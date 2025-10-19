Gallery: The Livehouse hosts Dundee’s All Day Indie Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Gallery: The Livehouse hosts Dundee’s All Day Indie Festival

Festival goers enjoyed a high energy event from start to finish, with throwback Indie anthems and dancefloor tracks.

All Day Indie Festival. Image: Ethan Williams
All Day Indie Festival. Image: Ethan Williams
By Emma Grady

There was a huge turnout as the All Day Indie Festival took place at the Livehouse, Dundee, on Saturday.

Indie music lovers enjoyed a vibrant celebration of non-stop music, featuring various throwback anthems and dancefloor tracks from the Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, The Kooks, and Florence + The Machine, among many more.

Festivalgoers also enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and delicious street food, confetti bursts, immersive productions, and dazzling visuals.

Festival-style DJs kept the energy high all evening as Indie fans enjoyed every moment of the festival.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments of the day.

Party goers having a great time.
Party time!
Cheers!
Enjoying every minute!
All Day Indie Festival.
A great day out with friends.
Party time!
Dancing all day long.
Making memories with friends.
A great day out with friends.
All Day Indie Festival.
A great day out with friends.

