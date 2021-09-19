Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Culture

COLLECTOR’S CORNER: A typewriter resembling an ‘oversized pincushion’

By Norman Watson
September 19 2021, 11.36am
Malling-Hansen typewriter (Auction Team Brecker, Cologne).
I write this with a 1909 Oliver typewriter within reach of my laptop – a reminder of the early days of journalism.

The eponymous Courier proprietor David Couper Thomson was one of the first in Scotland to use typewriters. Before the 19th century was out, DC Thomson had trialled machines by Remington, Barlock, Hammond, Williams, Yost and Oliver. And he wrote to a London publisher as early as 1897 to ask if a “History of Typewriting” had been written, as he took “a great interest in it.”

So, it was fascinating to take in the National Museums of Scotland’s latest exhibition, The Typewriter Revolution, which charts the development of typewriters. One of its stars is an 1876 Sholes & Glidden typewriter which was the first to have a QWERTY keyboard.

Early typewriters and popular and presentable, the best examples being chased by a worldwide collecting community.

Foremost among the specialist auctioneers of such antiques is Auction Team Brecker of Cologne. And ATB’s sale in Germany this week includes an example of the world’s first commercially produced typewriter.

This was invented in 1865 by the Reverend Rasmus Malling-Hansen (1835-1890), principal of the Royal Institute for the Deaf-Mutes in Copenhagen.

The distinctive feature of the Malling-Hansen machine was an arrangement of 52 keys on a large brass hemisphere, causing the machine to resemble an oversized pincushion – and now known as the ‘writing ball’ typewriter.

The ATB example is a rare variation. It has a wide paper holder (10.6 inches) with a round base and the bell on the left side. Only three other examples of this type are known worldwide.

It is estimated to sell this week for €60,000-€90,000, roughly £50,000-£70,000.

