Kirkcaldy-born crime queen Val McDermid reveals story of heart surgery that saved her life

She has been thrilling readers for nearly 40 years, but the only excitement Val McDermid is allowed at the moment is a daily walk and time on her games console.

The 70-year-old Kirkcaldy-born crime writer today reveals she owes her life to her wife and the NHS after undergoing open heart surgery.

Val, known as the Killer Queen, explains: “I had open heart surgery at the end of August. It was a big deal. It is three and a half hours on the operating table; a valve replacement and two coronary bypasses.

“I am astonished at the skill of the surgeons, because I really had very little post-operative pain and my scar has healed beautifully.

“I saw a cardiac rehabilitation nurse last week and she said one of the things I should continue to do is computer gaming because it keeps the brain active. I’m playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows at the moment.”

Val McDermid’s surgery recovery

Val hasn’t been able to attend launch events for her new thriller, Silent Bones, because of a strict three-month surgical recovery period to be followed by three months of rehab.

She is married to Professor Jo Sharp, the Geographer Royal for Scotland.

“I get tired very quickly,” she admits. “Jo has been an excellent nurse and gatekeeper. When friends visit, she notices when I start to flag and shoos them out.

“The Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh was terrific. I was in for five days – a day in intensive care before being moved to a high-dependency ward, but I was back on an ordinary ward pretty quickly.

“I am amazed at the quality of the care, the treatment and the soup – leek and potato. The soup is excellent at the Royal Infirmary. Whoever makes the soup does a great job and I say that as a soup expert. Whenever I felt like not eating much, the soup always tempted me.”

‘She saved my life’

It was Jo, a St Andrews University professor, who first noticed Val’s heart problem.

“She saved my life, but we won’t give her any more weapons,” Val quips. “She noticed by chance. We were lying in bed one night and she said: ‘Your heart keeps skipping a beat.’”

She adds, jokingly: “I thought nothing of it, really. But once I finished singing the Pet Shop Boys, I made an appointment with the GP, who didn’t detect an arrhythmia or a murmur, but decided to send me for hospital tests just to be on the safe side.”

The results were swift. The former journalist was diagnosed with “acute aortic stenosis which needs urgent surgery”.

The condition, which can occur as the body ages, sees a narrowing of the aortic valve. That is the main valve that lets blood flow from the heart’s left ventricle to the aorta, which in turn is the main artery that supplies blood to the rest of the body.

“The waiting time for this type of surgery was five months, but from that point on I felt I was in the system, and I was having regular checks that my heart had not deteriorated significantly,” says Val. “I got the surgery in just over five months, and I couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome.

“If I had not had the surgery, I would gradually have become more and more infirm. I would have struggled to walk and run my daily life. It is not the sort of thing that gives you a heart attack but ultimately it will kill you.

The past and the future

Val’s late dad, Jim McDermid, was an ardent supporter of Raith Rovers and a talent scout for the Kirkcaldy team. He discovered Scotland and Rangers legend Jim Baxter.

Val was a working-class girl who became the first student from a Scottish state school to graduate from St Hilda’s College, Oxford, later going on to become an honorary fellow.

She also supported the team and was Raith Rovers’ sponsor until it controversially signed David Goodwillie in 2022 after he had been ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017. Val moved her sponsorship to the ladies’ team.

Val met Jo in 2014 and quickly discovered a shared sense of humour, curiosity and a love of storytelling. They made their union official in a civil partnership in 2016.

She is now looking forward to their future together: “Jo and I are working on a joint project, but Jo has been doing all the research, and I have been sitting back, nodding and saying: ‘That’s really interesting.’”

Their shared novella will be published next year as part of Birlinn’s successful Darkland Tales series. It focuses on the failed real-life Darien Project, an attempt to establish a Scottish colony in Panama at the end of the 17th Century.

“I am looking forward to getting my mobility and health back to where it was. We have lots of plans – travel and writing projects – but I have to work at getting better and stronger first.”

New books

The author, who completed Silent Bones before she fell ill, reveals: “The next book I am writing will be 1999 – the third Allie Burns novel. Then I will be going back to Karen Pirie.”

Silent Bones is a Karen Pirie novel.

“I started trying to write novels when I was 20 and I’m now 70. I published my first novel – Report for Murder – in 1987. Looking back, I mostly feel astonished. I thought I maybe had five or six books in me. But the ideas keep coming, and as long as the ideas keep coming, I’ll keep writing.

“My inspirations are PD James and Ruth Rendell. PD James was 94 when she died in 2014. We were together at the last public event she did in Foyles Bookshop in London. I was saying: ‘You are writing, of course, aren’t you Phyllis? You couldn’t not.’

And she said: ‘I’m done with Dalgliesh because I couldn’t bear the thought of dying in the middle of it and having one of you lot finish it.’

“Ruth Rendell died at 85 in 2015 from a massive stroke. In her handbag when she was taken to hospital, they found a memory stick with the first draft of her final novel, Dark Corners. I did some work with her editor on getting that into shape to be published.

“It struck me that writers don’t necessarily retire. As long as the ideas keep coming, they keep working and trying to be better.”

Silent Bones: Val’s most tense novel yet

Set in the run-up to the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, Silent Bones is arguably Val McDermid’s most tortuous, tense and ingeniously plotted novel yet.

It sees the body of a missing journalist, once suspected of the murder of his fiancée, unearthed years later when torrential rain causes a motorway landslide.

Val explains: “I set the novel in the run-up to the referendum but I come at it slightly sideways; I didn’t want to focus on the politics of it.

“I wanted somewhere you could dump a body and thought it would be perfect to put it where the embankment of a new motorway was being constructed.

“The tropical downpours in recent years have caused landslips on railways and on the roads. It seemed to me to be an opportune moment to reflect on that.”