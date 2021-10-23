Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Culture

NORMAN WATSON: An infamous Dundee-built steamship

By Norman Watson
October 23 2021, 1.00pm
The SS Californian en route to America sold for £3570.
The SS Californian en route to America sold for £3570.

The most infamous steamship to pass down a Dundee slipway was the ill-starred SS Californian.

She was built by the Caledon for the Leyland Line and launched in 1901.

The Californian weighed 6223 tons (then the largest ship ever built in the east of Scotland), measured 447 feet long and had a steam engine powered by boilers constructed at the Lilybank Foundry in Kemback Street, giving her an average speed of 12 knots.

Inaction during the Titanic sinking

The Californian’s notoriety is due to her inaction during the sinking of the RMS Titanic, despite being the closest ship in the area.

When Titanic’s SOS came over the radio, the Californian’s operator was off duty and the call went unanswered.

Rockets were seen in the distance, but a decision was taken not to investigate them.

Only vessel close enough

Some 1500 died in the disaster – and only the SS Californian had been close enough to rescue them.

A US Senate enquiry called the Californian’s lack of action “reprehensible.”

The British enquiry concluded that had the Californian responded to Titanic’s rockets and steamed to assist the stricken liner, it “might have saved many if not all of the lives that were lost.”

The Californian’s own fate

As matters transpired, the ill-starred Dundee ship was sunk by a German submarine in 1915.

The Californian looked in better shape on a painting which appeared at Bonham’s London rooms on October 6.

Titled The SS Californian en route to America, oil on canvas laid to board, 15 x 29 inches, it shows the vessel under steam in choppy seas and was described as English School, early 20th century.

With a strong following wind, it sold away for a double estimate £3570.

I do not think the Dundee public collections have a painting of this vessel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]