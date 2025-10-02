Why Pitlochry’s latest ‘mind blowing’ Enchanted Forest may just be the best ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Pitlochry’s latest ‘mind blowing’ Enchanted Forest may just be the best ever

The Enchanted Forest returns to Faskally Wood for 2025, and Gayle Ritchie was invited to a special preview.

Enchanted Forest 2025 is sure to blow you away. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By Gayle Ritchie

Giant bees, glowing eggs, dancing flowers – Enchanted Forest 2025 has it all.

I was lucky to be invited to a special preview of this year’s spectacle before it officially opens to the public on October 2.

As soon as I arrived in magical Faskally Wood, I felt like I’d been dropped slap, bang into the middle of a psychedelic film.

The word ‘trippy’ springs to mind.

entrance enchanted forest 2025
Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

This year’s event, titled Luminara, is a celebration of the hidden connections between nature and technology.

Those who venture into the forest will be swept away on an immersive journey, where a kaleidoscope of colours, lights, and moving images blend with evocative music.

Where does the journey begin?

First up, you hop on a bus outside Pitlochry’s Fisher’s Hotel, which whisks you along to Faskally Wood.

When you arrive, you’ve got the option of entering a shimmering mirrored maze – and how could you resist? I found my way out – just.

mirrored maze enchanted forest 2025
Gayle in the mirrored maze at Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Richard Hancox.

Nearby, and above you, floats a glowing cluster of silver orbs, described as the forest’s ‘high tech heartbeat’.

A sign informs you that they pulse with ‘hidden energy’.

enchanted forest 2025
The ‘high tech heartbeat’ of Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Richard Hancox.

Neon currents

Further on, bright blue ‘neon currents’ race like lightning through trees and into the loch.

Swirling patterns of entangled vines light the way, and haunting music resonates through the woods.

Isla Hendry (5) and Ava Custerson (7) pose for pictures. Image: Richard Hancox.
Meanwhile, the bridge installation, always popular with Instagrammers, doesn’t disappoint.

This year it’s been transformed into a ‘living artery’, where waves of light respond to your steps, voice and presence by pulsing.

Another mind-blowing area of the forest is at Synapse Grove.

Here, a matrix of flickering, flashing, sparkling lights trail down a rocky hillside.

enchanted forest 2025
Synapse Grove section of Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Richard Hancox.

These represent mycelium networks – essentially, vast, underground webs of fungal threads that connect plants and trees.

What about the bees?

Bees feature heavily throughout. And their performance in a major showcase on the loch, using beams, lights, lasers, animation, and music, is out of this world.

I stood transfixed, my spine tingling, as the six-minute animation – called Energise – was projected onto the water.

enchanted forest 2025 loch showcase
Visitors are entranced by Enchanted Forest 2025’s loch showcase.; Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

It has to be experienced to be believed but it’s wonderfully kaleidoscopic, with spectacular fungi, bits of forestry, and buzzing bees bursting out in seeming 3D.

Further along the loch, at the boathouse, is what’s called Nectaropolis – a metropolis of pollinators.

It’s essentially a nod to bees, and a celebration of just how vital they are to life.

nectaropolis
The beehive boathouse at the Nectaropolis section. Image: Richard Hancox.

Here, 10 huge bespoke bees, crafted out of chicken wire, buzz contentedly.

Meanwhile, the boathouse has been stunningly transformed into a beehive and is lit up by swirling hexagonal lighting, representative of honeycomb.

Motion-triggered blooms

I absolutely adored the Bloom Circuit section, which boasts gigantic motion-activated flowers that open and close as you pass.

I had silly fun waving at them for ages. Alice in Wonderland – eat your heart out.

Motion-triggered flowers at Enchanted Forest 2025
Motion-triggered flowers at Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Richard Hancox.

Back over the bridge (the trail follows a figure-of-eight), I came to another breathtaking installation – a waterfall on the loch.

This is called Luminara Falls, and boasts LED lights in each ‘wave’ of the waterfall.

It was here that I experienced one of several ‘site-wide’ showstopping moments.

What’s the showstopper?

Every 19 minutes or so, the whole audience becomes ‘one’, with the show falling into darkness.

Everything falls silent – then erupts once more, with bells, booms, and bass echoing like thunder through the forest.

luminara falls enchanted forest 2025
Luminara Falls. Image: Richard Hancox,

The soundtrack is magnetic, a fusion of chiming clocks and pounding hearts, pulling you deeper into its rhythm.

It’s the first time in the event’s history that the whole audience has become part of this so-called “unifying immersive experience”, and it’s quite something.

Hatch Patch

hatch patch
Check out the glowing eggs! Image: Richard Hancox.

Another magical section is the ‘Hatch Patch’. This features giant, glowing ‘seed pods’, or eggs, that light up and change colour when you touch them.

Absolutely awesome – and a huge hit with both adults and kids.

Living Tapestry

The show boasts two major showcases and the second, Living Tapestry, is a four-minute sequence in a rock face in the forest.

Goosebump-inducing music underscores a stunning animation of ‘life,’ as a laser beam slices through the trees.

living tapestry section enchanted forest 2025
Living Tapestry showcase at Enchanted Forest 2025. Image: Richard Hancox.

And just when you think it can’t get any more surreal, an awe-inspiring aurora borealis shimmers overhead.

Fitting finale

Things get really tribal with a ‘digital bonfire’ near the end of the forest adventure.

I could almost feel the heat radiating from this spectacular flaming beast as it crackled and popped on the loch.

digital bonfire enchanted forest 2025
The digital bonfire is sure to warm you up. Image: Richard Hancox.

It was an ethereal, electrifying experience – and made all the more so because by this time the fog had descended, and was clinging, damply, to my clothes.

The walk back passes lit-up forest glades, and my imagination ran rife: surely fairies, goblins, elves and goodness knows what else call this place home?

Sisters Catherine Silva (7) and Deborah Silva (10) from Perth explore the Pulse Bridge installation. Image: Jane Barlow/P
That’s the magic of the Enchanted Forest – it invites you to suspend disbelief and imagine anything is possible.

My verdict

enchanted forest 2025
Enchanted Forest 2025 is sure to impress. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

I’ve been to the event multiple times – and every year I say it’s one of the best experiences yet.

This year is no different. It’s guaranteed to thrill, captivate and delight people of all ages.

  • Enchanted Forest runs from October 2 until November 2. Book tickets here.

 

Conversation