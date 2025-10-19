Gallery: The Livehouse hosts Dundee’s All Day Indie Festival

There was a huge turnout as the All Day Indie Festival took place at the Livehouse, Dundee, on Saturday.

Indie music lovers enjoyed a vibrant celebration of non-stop music, featuring various throwback anthems and dancefloor tracks from the Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, The Kooks, and Florence + The Machine, among many more.

Festivalgoers also enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and delicious street food, confetti bursts, immersive productions, and dazzling visuals.

Festival-style DJs kept the energy high all evening as Indie fans enjoyed every moment of the festival.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments of the day.