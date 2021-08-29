Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NORMAN WATSON: Early Chelsea porcelain is a collector’s dream

By Norman Watson
August 29 2021, 11.15am
Chelsea bowl, £470 (Aldridges of Bath).
Chelsea bowl, £470 (Aldridges of Bath).

A now sadly-departed neighbour had a sublime collection, with paintings by notable artists, grand clocks and fine Georgian furniture. I learned so much from her.

She always bemoaned, however, that the pair of polychrome Chelsea cockerels in a cabinet – each about 10 inches in height – were ‘merely’ gold anchor period and, sadly, she mused, not ‘red anchor’.

This befuddled me at the time, but of course her comments referred to the early marks on some of the most sought-after of today’s collectables – early Chelsea porcelain.

The Chelsea factory was founded in 1743 and was the first important porcelain manufactory in England. It had three principal periods during which it produced objects of the highest quality.

An incised triangle mark was used for a few years after the factory opened, and most wares were white at this time.

The red anchor period which followed lasted just a handful of years, from 1752 to 1756. During this period, the paste and glaze were modified to produce a slightly opaque surface on which to paint services and figurines. These pieces are rare.

The gold anchor phase ran from 1756 to 1769, by which time the Chelsea anchors were beginning to be copied by other major factories, including Bow and Derby.

Aldridges of Bath sold on July 27 a Chelsea bowl, cover and stand inscribed with the gold anchor mark.

The 6in x 6 in bowl, dating to c1760, had a finely painted bouquet to the interior, with its domed cover topped by a tulip finial. The three pieces were beautifully covered with tiny flower-heads.

The bowl was held back by chips and hairline cracks, including a riveted repair, but still took £470.

 

 

