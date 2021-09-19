COLLECTOR’S CORNER: A typewriter resembling an ‘oversized pincushion’

I write this with a 1909 Oliver typewriter within reach of my laptop – a reminder of the early days of journalism.

The eponymous Courier proprietor David Couper Thomson was one of the first in Scotland to use typewriters. Before the 19th century was out, DC Thomson had trialled machines by Remington, Barlock, Hammond, Williams, Yost and Oliver. And he wrote to a London publisher as early as 1897 to ask if a “History of Typewriting” had been written, as he took “a great interest in it.”

So, it was fascinating to take in the National Museums of Scotland’s latest exhibition, The Typewriter Revolution, which charts the development of typewriters. One of its stars is an 1876 Sholes & Glidden typewriter which was the first to have a QWERTY keyboard.

Early typewriters and popular and presentable, the best examples being chased by a worldwide collecting community.

Foremost among the specialist auctioneers of such antiques is Auction Team Brecker of Cologne. And ATB’s sale in Germany this week includes an example of the world’s first commercially produced typewriter.

This was invented in 1865 by the Reverend Rasmus Malling-Hansen (1835-1890), principal of the Royal Institute for the Deaf-Mutes in Copenhagen.

The distinctive feature of the Malling-Hansen machine was an arrangement of 52 keys on a large brass hemisphere, causing the machine to resemble an oversized pincushion – and now known as the ‘writing ball’ typewriter.

The ATB example is a rare variation. It has a wide paper holder (10.6 inches) with a round base and the bell on the left side. Only three other examples of this type are known worldwide.

It is estimated to sell this week for €60,000-€90,000, roughly £50,000-£70,000.