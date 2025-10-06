Storytelling festival brings magic of Nordic myths to life with local events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storytelling festival brings magic of Nordic myths to life with local events

What to expect from one of the world’s biggest storytelling events as it returns this autumn.

Event organisers at the Lights of the North programme launch.
The Scottish International Storytelling Festival 2025, organised by TRACS (Traditional Arts and Culture Scotland), is championing tales and music from across the Nordic region.

The core festival of 65 events takes place October 22 – November 1 at the Scottish Storytelling Centre and key partner venues in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, a further 60 events and workshops will run throughout October and November in various locations across Scotland as part of the festival’s wider celebrations and Go Local programme.

Celebrating our northern identity with guest storytellers

This year, the festival’s theme is ‘Lights of the North’, with a focus on exploring Scotland’s northern identity.

As well as demonstrating Scotland’s rich heritage of storytelling with our country’s foremost voices and talents taking part in various events, the festival will also celebrate tales, songs and myths that connect the Nordic region.

As part of this, festival attendees will be able to experience events and workshops across Scotland featuring leading storytellers from Finland, Iceland, Germany and Norway.

Donald Smith, director of the Scottish International Storytelling Festival, said: “I’m very inspired by the chemistry of this year’s programme.

“Northern stories come from the forests, mountains and oceans, while drawing on an eerie imagination, surreal humour and hidden connections between human and natural spirits.

“Inner and outer journeys collide with unexpected magic. And Scotland is a hub and a crucible of this unique northern brew!”

Local events during the Scottish International Storytelling Festival 2025

Participants experiencing the magic of a previous Family Samhuinn celebration.
Making sure everyone can benefit from this exchange of cultures, stories and experiences is a key focus for festival organisers. A rich programme of local storytelling events covers all of Scotland, from Shetland and the Western Isles to Dumfries and Galloway.

Courier country is no exception, with Forfar, Montrose, Crail, Dundee and other towns in the area all hosting events. That includes ‘A Voyage to the North’ on October 10 in Dundee. Led by Blether Tay-Gither storytellers and Jerker Fahlström, gods, monsters and mysteries await in this storytelling journey.

Or you could join Fife storytellers Riikka Palonen and Kate Walker in Dunfermline as they make, sing and share stories of the Northern shores during the ‘Sea Shanties and Selkies’ event on November 8.

You can find out more about local events in the Scottish International Storytelling Festival 2025 brochure. Other key festival elements to explore include:

  • Family fun: while some events during the festival may be suitable for children, there’s a specially curated programme of family-friendly events running during the school holidays from October 11. Explore exciting stories about everything from dragons to Vikings and bears!
  • Halloween: this year’s festival is taking place over Halloween weekend, so don’t miss the classic and atmospheric Samhuinn Fire Festival and the Family Samhuinn event marking the end of summer.
  • Festival exhibition: featuring a stunning collection of illustrations and ceramics by emerging artist Hester Aspland, whose work also features on this year’s festival brochure. Available to view at the Scottish Storytelling Centre from now until November 5.

Enjoy more events with a Festival Supporter Pass

Performer at Scottish International Storytelling Festival
If you plan to attend multiple events, take advantage of the Festival Supporter Pass for £24.

You’ll benefit from discounted tickets to many live festival events at the Scottish Storytelling Centre. Attend six or more of these discounted events and the pass will pay for itself.

Plus, pass holders will receive a 10% discount at the Scottish Storytelling Centre’s bookshop and the Haggis Box’s Storytelling Café during the festival.

Visit the Scottish International Storytelling Festival 2025 website to find out more about the event, buy tickets and browse the programme.

