combo, but the three-course meal was genuinely delicious. The 70s-style menu tied in perfectly with the theme, though I’ll warn you now, don’t be surprised if your bread comes flying your way or if the service is, shall we say, a little unconventional. (And whatever you do, don’t complain, unless you fancy a Basil-style dressing down in front of the entire room!)

The whole thing lasted just over two hours, but it whizzed by in a blur of chaos, comedy, and culinary surprises. What struck me most was how polished it all felt. Yes, it’s chaotic – it’s supposed to be – but behind that apparent madness is a slick, professional production. The cast never once broke character, the timing was immaculate, and the improvisation was so sharp it felt like watching stand-up, theatre, and slapstick all rolled into one.

It’s no wonder Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has become such a global phenomenon. With 13 years in London’s Theatreland, this immersive show has been delighting audiences globally for over 28 years and continues to sell out wherever it goes

The Scottish Sun even hailed it as “An absolute must” – and after seeing it for myself, I couldn’t agree more.

So, when I heard it was returning to Dundee this year, I didn’t hesitate to snap up tickets. After all, no two performances are ever the same. With 70% improvised, this means every show is completely unique.

If you were lucky enough to see it last time, trust me, you’ll want to go again. And if you haven’t experienced it yet? Well, you’re missing out on one of the funniest, most original nights you’ll ever have.

Tickets always sell fast, so if you want to witness Basil, Sybil, and Manuel in all their chaotic glory while enjoying a delicious three-course meal, I’d recommend booking sooner rather than later.

