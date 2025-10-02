Why Pitlochry’s latest ‘mind blowing’ Enchanted Forest may just be the best ever

Giant bees, glowing eggs, dancing flowers – Enchanted Forest 2025 has it all.

I was lucky to be invited to a special preview of this year’s spectacle before it officially opens to the public on October 2.

As soon as I arrived in magical Faskally Wood, I felt like I’d been dropped slap, bang into the middle of a psychedelic film.

The word ‘trippy’ springs to mind.

This year’s event, titled Luminara, is a celebration of the hidden connections between nature and technology.

Those who venture into the forest will be swept away on an immersive journey, where a kaleidoscope of colours, lights, and moving images blend with evocative music.

Where does the journey begin?

First up, you hop on a bus outside Pitlochry’s Fisher’s Hotel, which whisks you along to Faskally Wood.

When you arrive, you’ve got the option of entering a shimmering mirrored maze – and how could you resist? I found my way out – just.

Nearby, and above you, floats a glowing cluster of silver orbs, described as the forest’s ‘high tech heartbeat’.

A sign informs you that they pulse with ‘hidden energy’.

Neon currents

Further on, bright blue ‘neon currents’ race like lightning through trees and into the loch.

Swirling patterns of entangled vines light the way, and haunting music resonates through the woods.

Meanwhile, the bridge installation, always popular with Instagrammers, doesn’t disappoint.

This year it’s been transformed into a ‘living artery’, where waves of light respond to your steps, voice and presence by pulsing.

Another mind-blowing area of the forest is at Synapse Grove.

Here, a matrix of flickering, flashing, sparkling lights trail down a rocky hillside.

These represent mycelium networks – essentially, vast, underground webs of fungal threads that connect plants and trees.

What about the bees?

Bees feature heavily throughout. And their performance in a major showcase on the loch, using beams, lights, lasers, animation, and music, is out of this world.

I stood transfixed, my spine tingling, as the six-minute animation – called Energise – was projected onto the water.

It has to be experienced to be believed but it’s wonderfully kaleidoscopic, with spectacular fungi, bits of forestry, and buzzing bees bursting out in seeming 3D.

Further along the loch, at the boathouse, is what’s called Nectaropolis – a metropolis of pollinators.

It’s essentially a nod to bees, and a celebration of just how vital they are to life.

Here, 10 huge bespoke bees, crafted out of chicken wire, buzz contentedly.

Meanwhile, the boathouse has been stunningly transformed into a beehive and is lit up by swirling hexagonal lighting, representative of honeycomb.

Motion-triggered blooms

I absolutely adored the Bloom Circuit section, which boasts gigantic motion-activated flowers that open and close as you pass.

I had silly fun waving at them for ages. Alice in Wonderland – eat your heart out.

Back over the bridge (the trail follows a figure-of-eight), I came to another breathtaking installation – a waterfall on the loch.

This is called Luminara Falls, and boasts LED lights in each ‘wave’ of the waterfall.

It was here that I experienced one of several ‘site-wide’ showstopping moments.

What’s the showstopper?

Every 19 minutes or so, the whole audience becomes ‘one’, with the show falling into darkness.

Everything falls silent – then erupts once more, with bells, booms, and bass echoing like thunder through the forest.

The soundtrack is magnetic, a fusion of chiming clocks and pounding hearts, pulling you deeper into its rhythm.

It’s the first time in the event’s history that the whole audience has become part of this so-called “unifying immersive experience”, and it’s quite something.

Hatch Patch

Another magical section is the ‘Hatch Patch’. This features giant, glowing ‘seed pods’, or eggs, that light up and change colour when you touch them.

Absolutely awesome – and a huge hit with both adults and kids.

Living Tapestry

The show boasts two major showcases and the second, Living Tapestry, is a four-minute sequence in a rock face in the forest.

Goosebump-inducing music underscores a stunning animation of ‘life,’ as a laser beam slices through the trees.

And just when you think it can’t get any more surreal, an awe-inspiring aurora borealis shimmers overhead.

Fitting finale

Things get really tribal with a ‘digital bonfire’ near the end of the forest adventure.

I could almost feel the heat radiating from this spectacular flaming beast as it crackled and popped on the loch.

It was an ethereal, electrifying experience – and made all the more so because by this time the fog had descended, and was clinging, damply, to my clothes.

The walk back passes lit-up forest glades, and my imagination ran rife: surely fairies, goblins, elves and goodness knows what else call this place home?

That’s the magic of the Enchanted Forest – it invites you to suspend disbelief and imagine anything is possible.

My verdict

I’ve been to the event multiple times – and every year I say it’s one of the best experiences yet.

This year is no different. It’s guaranteed to thrill, captivate and delight people of all ages.